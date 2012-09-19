FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: high costs take a bite out of U.S. restaurant cos
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2012 / 6:31 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: high costs take a bite out of U.S. restaurant cos

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 19 - It looks like the U.S. restaurant industry will remain relatively
stable through the rest of 2012, but there are a few hiccups in the coming year,
said a report published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

"We base our view of the sector on slow economic expansion in the U.S., slight 
improvements in the unemployment rate, and modest increases in consumer 
spending on food away from home," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst 
Mariola Borysiak. 

"But there are still some concerns because U.S. restaurant companies remain 
vulnerable to prolonged economic weakness, persistently high unemployment in 
the U.S., and increasing commodity and labor costs. Furthermore, this summer's 
severe drought will likely push food costs up making it difficult for 
restaurants to pass increases on to customers," Ms. Borysiak added. 

The commentary, entitled "U.S. Restaurant Companies Dish Up Stable Performance 
Despite Lower Consumer Spending And Higher Labor Costs," covers issuers in 
both Standard & Poor's publicly rated and credit-estimated universes. 

Standard & Poor's expects larger companies to better weather the economic 
pressures but believes that restaurant companies in its credit estimates group 
remain vulnerable to both downturns in the economy and lower consumer spending 
amid fierce competition in the industry.


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.