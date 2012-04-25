FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: direct election of Russian governors will improve governance
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: direct election of Russian governors will improve governance

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 25 - The expected introduction of direct elections for regional
governors in Russia will strengthen governance in local authorities and their
independence from the state. 	
	
Regional governors currently depend on central government for their nomination 	
as well as large amounts of their government's funding. This incentivises them 	
to serve central government's needs rather than their local people. The move to 	
direct election means they will become more accountable to the voters and that 	
should improve governance. Under the draft legislation the population will chose	
the governors from among candidates from political parties and even 	
self-nominated candidates. The president and local parliament will still have 	
power to filter a list of candidates for public election to exclude 	
inappropriate candidates. The Federation Council is expected to approve the 	
legislation on April 27 and it will come into force on 1 June 2012, after the 	
president has signed it. 	
	
Russian sub-national governments are subject to debt stock and new borrowing 	
restrictions, as well as limits on total debt volume, budget deficits and annual	
interest payments so it is unlikely that a governor could quickly weaken the 	
credit profile. However, we do anticipate some regions may see a temporary 	
weakening of their credit profile because of politicians' populist policies. 	
	
A region's financing flexibility hinges on its dependence on financial aid from 	
the upper levels of government with the more independent regions being given 	
more flexibility. For example, last year a ban on external (foreign currency) 	
debt issuance was removed for LRGs whose share of transfers from the federal 	
budget (excluding grants to cover delegated responsibilities) was less than 5% 	
of their own consolidated revenue in two out of the last three financial years. 	
Prior to 2011 external debt issuance was allowed strictly for refinancing 	
purposes, so few LRGs have forex exposure.	
	
The direct election of governors will reduce regional government pandering to 	
central government; however, it may also remove central government's incentive 	
to support particular regions that pursue different political policies. 	
Transfers from central government account for 27% of regional government 	
funding. A majority of this is based on strict formula but some of the 	
allocation is discretionary. For example, one-third of grants from central 	
government are distributed on a discretionary basis. Regional governments' 	
desire for these grants will influence the heed they pay to central government. 	
	
Taxes are the largest source of regional government funding, accounting for 68% 	
of revenues. The regions' ability to set taxes is limited by federal law, which 	
also determines the tax-sharing between the different levels of government. The 	
regional governments have limited rate-setting power over three regional taxes: 	
corporate property tax, gambling tax and transport tax. 	
	
Regions also receive a share of several federal taxes, the most important of 	
which is corporate income tax. The regions receive 90% of this tax with only 10%	
going to the federal government. This accounts for 43% of tax revenue with 	
personal income tax accounting for an additional 32% of tax receipts in 2011. 	
	
For more information about Russian local and regional governments please see 	
report 'Institutional Framework for Russian Subnationals'.	
	
	
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market 	
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. 	
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

