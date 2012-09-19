TEXT-Fitch says Wynn Las Vegas transactions negative for unit

Sept 19 - Wynn Resorts Ltd (Wynn Resorts, or the parent) announced today that it has terminated its credit facility at its Las Vegas subsidiary, Wynn Las Vegas LLC (Wynn LV). As a result, the collateral supporting the first mortgage notes (FMNs) issued by Wynn LV has been released, since the notes' lien was conditional on Wynn LV maintaining other secured debt in the capital structure. In addition, Wynn LV transferred $700 million in cash and the Las Vegas golf course to Wynn Resorts. These transactions are negative for the Wynn LV standalone credit profile but were largely expected. Today's announcement does not impact Wynn LV's ratings because the FMNs at Wynn LV continue to benefit from existing covenants, and Fitch links the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) across the company. Fitch is maintaining the 'BB+' rating on the notes, which is one notch higher than Wynn LV's 'BB' IDR. The one notch reflects the notes' springing lien feature. In the event Wynn LV issues secured debt at a future date, the company will have to pledge the collateral to the notes on a pari passu basis. In the interim, further unsecured debt issuances will be constrained by Wynn LV notes' debt incurrence coverage ratio of 2.0x. In an event Fitch upgrades Wynn's IDR to 'BB+' from 'BB', the agency will likely maintain the notes' ratings at 'BB+' reflecting the high leverage at Wynn LV of around 9x (for the latest 12-month period ending June 30, 2012). For a more complete discussion on Wynn's credit drivers please see Fitch's June 8, 2012 rating commentary (Fitch Rates Wynn Macau's Proposed $1.5B Credit Facility 'BBB-'; Affirms 'BB' IDR), available at www.fitchratings.com. Liquidity and Ratings Linkage: The termination of the revolver at Wynn LV and the $700 million upstream to the parent weakens Wynn LV's stand-alone liquidity. The cash at Wynn LV increased when the subsidiary issued $900 million of FMNs in March 2012, of which about $370 million was used to repay amounts outstanding on the entity's credit facility. Fitch estimates the cash balance at Wynn LV pro forma for the transfer is approximately $72 million, of which roughly $30 million is used for cage cash purposes. With no revolver in place and around $40 million in excess cash, the cash transfer leaves minimal available liquidity at Wynn LV. Sources of liquidity outside of Wynn LV include $327 million of cash at Wynn Resorts and $834 million at Wynn Resorts (Macau) SA [Wynn Macau]. In addition, Wynn Macau received $1.55 billion in revolver commitments when it entered into a new credit facility in July 2012. Some of the cash and revolver availability in Macau will be used to support Wynn Resort's $4 billion development plans in Macau. The $700 million upstream to the parent increases Wynn's flexibility with respect to its ability to fund growth initiatives and/or shareholder-friendly capital allocations such as paying special dividends. Fitch currently links the IDRs of Wynn Resorts, Wynn LV, and Wynn Macau. The parent company and subsidiaries are distinct issuers, the subsidiary debt is nonrecourse to the parent, and there are no cross-default provisions or cross guarantees, other than the departure of Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn from the company. The strategic linkage between the parent and subsidiaries is very high, primarily due to the use of the Wynn brand in the overall corporate strategy, the cross-marketing for high-end Asian customers, and the common management team. The company has also demonstrated intercompany support through a number of transactions, and Fitch is comfortable with the company's ability to move cash tax-efficiently. As credit quality improves, Fitch is likely to continue to link the IDRs if there is positive rating momentum. If Wynn's credit quality were to deteriorate, Fitch may opt to view the credits on a stand-alone rather than linked basis. This could occur if the credit becomes distressed, and intercompany or parent-level support appears unlikely, insufficient, or not possible. The credit would probably have to deteriorate to 'B' category IDR for this to occur. Fitch currently rates Wynn Resorts and its subsidiaries as follows: Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Wynn Resorts) --IDR 'BB'. Wynn Las Vegas, LLC --IDR 'BB'; --Senior secured first mortgage notes (FMNs) 'BB+'. Wynn Resorts (Macau), SA --IDR 'BB'; --Senior secured bank credit facility 'BBB-'.