TEXT-S&P cuts Central European Media Enterprises to 'B-'
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Central European Media Enterprises to 'B-'

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Bermuda-registered TV broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises 	
Ltd. (CME) faces significant debt maturities in March 2013 and May 2014. 	
     -- We assess CME's liquidity as less than adequate under our criteria, 	
taking into account our view of its limited access to capital markets, 	
potential currency volatility, and uncertain prospects for positive free cash 	
flow generation in 2012. 	
     -- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on CME to 'B-' 	
from 'B'. 	
     -- The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could further 	
downgrade CME if the company does not refinance its upcoming maturities over 	
the next few months or if CME implements debt restructuring measures that 	
could be detrimental to bondholders.	
 	
Rating Action	
On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 	
corporate credit rating on Bermuda-registered emerging markets TV broadcaster 	
Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CME) to 'B-' from 'B'. The
outlook is negative. 	
	
We are also lowering to 'B-' from 'B' the issue rating on the EUR170 million 	
senior secured notes due 2017 issued by CME's subsidiary CET 21 spol.s.r.o. 	
(CET 21; not rated), in line with the corporate credit rating on CME. At the 	
same time, we are lowering to 'CCC+' from 'B-' the issue ratings on CME's $130 	
million senior secured convertible notes due 2013, EUR375 million notes due 	
2016, and EUR148 million notes due 2014.	
	
Rationale	
The downgrades mainly reflect our view that CME could have difficulties 	
repaying its $130 million debt maturity due in March 2013, as well as its EUR148	
million bond due in May 2014. 	
	
As a result, we have revised our assessment of CME's liquidity to "less than 	
adequate" from "adequate." Our assessment mainly takes into account CME's $187 	
million of cash balances at year-end 2011, its sole source of available 	
funding; potential volatility in the U.S. dollar-denominated and non-hedged 	
debt against the local currencies in which it collects revenues; uncertain 	
prospects for positive free cash flow generation; and the need to maintain 	
some cash on balance sheet to fund working capital. In addition, given the 	
group's poor history of free cash flow generation and its persistently high 	
leverage, we believe CME could face significant challenges in accessing 	
capital markets in the short term to refinance its 2013 and 2014 maturities. 	
	
Under our base-case scenario, we assume flat- to low-single-digit growth in 	
revenues on a like-for-like basis and an EBITDA margin in the low 20s, owing 	
to top-line growth and cost discipline. We anticipate neutral free operating 	
cash flow (FOCF) for 2012, and a limited improvement of the company's adjusted 	
debt-to-EBITDA ratio toward 7x by year-end 2012, which remains high for the 	
rating category. However, we believe a more adverse economic scenario or 	
unfavorable currency swings could cause earnings to substantially weaken and 	
FOCF to turn negative. 	
	
	
The current rating reflects our view of CME's "weak" business risk profile and 	
"highly leveraged" financial risk profile. The rating is constrained by the 	
group's weak cash flow generation and the high leverage resulting from its 	
past acquisition policy and the difficult advertising and economic environment 	
that has affected many of its business units. In addition, the rating reflects 	
CME's high concentration of profitability in a single TV channel in the Czech 	
Republic (foreign currency AA-/Stable/A-1+; local currency AA/Stable/A-1+) and 	
in TV channels in Romania (foreign currency BB+/Stable/B; local currency 	
BB+/Stable/B), and the potential for regulatory intervention and political 	
risks. 	
	
Liquidity	
	
We view CME's liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria. Although 	
we currently estimate that CME's sources of liquidity should cover its 	
liquidity uses by about 1.2x over the next 12 months, we note that this ratio 	
could be volatile and potentially fall below 1.2x over the coming months. In 	
particular, the group remains exposed to adverse exchange rate movements in 	
its local currencies--in which it collects revenues--against the U.S. dollar, 	
since its debt is not hedged against such movements.  	
	
Other factors on which we base our liquidity assessment are: 	
	
     -- Our opinion that CME needs to permanently maintain significant minimum 	
cash balances to fund working capital and other potential business needs.	
     -- Poor FOCF generation. We expect the company to generate neutral free 	
cash flow over 2012. That said, depending on the future development of 	
advertising markets and foreign exchange, there is a significant risk that 	
cash flow could turn negative in 2012. We therefore believe CME's current 	
liquidity position offers limited protection against difficult operating 	
conditions. 	
     -- Full utilization of the Czech koruna (CZK) 1.5 billion (approximately 	
$80 million) revolving credit facility (RCF) to extend short-term debt 	
maturities. 	
     -- CME's limited access to capital markets, in our view, given its high 	
leverage, and poor prospects for positive free cash flow generation. 	
	
	
Recovery analysis	
The issue rating on the EUR170 million senior secured notes due 2017, issued by 	
CET 21, is 'B-', in line with the corporate credit rating on CME. Since we do 	
not undertake any analysis of the legal jurisdiction in the Czech Republic, as 	
in many other Eastern European countries, we cap the 'B-' issue rating at the 	
level of the rating on CME.	
	
The senior secured notes benefit from a strong security package that includes 	
a first-priority lien over CET 21's shares and assets, and senior guarantees 	
from CET 21's "core" subsidiaries that generated more than 100% of 2010 	
operating income before depreciation and amortization. The security package of 	
the senior secured notes ranks pari passu with the RCF. In addition, the 	
senior secured notes, the RCF, and the existing notes have a pari passu share 	
in the collateral pool, excluding CET 21. The indenture on the senior secured 	
notes includes an additional debt incurrence test, while the RCF includes a 	
maintenance covenant.	
	
The rating on the remaining $130 million senior secured convertible notes due 	
2013, EUR375 million notes due 2016, and EUR148 million notes due 2014, issued
by 	
CME, is 'CCC+', reflecting CME's increased amount of structural priority 	
liabilities over total assets. Following the refinancing in October 2010 and 	
the full drawdown of the RCF, the priority liability ratio increased to more 	
than 30%. Although the value of this ratio would otherwise lead to a two-notch 	
difference between the rating on the existing debt and the rating on CME, we 	
believe that some mitigating factors limit the difference to only one notch. 	
These factors include CME's geographic diversification, which we understand 	
improved following its acquisition of Bulgarian TV station bTV, the 	
concentration of priority liabilities in only one subsidiary, and the pari 	
passu share in CME's collateral of the existing notes and CET 21's debt.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects our view that CME may not be able to meet its 	
upcoming 2013 bond maturity. It also incorporates our opinion that the group 	
will face difficulties refinancing this maturity over the coming months, and 	
that any debt restructuring plan, if considered, could be viewed as tantamount 	
to a default under our criteria. 	
	
Downward rating pressure could arise if CME's liquidity does not improve over 	
the next few quarters. Similarly, any debt restructuring plans could result in 	
a rating downgrade. 	
	
We could revise the outlook to stable if the company is able to significantly 	
improve its liquidity position over the next few quarters, including having a 	
credible plan to meet its 2013 and 2014 maturities without implementing any 	
debt restructuring actions that we could view as detrimental to bondholders. 	
An outlook revision would also depend on the group's ability to preserve 	
sizable on-balance-sheet cash as a buffer for any possible shortfalls in cash 	
flow generation.	
	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 	
Credits, May 13, 2008	
            	
Ratings List	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Negative/--     B/Negative/--	
 Senior Secured                         CCC+               B-	
	
CET 21 spol.s.r.o.	
 Senior Secured*                        B-                 B	
	
*Guaranteed by Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

