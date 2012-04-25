TEXT-Fitch says telco, oil & gas bear brunt of European CDS widening

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 25 - The oil and gas and telecoms sectors have seen CDS spreads widen the most in the market fall since mid-March. In Fitch Ratings’ opinion, the former probably reflects a run of individual bad news while telecoms suffer from more deep-seated problems. Fitch Solutions’ index of European CDS prices has widened 15% since mid-March. The oil and gas sector has widened the most, by 29%, with telecoms out by 27%. The telecoms widening was in line with a relatively high standard deviation and more than doubling of spreads since the start of 2011, consistent with persistent problems. The oil and gas widening runs counter to a below average standard deviation for that sector, suggesting it is due to one-off factors. In addition to speculation about the movement of the oil price in a weaker economic climate, oil and gas has seen a number of one-off pieces of bad news. These include Argentina’s nationalisation of Repsol’s 51% in YPF, and Total’s gas leak at its Elgin field in the North Sea. The YPF move had less of a direct impact on ratings than might have been expected - Fitch already deconsolidated YPF from Repsol’s results in its analysis. However, Repsol had used dividends from YPF to fund deferred consideration for the purchase of a 25% stake in the Argentinean company, and the lack of access to dividends might be enough to cause a further downgrade of as much as two notches. Therefore Repsol’s ‘BBB’ rating was placed on Rating Watch Negative. In Total’s case, we don’t believe the gas leak is as serious as BP’s Deepwater Horizon incident in 2010 and are satisfied that Total has sufficient cash resources to cushion it against most likely eventualities. No rating action was taken. The telecoms sector faces more fundamental challenges. Traditional voice revenues are in decline and the strong competition in European telecoms means that the promised boon from increased data usage may be given away in price reductions and at best only compensate for these falls. There are also growing concerns over populist regulation extending beyond historic price regulation. There are problems in specific European markets. For example, those in southern Europe have seen falling revenues as a result of the weak economic climate. The French market is currently experiencing severe price deflation following the entry of a fourth mobile operator. The market appears more concerned about economic threats to Europe than global growth - with contrasting fates for local European consumers and the more global customers of industrials and metals and miners. Consumer goods and services widened more than average, whereas the most resilient sectors were pharmaceuticals, basic materials and industrials. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)