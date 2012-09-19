FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P puts Jacobs Entertainment 'B' rating on watch positive
#Market News
September 19, 2012

TEXT-S&P puts Jacobs Entertainment 'B' rating on watch positive

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

     -- U.S. gaming operator Jacobs Entertainment Inc. plans to issue $370 
million in new first- and second-lien credit facilities, which the company 
will use predominantly to refinance existing debt.
     -- We are placing our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company on 
CreditWatch with positive implications.
     -- We are also assigning our preliminary 'BB-' issue-level rating and 
preliminary '1' recovery rating to the proposed $260 million first-lien senior 
secured credit facilities, and our preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level rating and 
preliminary '6' recovery rating to the proposed $110 million second-lien 
senior secured term loan.
     -- The CreditWatch listing reflects our expectation that we will raise 
our corporate credit rating on Jacobs to 'B' upon the close of the proposed 
transaction, as we believe the proposed transaction improves the company's 
financial risk profile to the extent a one-notch higher rating is warranted.


On Sept. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B-' 
corporate credit rating on Golden, CO-based Jacobs Entertainment Inc. on 
CreditWatch with positive implications. 

At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'BB-' issue-level rating to 
Jacobs' proposed $260 million first-lien credit facility, which consists of a 
$50 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2017, and a $210 million 
first-lien term loan, maturing in 2018. We also assigned the first-lien credit 
facility our preliminary recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of 
very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment 
default. 

We also assigned our preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level rating to Jacobs' proposed 
$110 million second-lien term loan maturing 2019, and assigned the credit 
facility our preliminary recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of 
negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. 

Jacobs plans to use the proceeds from the first- and second-lien term loans 
predominantly to refinance existing debt (on June 30, 2012, Jacobs had around 
$80 million in senior secured debt due December 2013 and $210 million in 
principal amount of notes due June 2014). The company also plans to use the 
proceeds to buy out a management contract, acquire a revenue sharing contract, 
fund a reimbursement to the company's owner for prior truck stop plaza 
acquisitions, and fund fees and expenses. 

The CreditWatch listing reflects our expectation that we will raise our 
corporate credit rating on Jacobs to 'B' from 'B-' after the financing 
transaction closes. The upgrade would reflect the elimination of near-term 
refinancing risk, and our belief that operating performance will remain fairly 
stable over the intermediate term, resulting in EBITDA interest coverage 
remaining around 2x, which we view as in line with a 'B' rating level.  While 
the transaction would add around $40 million in incremental debt to Jacobs' 
capital structure, we expect adjusted leverage (pro forma for the transaction, 
leverage was 6.5x at June 30, 2012) to improve toward 6x over the intermediate 
term. Our expectation for gradual improvement of leverage incorporates our 
expectation for modest EBITDA growth over the intermediate term, in 
conjunction with required term loan amortization under the proposed first-lien 
term loan. Further, while we believe the company will continue to pursue 
modest acquisitions, particularly of truck plazas in Louisiana, through both 
internally generated funds and revolver availability, we do not expect Jacobs 
would pursue acquisitions to the extent that adjusted leverage would increase 
meaningfully above the low-to-mid 6x range.

Our rating incorporates our expectation for revenue and EBITDA to grow in the 
low-single-digit percent area through 2013. Our revenue expectation follows 
2.8% revenue growth in the first half of 2012 and our belief that continued 
growth in gaming revenue (particularly at The Lodge and Louisiana truck 
plazas) will offset our expectation for fuel revenue growth to be flat to a 
modest decline in 2013 (fuel revenue represented 31% of net revenue in the 
first half of 2012). Our revenue expectation also stems from our belief that 
demand for gaming will benefit somewhat from continued modest increases in 
consumer spending (our economists are currently forecasting 1.9% and 2.2% 
growth in 2012 and 2013, respectively).

Notwithstanding a 3.4% EBITDA decline in the first half of 2012 (due in part 
to higher legal, consulting, and payroll expense, and a 48 basis point decline 
in fuel margin) our expectation for modest growth in EBITDA reflects 
anticipated revenue growth and our belief that the company's cost structure 
will remain fairly constant over the intermediate term, resulting in EBITDA 
margin remaining in the low to mid-teens percent range. Our expectation for 
EBITDA growth also reflects the contribution, albeit minimal, from the buyout 
of the management contract and the associated elimination of required 
management fee expenses. Our forecast is also notwithstanding our belief that 
fuel margin will continue to exhibit modest volatility.

While the elimination of near-term refinancing risk improves Jacobs' credit 
profile, we continue to assess the company's financial risk profile as "highly 
leveraged," according to our criteria, given our expectation that adjusted 
leverage will remain above 6x over the intermediate term and that the company 
will prioritize acquisitions as a use of excess cash in lieu of optional debt 
reduction. 

We assess Jacobs' business risk profile as "weak," reflecting the second-tier 
nature of its gaming properties, many of which operate in highly competitive 
markets. We believe these risk factors are only partially offset by Jacobs' 
good geographic diversity and fairly stable operating performance. 

In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will monitor Jacobs' progress to 
complete the proposed financing transaction. After the transaction closes and 
we have reviewed the executed documents, we expect to raise our corporate 
credit rating to 'B' and assign a stable rating outlook, as well as assign 
final issue-level and recovery ratings to Jacobs' proposed first-lien and 
second-lien senior secured credit facilities. If Jacobs does not successfully 
close its transaction, we would likely affirm our 'B-' corporate credit rating 
and remove it from CreditWatch. However, failure to close the proposed 
transaction would likely increase our concern regarding the company's ability 
to meet its upcoming maturities, and result in a negative outlook. 

Ratings List

                                 To                 From      
Jacobs Entertainment Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating          B-/Watch Pos/--    B-/Stable/--

Jacobs Entertainment Inc.
 $50M revolver due 2017                             BB-(prelim)
   Recovery Rating                                  1(prelim)
 $210M 1st-lien term ln due 2018                    BB-(prelim)
   Recovery Rating                                  1(prelim)
 $110M second-lien term loan due 2019               CCC+(prelim)
   Recovery Rating                                  6(prelim)


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
