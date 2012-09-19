FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises AdvancePierre Foods outlook to stable from negative
September 19, 2012 / 8:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises AdvancePierre Foods outlook to stable from negative

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

Overview
     -- AdvancePierre Foods is refinancing its existing debt and paying a 
special dividend to its shareholders.
     -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on AdvancePierre and 
revising our outlook to stable from negative, reflecting our view that 
AdvancePierre's currently thin covenant cushion will be eliminated and that 
liquidity will be adequate following its proposed refinancing.
     -- We are assigning ratings to AdvancePierre's proposed new term loan and 
unsecured notes.

Rating Action
On Sept. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' 
corporate credit rating on Cincinnati, Ohio-based AdvancePierre Foods Inc., 
and revised its rating outlook to stable from negative. 

In addition, we assigned an issue level rating of 'B' to AdvancePierre's 
proposed new $825 million 4.75-year term loan B. The recovery rating is '3', 
which indicates our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for lenders 
in the event of a payment default. We also assigned our 'CCC+' issue rating to 
AdvancePierre's proposed new $450 million five-year senior unsecured notes. 
The recovery rating is '6', which indicates our expectation of negligible 
(0%-10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The company's 
new $150 million asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL) is unrated.

AdvancePierre intends to refinance its existing credit facilities and issue 
new senior unsecured notes as part of a recapitalization that also includes 
the payment of a special dividend to shareholders. Despite the modest increase 
in debt levels resulting from this recapitalization, the outlook revision 
reflects the anticipated elimination of financial maintenance covenants in 
this proposed recapitalization, resulting in a change in our opinion of 
AdvancePierre's liquidity to "adequate" (the company's new ABL will have a 
springing fixed charge covenant). Our ratings on AdvancePierre's existing 
first-lien term loan will be withdrawn following the completion of this 
transaction. Our new issue ratings are subject to review upon receipt of final 
documentation.

AdvancePierre had about $1.1 billion of total debt outstanding as of June 30, 
2012, and is expected to have about $1.3 billion following the 
recapitalization transaction.

Rationale
The ratings on U.S.-based AdvancePierre Foods Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's 
view that the company's business risk profile is "weak" and its financial risk 
profile is "highly leveraged." Key credit factors in our assessment of 
AdvancePierre's business risk profile include the company's narrow product 
focus, participation in the highly competitive packaged foods industry, 
exposure to volatile commodity costs, and significant exposure to the cyclical 
foodservice channel. 

AdvancePierre Foods has a narrow product focus as a manufacturer of 
differentiated value-added protein and handheld convenience food items that it 
sells primarily to foodservice distributors, schools, national accounts, 
retailers, and convenience stores. It develops, manufactures, and markets 
processed food items, including meat products and ready-to-serve nonmeat 
products. A significant portion of the company's sales are in the relatively 
low margin and cyclical foodservice channel, with product offerings primarily 
in the value-added protein segment of the highly competitive packaged food 
industry. We believe the industry may face margin pressure in the near term, 
given the increases in protein prices we expect. AdvancePierre also has 
limited international diversity: We estimate more than 90% of its sales are in 
the U.S. and the balance is primarily in Canada.

For the first half of 2012, sales were up about 3% and adjusted EBITDA was up 
more than 10% relative to the prior-year period (pro forma to include the 
Barber Foods acquisition). Although AdvancePierre's operating performance 
improved somewhat in the first half of 2012 as a result of higher prices, 
favorable advance protein purchases, and lower operating expenses, we believe 
operating performance will experience some pressure through the remainder of 
2012 because of continuing high commodity costs. The majority of the company's 
pricing is now based on pricing lists or pass-through commodity pricing, and 
some fixed contract business, which may mitigate but does not eliminate the 
effect of rapid input cost movements. We expect the company will continue to 
address these anticipated higher input costs with pricing actions and cost 
savings. In addition, favorable forward purchases of protein should mitigate 
some of the rising input costs. However, given recent drought conditions and 
feed cost increases, we believe protein costs may continue to rise and 
AdvancePierre's ability to pass along cost increases could affect its 
profitability over the near to intermediate term. (AdvancePierre is a private 
company and does not publish financial statements.)

Our assessment of AdvancePierre's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile 
reflects the company's significant debt obligations and very aggressive 
financial policy. We estimate its ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA was 
about 6x, excluding projected synergies, for the 12 months ended June 30, 
2012, reflecting the first full year of operating results since its merger 
with Barber Foods in May 2011, and is in our indicative ratio range of greater 
than 5x for a highly leveraged financial risk profile. We estimate the ratio 
of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was about 6.5% for the 
12 months ended June 30, 2012, and remains within the indicative ratio range 
of below 12% for a highly leveraged financial risk profile. 

The proposed debt refinancing and funding of the dividend will add over $200 
million of incremental debt and result in a delay in AdvancePierre's progress 
in gradually improving credit metrics; they will instead weaken in the near 
term, with estimated total debt to EBITDA of just over 7x and FFO to total 
debt about 5.4% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, as compared with 6.0x 
and 6.5%, respectively, prior to this transaction. While we believe 
AdvancePierre will apply its discretionary cash flows to debt reduction during 
the remainder of 2012 (which should result in a gradual improvement in the 
credit metrics), we believe total debt to EBITDA will remain above 5.5x at 
year-end, which remains consistent with the indicative ratio for a highly 
leveraged financial risk profile of debt to EBITDA of greater than 5x. In 
addition, the debt-financed dividend to AdvancePierre's shareholders is 
reflective of the company's very aggressive financial policies. 

We believe credit protection measures will remain highly leveraged over the 
next year, based on our forecast and the following key assumptions: 

     -- Mid-single-digit revenue growth primarily because of pricing.
     -- Low-teens EBITDA margin reflecting continued high commodity costs and 
some reduction in operating expenses.
     -- Refinancing $1.121 billion of existing debt.
     -- A $162 million dividend paid to shareholders of AdvancePierre.
     -- Dividend, debt refinancing, and associated transactions costs/fees 
funded with a $50 million draw on the new $150 million ABL revolving credit, 
$825 million new term loan B, and $450 million of new senior unsecured notes.
     -- No significant acquisitions.
     -- Free cash flow is utilized to reduce debt

Liquidity
We believe AdvancePierre's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our 
criteria. Our assessment of AdvancePierre's liquidity profile incorporates the 
following factors:
     -- We believe cash flow sources will cover uses in excess of 1.2x for the 
next 12 months.
     -- We expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if 
EBITDA were to decline by 15% from current levels.
     -- We assume maintenance financial covenants are eliminated as part of 
the refinancing of the senior secured credit facilities.
     -- The company has moderate debt maturities over the near term.
     -- We believe the company has sound relationships with its banks.

As of June 30, 2012, the company had about $61 million outstanding on its 
existing $100 million asset-based revolving credit facility (unrated). The 
upsizing in the proposed new ABL revolver of $150 million will provide 
additional liquidity. Management projects sufficient availability on the 
facility throughout the year for working capital needs. There is some 
seasonality in the business related to the company's supply to schools, with 
peak working capital borrowings in July and August. We believe AdvancePierre 
will generate sufficient cash flow from operations to fund its capital 
expenditures and required annual amortization (about $8.3 million annually) on 
the proposed new term loan B.

Recovery analysis
The issue-level rating on AdvancePierre's new $825 million senior secured term 
loan B is 'B', the same as the corporate credit rating. The '3' recovery 
rating indicates our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for lenders 
in the event of a payment default. The issue-level rating on the company's new 
$450 million senior unsecured notes is 'CCC+'. The recovery rating is '6', 
which indicates our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for lenders in 
the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please 
see our recovery report on AdvancePierre, to be published on RatingsDirect 
following the release of this report.) 

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our anticipation that the company will maintain 
adequate liquidity and that leverage will be reduced below 6x. 

We could consider a downgrade if the company's financial policies become more 
aggressive, if leverage does not decline as expected, if operating performance 
deteriorates substantially, or if liquidity becomes constrained. We estimate 
this could occur in a scenario of flat sales growth and gross margin 
(excluding depreciation and amortization) declining by 200 basis points or 
more, which could occur as a result of continued high commodity costs and 
lower-than-expected sales volumes, and or the payment of an additional 
debt-financed dividend. 

We could consider an upgrade if AdvancePierre's operating cash flow increases 
and it achieves and sustains strengthened credit measures, including a 
reduction in leverage to less than 4.5x and an increase in the ratio of funds 
from operations to total debt to a range of 12% to 20%, ratios that are within 
indicative ranges for an aggressive financial risk profile. We estimate this 
could occur in a scenario of upper-single-digit percentage sales growth and 
improved operating performance from realized price increases and cost savings.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Rating Affirmed; Outlook Revised
                    To        From
AdvancePierre Foods Inc.
 Corporate credit rating      B/Stable/--    B/Negative/--

Ratings Assigned
AdvancePierre Foods Inc.
 Senior secured 
  $825 mil. term loan B  B
   Recovery rating       3
 Senior unsecured
  $450 mil. five-year notes   CCC+
   Recovery rating       6


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

