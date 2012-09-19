TEXT-Fitch updates insurance rating methodology

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Insurance Rating Methodology here Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings has completed its periodic review and published an updated version of its criteria for insurance entities. The criteria report is titled 'Insurance Rating Methodology' and replaces the previous version dated Sept. 22, 2011. The following is a summary of the modifications and revisions made as part of the update: --Various tables have been revised to improve clarity. --Minor changes and clarifications were made to the calculation of the Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio. --A minor change was made to the guidelines for a 'Core' subsidiary in the context of group ratings. --A clarification was added to describe the rating treatment of kikin, a hybrid security issued by Japanese insurance companies. --Updates were made to reflect changes in the regulatory environments of several countries. This update is not expected to result in changes to any ratings. The report, entitled 'Insurance Rating Methodology' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)