TEXT-S&P rates Torchmark Corp snr notes and junior sub notes

Sept 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'A' senior unsecured debt rating to Torchmark Corp.'s (TMK) $300 million senior unsecured notes due in 2022, and its 'BBB+' junior subordinated debt rating to TMK's $125 million junior subordinated debt due in 2052. Our rating on the junior subordinated notes is two notches below our issuer credit rating on TMK, reflecting one notch for optional deferral and one notch for subordination to senior indebtedness--consistent with our hybrid ratings criteria. Furthermore, we treat the notes as intermediate-equity content hybrids in our analysis because they allow optional deferral for up to five years and have a maturity date greater than 20 years. Consistent with our criteria, we treat the junior subordinated notes as minimal equity-content hybrids when they have fewer than 20 years remaining until maturity, treating them as debt in our analysis at that time. We expect TMK's financial leverage to increase to 28% from 25% following its issuance of the senior unsecured and junior subordinated notes and subsequent retirement of its outstanding $124 million trust preferred notes. Nevertheless, the company's financial leverage remains appropriate for the ratings and risk profile. Moreover, TMK's expected generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) fixed-charge coverage of 11.2x remains very strong and supportive of its ratings. In addition to retiring its outstanding $120 million of trust preferred notes, TMK expects to use the net proceeds from this debt issuance to fund its recently announced acquisition of Family Heritage Life Insurance Co. for approximately $200 million; the company expects the deal to close in fourth-quarter 2012. The company could potentially also pay down $94 million of senior debt ahead of its maturity date of Aug. 1, 2013, which we did not consider in our leverage and coverage calculations. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 -- Updated Hybrid Capital Handbook, Sept. 15, 2008 RATING LIST Torchmark Corp. Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1 NEW RATING Torchmark Corp. $300 mil sr unsec notes due 2022 A $125 mil junior sub notes due 2052 BBB+