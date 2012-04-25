TEXT-Fitch: direct election of Russian governors will improve governance

April 25 - The expected introduction of direct elections for regional governors in Russia will strengthen governance in local authorities and their independence from the state. Regional governors currently depend on central government for their nomination as well as large amounts of their government's funding. This incentivises them to serve central government's needs rather than their local people. The move to direct election means they will become more accountable to the voters and that should improve governance. Under the draft legislation the population will chose the governors from among candidates from political parties and even self-nominated candidates. The president and local parliament will still have power to filter a list of candidates for public election to exclude inappropriate candidates. The Federation Council is expected to approve the legislation on April 27 and it will come into force on 1 June 2012, after the president has signed it. Russian sub-national governments are subject to debt stock and new borrowing restrictions, as well as limits on total debt volume, budget deficits and annual interest payments so it is unlikely that a governor could quickly weaken the credit profile. However, we do anticipate some regions may see a temporary weakening of their credit profile because of politicians' populist policies. A region's financing flexibility hinges on its dependence on financial aid from the upper levels of government with the more independent regions being given more flexibility. For example, last year a ban on external (foreign currency) debt issuance was removed for LRGs whose share of transfers from the federal budget (excluding grants to cover delegated responsibilities) was less than 5% of their own consolidated revenue in two out of the last three financial years. Prior to 2011 external debt issuance was allowed strictly for refinancing purposes, so few LRGs have forex exposure. The direct election of governors will reduce regional government pandering to central government; however, it may also remove central government's incentive to support particular regions that pursue different political policies. Transfers from central government account for 27% of regional government funding. A majority of this is based on strict formula but some of the allocation is discretionary. For example, one-third of grants from central government are distributed on a discretionary basis. Regional governments' desire for these grants will influence the heed they pay to central government. Taxes are the largest source of regional government funding, accounting for 68% of revenues. The regions' ability to set taxes is limited by federal law, which also determines the tax-sharing between the different levels of government. The regional governments have limited rate-setting power over three regional taxes: corporate property tax, gambling tax and transport tax. Regions also receive a share of several federal taxes, the most important of which is corporate income tax. The regions receive 90% of this tax with only 10% going to the federal government. This accounts for 43% of tax revenue with personal income tax accounting for an additional 32% of tax receipts in 2011. For more information about Russian local and regional governments please see report 'Institutional Framework for Russian Subnationals'. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.