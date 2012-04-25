TEXT-Fitch rates Anixter note offering 'BB+'

April 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+' rating to Anixter Inc.'s (Anixter) proposed offering of $350 million of senior unsecured notes. Net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including repayment of amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility (RCF) and accounts receivable securitization facility (ARSF). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of Anixter International Inc.'s (Anixter International) and Anixter's ratings is provided at the end of this release. Anixter's ratings continue to reflect: --Fitch's Stable Outlook for the IT Distributors in 2012 reflecting companies' strong liquidity and counter cyclical cash flow; --Anixter's strong company profile with a niche market position, global scale, and higher than average margins in the distribution industry; --Anixter's history of shareholder-friendly actions, exposure to copper price and currency fluctuations, and exposure to IT spending cyclicality. Ratings strengths include: --Leading market position in niche distribution markets which Fitch believes contributes to Anixter's above-average margins for a distributor; --Broad diversification of products, suppliers, customers and geographies which adds stability to the company's financial profile by reducing operating volatility; --The ability to generate cash from operations in a downturn from reduced working capital requirements. Rating concerns continue to center on: --Historical use of debt and free cash flow for acquisitions and shareholder-friendly actions; --Thin operating margins characteristic of the distribution industry, although Anixter's margins are above its peers given the company's niche market position; --Significant unhedged exposure to copper prices and currency prices; --Exposure to the cyclicality of IT demand and general global economic conditions. Pro forma for the proposed debt offering, Fitch estimates total leverage (total debt/operating EBITDA) will increase to 2.2 times (x) from 2.0x as of Dec. 31, 2011. Fitch expects Anixter to use issuance proceeds to repay amounts outstanding under its $400 million RCF due 2016 and $275 million ARSF due 2013. Pro forma liquidity totals $838 million and consists of $186 million in cash, $377 million available under the RCF, and $274 million under the ARSF. Total debt pro forma for the issuance is estimated at $897 million and consists primarily of the following: --$280 million in 1% convertible unsecured notes due March 2013; --$31 million in 10% senior notes due February 2014; --$200 million in 5.95% senior unsecured notes due February 2015; --$23 million outstanding under the revolving credit facility due April 2016; --$350 million in new senior unsecured notes due 2019; --$12 million of other debt. The 1% convertible notes are issued by Anixter International and are structurally subordinated to the remaining debt which is issued by Anixter Inc. Anixter Inc. is the operating company under the parent company of Anixter International. Fitch continues to rate Anixter and its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Anixter International as follows: Anixter International --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BB-'. Anixter Inc. --IDR at 'BB+'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BB+'; --Senior unsecured bank credit facility at 'BB+'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011).; --'Quantifying the Downside Risk to Anixter's Ratings' (Oct. 27, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology