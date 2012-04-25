TEXT-S&P cuts Central European Media Enterprises to 'B-'

Overview -- Bermuda-registered TV broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CME) faces significant debt maturities in March 2013 and May 2014. -- We assess CME's liquidity as less than adequate under our criteria, taking into account our view of its limited access to capital markets, potential currency volatility, and uncertain prospects for positive free cash flow generation in 2012. -- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on CME to 'B-' from 'B'. -- The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could further downgrade CME if the company does not refinance its upcoming maturities over the next few months or if CME implements debt restructuring measures that could be detrimental to bondholders. Rating Action On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Bermuda-registered emerging markets TV broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CME) to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is negative. We are also lowering to 'B-' from 'B' the issue rating on the EUR170 million senior secured notes due 2017 issued by CME's subsidiary CET 21 spol.s.r.o. (CET 21; not rated), in line with the corporate credit rating on CME. At the same time, we are lowering to 'CCC+' from 'B-' the issue ratings on CME's $130 million senior secured convertible notes due 2013, EUR375 million notes due 2016, and EUR148 million notes due 2014. Rationale The downgrades mainly reflect our view that CME could have difficulties repaying its $130 million debt maturity due in March 2013, as well as its EUR148 million bond due in May 2014. As a result, we have revised our assessment of CME's liquidity to "less than adequate" from "adequate." Our assessment mainly takes into account CME's $187 million of cash balances at year-end 2011, its sole source of available funding; potential volatility in the U.S. dollar-denominated and non-hedged debt against the local currencies in which it collects revenues; uncertain prospects for positive free cash flow generation; and the need to maintain some cash on balance sheet to fund working capital. In addition, given the group's poor history of free cash flow generation and its persistently high leverage, we believe CME could face significant challenges in accessing capital markets in the short term to refinance its 2013 and 2014 maturities. Under our base-case scenario, we assume flat- to low-single-digit growth in revenues on a like-for-like basis and an EBITDA margin in the low 20s, owing to top-line growth and cost discipline. We anticipate neutral free operating cash flow (FOCF) for 2012, and a limited improvement of the company's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio toward 7x by year-end 2012, which remains high for the rating category. However, we believe a more adverse economic scenario or unfavorable currency swings could cause earnings to substantially weaken and FOCF to turn negative. The current rating reflects our view of CME's "weak" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. The rating is constrained by the group's weak cash flow generation and the high leverage resulting from its past acquisition policy and the difficult advertising and economic environment that has affected many of its business units. In addition, the rating reflects CME's high concentration of profitability in a single TV channel in the Czech Republic (foreign currency AA-/Stable/A-1+; local currency AA/Stable/A-1+) and in TV channels in Romania (foreign currency BB+/Stable/B; local currency BB+/Stable/B), and the potential for regulatory intervention and political risks. Liquidity We view CME's liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria. Although we currently estimate that CME's sources of liquidity should cover its liquidity uses by about 1.2x over the next 12 months, we note that this ratio could be volatile and potentially fall below 1.2x over the coming months. In particular, the group remains exposed to adverse exchange rate movements in its local currencies--in which it collects revenues--against the U.S. dollar, since its debt is not hedged against such movements. Other factors on which we base our liquidity assessment are: -- Our opinion that CME needs to permanently maintain significant minimum cash balances to fund working capital and other potential business needs. -- Poor FOCF generation. We expect the company to generate neutral free cash flow over 2012. That said, depending on the future development of advertising markets and foreign exchange, there is a significant risk that cash flow could turn negative in 2012. We therefore believe CME's current liquidity position offers limited protection against difficult operating conditions. -- Full utilization of the Czech koruna (CZK) 1.5 billion (approximately $80 million) revolving credit facility (RCF) to extend short-term debt maturities. -- CME's limited access to capital markets, in our view, given its high leverage, and poor prospects for positive free cash flow generation. Recovery analysis The issue rating on the EUR170 million senior secured notes due 2017, issued by CET 21, is 'B-', in line with the corporate credit rating on CME. Since we do not undertake any analysis of the legal jurisdiction in the Czech Republic, as in many other Eastern European countries, we cap the 'B-' issue rating at the level of the rating on CME. The senior secured notes benefit from a strong security package that includes a first-priority lien over CET 21's shares and assets, and senior guarantees from CET 21's "core" subsidiaries that generated more than 100% of 2010 operating income before depreciation and amortization. The security package of the senior secured notes ranks pari passu with the RCF. In addition, the senior secured notes, the RCF, and the existing notes have a pari passu share in the collateral pool, excluding CET 21. The indenture on the senior secured notes includes an additional debt incurrence test, while the RCF includes a maintenance covenant. The rating on the remaining $130 million senior secured convertible notes due 2013, EUR375 million notes due 2016, and EUR148 million notes due 2014, issued by CME, is 'CCC+', reflecting CME's increased amount of structural priority liabilities over total assets. Following the refinancing in October 2010 and the full drawdown of the RCF, the priority liability ratio increased to more than 30%. Although the value of this ratio would otherwise lead to a two-notch difference between the rating on the existing debt and the rating on CME, we believe that some mitigating factors limit the difference to only one notch. These factors include CME's geographic diversification, which we understand improved following its acquisition of Bulgarian TV station bTV, the concentration of priority liabilities in only one subsidiary, and the pari passu share in CME's collateral of the existing notes and CET 21's debt. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view that CME may not be able to meet its upcoming 2013 bond maturity. It also incorporates our opinion that the group will face difficulties refinancing this maturity over the coming months, and that any debt restructuring plan, if considered, could be viewed as tantamount to a default under our criteria. Downward rating pressure could arise if CME's liquidity does not improve over the next few quarters. Similarly, any debt restructuring plans could result in a rating downgrade. We could revise the outlook to stable if the company is able to significantly improve its liquidity position over the next few quarters, including having a credible plan to meet its 2013 and 2014 maturities without implementing any debt restructuring actions that we could view as detrimental to bondholders. An outlook revision would also depend on the group's ability to preserve sizable on-balance-sheet cash as a buffer for any possible shortfalls in cash flow generation. Related Criteria And Research -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded To From Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/-- Senior Secured CCC+ B- CET 21 spol.s.r.o. Senior Secured* B- B *Guaranteed by Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.