TEXT-Fitch may now raise Dole Food Co ratings
#Market News
September 19, 2012 / 8:35 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch may now raise Dole Food Co ratings

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings has changed the Rating Watch on Dole Food Co., Inc.
(Dole; NYSE DOLE) and Solvest, Ltd. - Dole's wholly-owned 
subsidiary - to Positive from Negative. 

The affected ratings are as follows: 

Dole (Operating Company)

--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B+';
--Asset-based (ABL) revolver due 2016 'BB+/RR1';
--Secured term loan B due 2018 'BB+/RR1';
--13.875% third-lien notes due 2014 'BB/RR2';
--8% third-lien notes due 2016 'BB/RR2';
--8.75% senior unsecured notes due 2013 'B-/RR6'. 

Solvest Ltd. (Bermuda-Based Subsidiary)
--Long-term IDR 'B+';
--Secured term loan C due 2018 'BB+/RR1'. 

At June 16, 2012, Dole had $1.6 billion of total debt. 

Rating Rationale and Triggers: 

On Sept. 17, 2012, Dole announced that it had signed a definitive agreement to 
sell its worldwide packaged foods and Asia fresh produce business to ITOCHU 
Corp. for $1.685 billion in cash. The transaction is expected to close by year 
end following customary regulatory approvals in multiple countries. Combined 
revenue and EBITDA, excluding corporate overhead, for these businesses was 
roughly $2.5 billion and $190 million during 2011, respectively, translating to 
a transaction multiple of 8.9x. 

Dole further announced that it will use the majority of the proceeds, net of 
about $300 million of cash cost associated with the deal and subsequent 
restructuring, to pay off debt. In connection with the transaction, Dole will 
recapitalize its debt structure, with any new debt issued on more favorable 
terms and being biased towards term loans.

The Positive Rating Watch indicates that there is heightened probability of an 
upgrade with the ultimate outcome dependent on Dole's post recapitalization 
capital structure and leverage. Timing of the recapitalization is uncertain and 
Dole has not committed to final debt levels or what cash proceeds will be used 
for but Fitch believes shareholder payouts are possible.  

Upon resolution of the Positive Watch, Dole's ratings will continue to reflect 
the company's relatively low margins and the periodic volatility of its fresh 
produce operations. However, leverage is likely to be substantially lower and 
free cash flow (FCF) should improve versus history due to lower interest expense
and capital expenditures. As a result of the divestiture, Dole also plans to 
implement cost-savings initiatives and corporate restructuring by the end of 
2013 which are expected to result in $50 million of annual savings. 

Pro forma for the divestiture, Dole will have approximately $4.2 billion revenue
and $246 million of EBITDA including the $50 million of cost savings mentioned 
above but the company will be less diversified. Capital expenditures could 
approximate $41 million and net interest expense, should the company pay off all
but about $260 million of its debt and prior to any additional debt incurrence 
associated with the recapitalization, could be about $16 million. 

Prior to the Dole strategic review, the company's financial strategy was to 
utilize FCF and asset sale proceeds to reduce debt while engaging in select 
tuck-in acquisitions. The company's leverage goal was net debt-to-EBITDA of 
2.0x. Although Dole has not committed to a new leverage goal, Fitch expects 
total debt-to-operating EBITDA to be maintained substantially below current 
levels outlined below. 

Credit Statistics, Liquidity and Maturities: 

For the latest 12-month (LTM) period ended June 16, 2012, total 
debt-to-operating EBITDA was 5.5x, up from 4.6x at Dec. 31, 2011. Operating 
EBITDA-to-gross interest expense was 2.2x, down from 2.6x and funds from 
operations (FFO) fixed charge coverage was 1.3x, versus 1.5x at year end. FCF 
was negative $95.6 million versus negative $77 million at year end. 

At June 16, 2012, Dole's liquidity consisted of $94.1 million of cash and $239.5
of availability under its revolver. Dole's $350 million ABL facility expires on 
July 8, 2016. Dole's only financial covenant is a springing fixed charge 
coverage ratio of at least 1.0x if ABL availability is below a certain amount.

Dole's debt agreements contain mandatory prepayment requirements related to 
asset sales. At June 16, 2012, Dole had $155 million of 8.75% senior unsecured 
notes due July 2013, $174.9 million of 13.875% junior-lien notes due March 2014,
8% of junior-lien notes due September 2016, and a $312.6 million term B loan due
July 2018. Solvest's $559.5 million term C loan is due July 2018. 

The ABL has a first-priority lien on U.S. account receivables and inventory and 
a second-priority lien on real and intangible property. Term loans are secured 
on a first priority basis by real and intangible property and on a second 
priority basis by ABL collateral. Lastly, third-lien notes have the benefit of a
lien on certain U.S. assets of Dole that is junior to the liens of the company's
senior secured credit facilities. 

Dole will continue to have a substantial asset base, inclusive of 113,000 acres 
of land, five salad processing facilities, 11 owned ships, and other tangible 
assets, following the divestiture of its worldwide packaged food and Asia fresh 
produce business. Fitch believes any new term loans or revolving credit 
facilities could be unsecured given the significant improvement in Dole's credit
profile.

What Could Trigger A Rating Action 

Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive 
rating action include: 

--The closure of Dole's asset sale transaction, the subsequent payoff of 
existing debt, and more certainty as to Dole's capital structure following the 
recapitalization of its debt structure is expected to result in rating 
upgrade(s). 

Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative 
rating action include: 

--A downgrade is not anticipated as Fitch expects Dole's leverage to be 
maintained below historical levels following its recapitalization and believes 
its FCF profile will improve.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
