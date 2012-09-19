TEXT-Fitch affirms Bethune-Cookman University, Fla. at 'A+'

Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'A+' rating on approximately $23.8 million Higher Educational Facilities Financing Authority (HEFFA), FL revenue bonds issued on behalf of Bethune-Cookman University (BCU or the university). The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by loan payments made by BCU to HEFFA. These loan payments are an unsecured general obligation of BCU. KEY RATING DRIVERS STABLE CREDIT CHARACTERISTICS: The 'A+' rating reflects BCU's history of positive operations, which has bolstered the sound financial cushion; stable enrollment levels; and manageable debt burden. Counterbalancing factors include the concentrated revenue base and the increased level of student aid required in fiscal 2012, given current economic conditions. POSITIVE OPERATING PERFORMANCE: BCU has consistently generated operating surpluses, albeit at a declining level, over the past five years, while at the same time moderating the level of tuition increases. RELATIVE STABILITY IN STUDENT DEMAND: Total headcount has remained fairly constant since at least 2008, which serves to drive operating performance given the tuition dependent nature of the institution. MANAGEABLE DEBT: Based on unaudited numbers, fiscal 2012 is expected to show a manageable debt burden, with debt service consuming 4.1% of operating expenses. This level is expected to remain fairly constant in the near term, given the lack of additional debt plans. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION PRESSURED FINANCIAL AID LEVELS: Should the level of student aid required to admit students continue to impact operating performance, the rating or outlook may be negatively affected. CREDIT PROFILE Historically, BCU has generated significant operating margins, averaging 7.7% over the past five years. While still generating an acceptable level, the margin in fiscal 2012 (based on unaudited June 30, 2012 numbers) is expected to be lower, at approximately 3.4%. Net tuition and fees showed a slight decline in 2012 because of a substantial increase in student aid. This increase in aid was necessitated by a decrease in Florida state aid, in combination with the continued weakness in the economic conditions and families' ability to absorb tuition costs. Recognizing the need to keep tuition affordable, tuition increases have been modest. Fall 2012 reflected a 3% increase, following a 4% increase the prior year. Management has been able to continue to generate surpluses through the implementation of various budgetary reductions, including the freezing of open positions and delaying cost of living salary adjustments. Fitch views BCU's budgetary practices as conservative, as the university typically budgets for a smaller enrollment than what is actually expected. In addition, BCU also budgets for full depreciation, providing a level of financial flexibility. The operating surpluses generated have contributed to the growth of available funds (defined by Fitch as cash and investments not restricted). In 2012, available funds totaled approximately $58 million, providing an acceptable level of liquidity - 90% of operations and 202% of debt. The 2012 results are comparable to the levels achieved in fiscal 2011. BCU was founded in Daytona Beach, FL in 1904 by Mary Mcleod Bethune, a major civil and human rights activist. The school was originally founded as an all-girls school for African-Americans. Subsequently, the school merged with Cookman Institute of Jacksonville, FL and later become affiliated with the United Methodist Church. Today, BCU is a co-educational institution and is one of 105 federally-designated historically black colleges and universities in the U.S., and one of four located in Florida. Enrollment has been fairly level in recent years, with fall 2012 showing enrollment of 3,544 students. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', dated June 12, 2012; --'U.S. College and University Rating Criteria', dated May 25, 2012; --'Fitch Rates Bethune-Cookman Univ., FL Revs 'A+', dated Oct. 13, 2010. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. College and University Rating Criteria