#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Cornerstone Titan 2005-2 PLC

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cornerstone Titan 2005-2 plc's notes
due 2014 as follows:	
	
GBP15.3m Class E (XS0237331375) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative	
from Stable	
	
GBP15.4m Class F (XS0237331615) affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate RE10%	
	
GBP10.3m Class G (XS0237330302) affirmed at 'Csf'; RE0%	
	
The affirmations reflect the largely unchanged performance of the two remaining 	
loans since the last rating action in May 2011. The Negative Outlook reflects 	
the upcoming maturity of the West Midlands Office loan, the likelihood of a 	
maturity default and the short tail period of the transaction (two years).	
	
The GBP27.6m West Midlands Office loan is backed by a single office property 	
located in Solihull. Although the property is fully let to the Paragon Group, 	
the tenant vacated the premises several years ago, subsequently sub-letting 	
floors one to three. Fitch understands that the ground floor remains vacant. 	
	
Fitch believes much of the asset's current market value is derived from 	
Paragon's contractual rental obligations, set to expire in 2019. This is due to 	
a number of factors, including limited tenant demand, which implies long void 	
periods upon vacancy, the poor to average condition of the property, which means	
considerable capital expenditure will need to be spent to prolong its 	
operational life, and the over-rented nature of the property, with current 	
contracted rent 57% above estimated market rent. The latest vacant possession 	
value of GBP10m, against a market value of GBP22m, confirms Fitch's opinion on 	
the asset.	
	
The interest coverage ratio (ICR) has remained unchanged for four consecutive 	
quarters, at 1.34x. However, with a reported loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 125.4%	
(based on a 2010 valuation), it seems unlikely that the borrower will repay the 	
loan at maturity in October 2012 without any equity injections. Fitch 	
understands that the primary servicer is in discussions with the borrower 	
regarding possible exit strategies at the upcoming loan maturity.	
	
The GBP8.1m Bradford Retail loan is already past its maturity date (July 2010) 	
and remains in special servicing. The loan is secured by seven retail units near	
the main shopping district in Bradford city centre. Following the demise of 	
several tenants (including Zavvi and Birthdays), three of the units remain 	
vacant, although a local tenant will take over Unit 1 on a three-month rolling 	
basis. 	
	
Excluding lease contracts still under negotiations, the current ICR is 0.1x, 	
according to the special servicer. This is due to a combination of high 	
irrecoverable costs and other liabilities including default interest. Fitch 	
expects very limited recoveries from Bradford Retail whose LTV stood at 261.3% 	
in January 2012.	
	
 	
	
A performance update will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com. 	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above 	
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 	
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, 	
servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. 	
	
Applicable criteria, "EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria", dated 4 April 2012 and 'Global	
Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 4 August 2011, are available at 	
www.fitchratings.com.	
	
