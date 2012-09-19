FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises CHG-Meridian Mexico final position to sufficient
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2012 / 8:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises CHG-Meridian Mexico final position to sufficient

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- We revised our financial position for CHG-Meridian Mexico S.A.P.I. de 
C.V. to Sufficient.
     -- Our BELOW AVERAGE ranking on CHG-Meridian Mexico as an equipment 
leasing servicer remains unchanged. 
     -- The outlook remains positive.
 
MEXICO CITY (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings 
Services today revised its financial position for CHG-Meridian Mexico S.A.P.I. 
de C.V. (formerly known as CHG-El Camino S.A.P.I. de C.V.) as an equipment 
leasing servicer for the Mexican market to Sufficient from Insufficient. Our 
BELOW AVERAGE ranking and positive outlook on the company remain unchanged.

On Sept. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's raised its Mexican long-term rating on 
CHG-Meridian Mexico to 'mxBB+' from 'mxSD' and its Mexican short-term rating 
to 'mxB' from 'mxSD'. Based on our servicer evaluation criteria, these ratings 
correspond with a sufficient financial position for the company.

Our servicer rankings incorporate a servicer's financial position into the 
analysis, which can only be regarded as Sufficient or Insufficient. Given the 
new financial position, we believe, that CHG-Meridian Mexico's management, 
organizational, and loan administration capabilities as an equipment leasing 
servicer could be strengthened by its current adequate capital levels.

The overall BELOW AVERAGE ranking is supported by our BELOW AVERAGE subranking 
for management and organization. This subranking is limited by delays 
pertaining to the internal auditing and training programs and the 
documentation of several procedures that have been ongoing since December 2011.

The overall ranking is also supported by our AVERAGE subranking for loan 
administration, which reflects the reestablishment of the company's loan 
administration capabilities after a recently concluded legal conflict among 
the company's main shareholders and portfolio performance that, despite an 
increase in balance-sheet nonperforming ratios (6.3% in June 2012 vs. 2.1% in 
June 2011:), remains in line with our AVERAGE subranking.

OUTLOOK

The outlook remains positive. In our opinion, CHG-Meridian's Mexico sufficient 
financial position, operational capabilities, and the strong support that its 
parent company could provide may enable CHG-Meridian Mexico to continue with 
reestablishing its servicing operations over the next 12 months. This could 
include updating its internal audit and training programs and developing the 
servicing procedures that it has not documented previously.
 
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- CHG-El Camino S.A.P.I. de C.V. BELOW AVERAGE Equipment Leasing 
Servicer Ranking Affirmed; Outlook Is Positive, July 25, 2012
     -- CHG-El Camino S.A.P.I. de C.V. Equipment Lease Servicer BELOW AVERAGE 
Ranking Remains On Watch Negative, April 27, 2012
     -- Standard & Poor's Comments On Potential Conflicts Of Interest Within 
Commercial Special Servicing Market, March 9, 2012
     -- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On 
Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, April 16, 2009
     -- Servicer Evaluations: Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., 
Sept. 21, 2004

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.