#Market News
September 19, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Lowe's 'A-' rating, off watch

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S. home improvement retailer Lowe's has withdrawn its nonbinding 
proposal to acquire Quebec-based RONA Inc.
     -- We believe this decision should enable Lowe's to sustain credit 
measures near current levels and permit its management team to focus on 
improving performance at its core U.S. stores. 
     -- We are affirming all of our ratings on Lowe's, including our 'A-' 
corporate credit rating, and removing them from CreditWatch with negative 
implications. The outlook is negative.
     -- The negative outlook reflects the company's increasingly aggressive 
financial policy and moderate profit weakness associated with a more 
competitive environment.

Rating Action
On Sept. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed all of the 
ratings on Mooresville, N.C.-based Lowe's Cos. Inc., including the 'A-' 
corporate credit rating, and removed them from CreditWatch, where they were 
placed with negative implications on July 31, 2012. The outlook is negative. 
Total debt outstanding was about $9.6 billion as of Aug. 3, 2012. 

At the same time, we removed our ratings on RONA Inc., including the 'BBB-' 
corporate credit rating, from CreditWatch, where they were placed with 
positive implications on July 31, 2012. The outlook is negative. Total debt 
and preferred stock outstanding was about C$639 million as of June 24, 2012.

Rationale
The ratings affirmation on Lowe's and the removal of its ratings from 
CreditWatch Negative reflects our forecast that the company should be able to 
sustain credit measures near current levels, including debt leverage of around 
2.4x (using our standard adjustments), and permit its management team to focus 
attention on improving sales and profitability at the core U.S. operations. 
The proposed acquisition-rejected by RONA and, in our opinion, not well 
received by much of the Quebec political establishment--would have at least 
temporarily resulted in deterioration in Lowe's credit metrics, including 
around 2.7x debt leverage. 

The ratings reflect our opinion that Lowe's has a "strong" business risk 
profile and an "intermediate" financial risk profile. The business risk 
assessment reflects Lowe's solid position as the second-largest home 
improvement retailer in the U.S. and our forecast for continued satisfactory 
profitability despite ongoing weak demand, which we expect to continue. Lowe's 
has reported moderate comparable sales and profit weakness, and continues to 
underperform market leader Home Depot Inc. The ratings also assume a further 
meaningful decline will not occur in the housing and home improvement 
industries, both of which remain at low levels. Standard & Poor's forecasts 
the probability of a recession in the U.S. at 25%.

The financial risk assessment incorporates Lowe's ample free cash 
flow-generating ability, partly offset by an increasingly aggressive financial 
policy, including the relaxation of its target leverage metric several times 
over the past few years (to its existing 2.25x level as calculated by Lowe's), 
and its demonstrated willingness to assume acquisition risk in a weak economy. 
Lowe's financial policy is a key factor in maintaining the rating. The company 
has little cushion at the current rating for increased financial 
risk-including further relaxing its target leverage metric for debt-financed 
share buybacks or sizable acquisitions-or profit deterioration. 

Our non-recessionary, weak-growth forecast incorporates the following 
assumptions:
     -- Comparable sales growth of 0.5% in 2012, followed by 1% annually 
thereafter;
     -- EBITDA falls about 5% in 2012 due to highly competitive industry 
conditions, which we believe have complicated Lowe's efforts to successfully 
move to an everyday low price format. Thereafter, EBITDA grows by a 
low-single-digit rate annually;
     -- Free cash flow totaling about $2.1 billion in 2012 and $2.4 billion in 
2013, after $1.3 billion of annual capital expenditures;
     -- A 35% dividend payout ratio;
     -- The maintenance of its current 2.25x target leverage metric, which 
equates to about 2.4x using Standard & Poor's calculations, leading to share 
repurchase activity totaling $3.3 billion in 2012 and $2.2 billion in 2013; 
     -- Our forecast assumes no major acquisitions, divestitures, or store 
closures occur. Under our assumptions, we forecast debt leverage, funds from 
operations (FFO) to total debt, and EBITDA interest coverage of about 2.4x, 
28%, and 7x, respectively, compared to 2.4x, 30%, and 8x as of the 12 months 
ended Aug. 3, 2012;
     -- We believe Lowe's is addressing its profit weakness by attempting to 
move toward an everyday low price format aimed at maximizing profits, while 
increasing technology/e-commerce investments, limiting new store development, 
and reducing corporate staff, which was tailored for a higher growth economy. 
In our opinion, Lowe's efforts to move away from select promotional pricing 
reflects intense competition from Home Depot and other retailers, and 
consumers accustomed to discounts.

Liquidity
Our short-term and commercial paper (CP) rating on Lowe's is 'A-2'. We view 
Lowe's liquidity as "adequate," mainly due to its solid free cash flow, 
revolving credit facility availability, and minimal debt maturities, partly 
offset by significant shareholder distributions. Relevant aspects of the 
company's liquidity profile, based on our criteria and assumptions, are as 
follows: 
     -- We expect sources of cash to exceed uses of cash by over 1.2x over the 
next 24 months. Even if EBITDA falls 15%, we believe sources of cash would 
exceed uses;
     -- Lowe's unused $1.75 billion CP backstop revolving credit facility 
matures in 2016. The sole 0.75x debt to capitalization ratio covenant under 
the revolver permits for substantial debt capacity and equity cushion prior to 
a covenant default;
     -- Minimal debt maturities until 2015, when about $500 debt matures;
     -- Free cash flow before dividends is likely to total about $2.1 billion 
in 2012, increasing to $2.4 billion in 2013;
     -- We expect Lowe's to pay dividends totaling $660 million, $720 million, 
and $775 million in 2012, 2013, and 2014, respectively. We also forecast that 
share repurchases will total $3.3 billion, $2.2 billion, and $2.3 billion in 
2012, 2013, and 2014, respectively. In our opinion, repurchases could be 
curtailed if economic conditions deteriorate meaningfully.

As of Aug. 3, 2012, cash and equivalents totaled about $1.7 billion, and 
combined unrestricted short- and long-term investments were about $570 
million. As of Aug. 3, 2012, Lowe's has $1.75 billion remaining under its 
share repurchase authorization. The company may have additional financial 
flexibility, since it owns about 89% of its stores with negligible secured 
debt outstanding, though we do not reflect this directly in our liquidity 
calculations. The book value of net property totaled about $21.7 billion as of 
Aug. 3, 2012. 

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the company's willingness to assume higher risk 
levels in a weak economy, moderate profit weakness, and underperformance 
relative to market leader Home Depot. Financial policy is a key factor in 
maintaining the existing ratings. We estimate that Lowe's will use all of its 
discretionary cash flow for share repurchases. We forecast that profitability 
will fall about 5% in 2012, but credit measures should remain about consistent 
with an intermediate financial risk profile, including 2.4x leverage and 28% 
FFO to total debt.  

We could lower the rating if Lowe's financial policy becomes even more 
aggressive than we currently expect, by further relaxing of its target 
leverage metric to permit for debt-financed share repurchases or a meaningful 
acquisition, or if leverage exceeds 2.5x (based on our lease-adjusted 
calculations). We estimate this could occur if Lowe's uses all of its free 
cash flow for shareholder payments and EBITDA contracts by about 10%, or if 
EBITDA remains flat and the company transacts $625 million of additional 
debt-financed share repurchases. We estimate that each additional $1 billion 
of share repurchases raises leverage about 0.2x assuming flat EBITDA. We could 
also consider a downgrade if we believe credit measures could deteriorate 
below our current expectations, due to lower profitability associated with a 
protracted recession and intensely competitive pricing. 

We could revise the outlook to stable if Lowe's comparable-store sales and 
profit performance begin to improve relative to market leader Home Depot, and 
if we become comfortable that the company will maintain its current financial 
policy.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 
     -- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009 
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 2008 
     -- Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch; Short-Term Rating Affirmed
                                        To                 From
Lowe's Cos. Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                A-/Negative/A-2    A-/Watch Neg/A-2
 Senior Unsecured                       A-                 A-/Watch Neg

Rating Affirmed

Lowe's Cos. Inc.
 Commercial Paper                       A-2




Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

