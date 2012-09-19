FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 19, 2012 / 6:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Quad/Graphics Inc

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned Sussex,
Wisc.-based printing company Quad/Graphics Inc.'s  amended and extended
revolving bank loan due July 2017 and term loan A due July 2017 its 'BB+'
issue-level rating (at the same level as the 'BB+' corporate credit rating on
the company). In addition, the facilities were assigned a recovery rating of
'3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders
in the event of a payment default. The company is seeking to extend the
maturities of its current revolver and term loan A by one year each from the
existing July 2016 maturities. The size of the new amended revolver and new term
loan A will depend on investor interest. 
The current credit facility totals $1.5 billion and consists of an $850 
million revolver, a $450 million term loan A, and a $200 million term loan B. 
We do not expect the total size of the credit facility to change as a result 
of this amendment. 

The corporate credit rating on Quad/Graphics is 'BB+' and the rating outlook 
is negative. We view Quad's business risk profile as "fair" (as per our 
criteria) based on its size, operating efficiency, and 
profitability--notwithstanding the difficult fundamentals in the printing 
industry, which include keen competition, fragmentation, intense pricing 
pressure, gradually declining end-market demand, and significant revenue 
volatility over the economic cycle. We view the company's financial risk as 
"intermediate," based on its moderate leverage. The negative rating outlook 
reflects our expectation that the company will continue to face negative 
structural trends and economic pressures that will only partially be offset by 
business integration savings from its July 2010 acquisition of World Color 
Press Inc. and an ongoing restructuring.

RATINGS LIST

Quad/Graphics Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating           BB+/Negative/--

New Ratings

Quad/Graphics Inc.
 Revolving bank loan due 2017      BB+
   Recovery Rating                 3
 Term loan A due 2017              BB+
   Recovery Rating                 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

