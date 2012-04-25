FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Lottomatica outlook to positive
April 25, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Lottomatica outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- Italy-based Lottomatica Group SpA's strong operating
performance in 2011 has led to a meaningful improvement in its financial
profile.	
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on Lottomatica and 	
revising our rating outlook to positive.	
     -- The positive rating outlook reflects our view that, despite economic 	
uncertainty in Italy, Lottomatica's financial profile will continue to improve 	
to an extent which could be consistent with a higher rating.	
Rating Action	
On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, 	
including its 'BBB-' corporate credit rating, on Italy-based Lottomatica Group 	
SpA and revised the rating outlook to positive from stable.	
Rationale	
The revision of our rating outlook to positive reflects Lottomatica's strong 	
performance in 2011 relative to our expectations. Stronger-than-expected 	
EBITDA generation, coupled with some debt repayment, resulted in leverage, as 	
we measure it, improving to 2.9x from 3.6x one year ago. Furthermore, despite 	
economic uncertainty in Italy, from which Lottomatica derives a majority of 	
its revenue, we believe the company will continue generating good levels of 	
discretionary cash flow, some of which will be used to repay debt, thereby 	
building flexibility in its current financial profile. This should allow for 	
potentially large, upfront payments for contract renewals or new contracts.	
	
At the 'BBB' rating, we expect Lottomatica to maintain leverage, as we measure 	
it, below 3x. We also expect Lottomatica to maintain a 0.5x cushion relative 	
to our maximum leverage threshold at a given rating level when there is lower 	
contract re-bidding activity. 	
	
With significant uncertainty regarding the macroeconomic environment in Italy 	
over the next few years, we have incorporated a conservative set of 	
assumptions into our performance expectations for Lottomatica. We factored in 	
low-single-digit revenue growth in 2012 for its Italian operations segment, 	
because we expect a moderating level of growth from video lottery terminals 	
(VLTs) as additional competitors enter the market, offset by a 	
low-single-digit decline in the lottery business. Our expectations for the 	
Italian lottery business are largely driven by our European economist's 	
baseline forecast for a 1.5% decline in GDP in 2012 and flat GDP in 2013 in 	
Italy, and for unemployment to increase to 9.5% by the end of 2013. We expect 	
the GTECH segment to see low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth, 	
incorporating our U.S. economist's forecast for modest consumer spending 	
growth and changes in various lotteries, including the PowerBall price 	
increase. Because of economic uncertainty, we believe EBITDA margins could be 	
pressured, so we have adopted a baseline forecast for a low-single-digit 	
decline in EBITDA in 2012. Our preliminary expectations for 2013 incorporate 	
low-single-digit revenue and EBITDA growth, primarily reflecting stable 	
performance in the Italian operations segment, and modest growth in the GTECH 	
lottery segment.	
	
Our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on Lottomatica reflects our assessment of 	
the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk 	
profile as "intermediate," according to our criteria.	
	
Lottomatica is the world's leading operator of online lottery systems and 	
manages the Italian lottery business, which offers both traditional Italian 	
lotto tickets and instant lottery scratch cards. 	
	
Our assessment of its business risk profile as satisfactory reflects 	
Lottomatica's position as one of the world's largest lottery operators, its 	
well-established relationships with lottery authorities worldwide, and the 	
high barriers to entry for competitors. Lottomatica also benefits from a 	
relatively predictable cash flow base--the result of substantial recurring 	
revenue. Lottery contracts typically last several years and Lottomatica is 	
generally successful in renewing contracts with existing customers. Somewhat 	
offsetting these factors are the mature, capital-intense nature of the 	
worldwide online lottery business, intense pricing pressure (particularly in 	
the U.S. lottery industry); the potential for large upfront payments to renew 	
key licenses; and the substantial geographic concentration in Italy. 	
	
Our assessment of Lottomatica's financial risk profile as intermediate 	
reflects our expectation that our measure of leverage will keep improving and 	
remain below 3.0x over the next few years; interest coverage will remain 	
strong; the company will generate positive discretionary cash flow to be 	
partly used for debt repayment; and our assessment of the company's liquidity 	
profile as strong.	
	
Lottomatica's revenue and EBITDA in 2011 grew 29% and 21%, respectively, 	
compared with our previously outlined expectation for low-teens percentage 	
growth. This performance largely resulted from strong performance in the 	
Italian operations segment. Meaningful growth in its core Lotto and instant 	
ticket segments was bolstered by additional revenue from the roll-out of VLTs 	
in Italy. It also benefitted from 3% revenue growth across its combined GTECH 	
lottery, SPIELO, and GTECH G2 segments. 	
	
Credit measures remain comfortably in line with our rating. As of Dec. 31, 	
2011, our measure of operating lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA was 2.9x, and we 	
expect leverage to remain below 3x in 2012 under our performance assumptions. 	
We adjust debt to include only 50% of the amount of Lottomatica's EUR750 million	
capital securities as debt, to reflect the intermediate equity content 	
assigned under our criteria. We also treat UniCredit's EUR100 million investment	
in the instant ticket consortium as debt, because of the payment of preferred 	
dividends and the option to call the investment in 2014. We deduct 	
distributions to minority investors in the consortium from our measure of 	
EBITDA. EBITDA coverage of interest was 6.5x at Dec. 31, 2011. We expect 	
Lottomatica to maintain debt to EBITDA (after applying our adjustments and 	
assigning intermediate equity content to Lottomatica's capital securities) 	
between 3.5x and 4.0x at the 'BBB-' rating, given our assessment of the 	
company's business risk profile as satisfactory. Lottomatica has built in some 	
cushion within its credit measures, which affords it flexibility to pursue 	
additional strategic growth opportunities.	
Liquidity	
Based on likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 24 months and 	
incorporating our performance expectations, Lottomatica has a "strong" 	
liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant factors in our 	
assessment of Lottomatica's liquidity profile include the following:	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to cover uses 	
by at least 1.5x.	
     -- We expect net sources of liquidity to remain positive, even if EBITDA 	
declines by 30%.	
     -- We believe the company has very prudent financial risk management, a 	
solid relationship with its bank group, and generally high standing in the 	
credit markets.	
     -- We expect Lottomatica to maintain sufficient covenant headroom such 	
that forecasted EBITDA could fall by 25%-30% without breaching covenants.	
	
Sources of liquidity include a large, relatively stable cash flow base, two 	
revolving credit facilities with a total borrowing capacity of EUR900 million, 	
and excess cash balances. At Dec. 31, 2011, Lottomatica had about EUR191 million	
of cash on the balance sheet, about one-half of which we believe is excess, 	
and about EUR673 million available under its two revolvers. The revolving credit	
facilities mature in 2015.	
	
We expect Lottomatica to focus its cash flow from operations primarily on 	
capital expenditures, dividend payments, and debt repayments. In 2011, 	
Lottomatica generated about EUR684 million in cash from operations, an 18% 	
increase over the previous year. (The company reports interest paid in cash 	
flow from financing, which we adjust to be part of cash flow from operations.) 	
Capital expenditures, including purchases of intangible assets, totaled EUR338 	
million, resulting in free operating cash flow of EUR346 million in 2011. Under 	
our forecast, we expect Lottomatica to generate well over EUR300 million of free	
operating cash flow in 2012 and 2013 incorporating management's expectation 	
for capital expenditures of up to EUR285 million this year and lower levels of 	
capital spending in 2013. 	
	
Lottomatica pays an annual dividend to shareholders, using some of this free 	
operating cash flow. Dividends will total about EUR122 million in 2012. Its 	
publicly articulated dividend policy links dividend payments to cash flow 	
generation, and we expect it to keep paying sizable dividends over the next 	
few years. Lottomatica also pays a dividend to minority interests in the 	
Lotterie Nazionali, which totaled EUR62 million in 2011 (including return of 	
capital payments). Although the company intends to seek approval for a new 	
share repurchase authorization, we do not expect it to make share repurchases 	
in 2012.	
Outlook	
Our rating outlook is positive, reflecting our expectation that, despite 	
economic uncertainty in Italy that could hurt performance, Lottomatica will 	
continue generating meaningful levels of free operating cash flow, using some 	
of this cash flow to repay debt and improve its financial profile. We have 	
factored in an expectation for a low-single-digit decline in EBITDA in 2012, 	
largely driven by our expectations for macroeconomic conditions in Italy, and 	
low-single-digit growth in 2013. Under our assumptions, we expect leverage to 	
remain below 3x in 2012 and improve closer to 2.5x by the end of 2013, 	
providing a substantial cushion relative to our range for 	
operating-lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA of 3.5x to 4.0x at the 'BBB-' rating. 	
	
An upgrade to 'BBB' would be contingent on our increasing level of comfort 	
regarding what impact, if any, the macroeconomic environment and possible 	
austerity measures in Italy has on the revenue and cost base of Lottomatica's 	
Italian operations segment. We would also need to see management's continued 	
demonstrated commitment to a financial policy that is aligned with a higher 	
rating. At a 'BBB' rating, we would expect Lottomatica to maintain leverage, 	
as we measure it, below 3x, and expect it to build in about a 0.5x cushion 	
during years of leaner capital spending. This would give it the flexibility to 	
make potentially large, upfront license payments to renew important lottery 	
contracts without meaningfully exceeding leverage of 3x. Our view of the 	
credit quality of De Agostini S.p.A. (Lottomatica's controlling shareholder, 	
with about a 60% ownership position) also has some bearing on our rating. 	
	
We could revise our outlook to stable if a worsening macroeconomic environment 	
results in EBITDA declining more than our low-single-digit expectation, to 	
where we no longer believe Lottomatica can improve leverage to closer to 2.5x 	
over the next two years. A revision to stable also could result from a more 	
aggressive posture toward acquisitions or potentially large investments 	
associated with new lottery contracts, keeping our measure of leverage at or 	
above 3x.	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Lottomatica Group SpA	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                       To                 From	
Corporate Credit Rating                BBB-/Positive/A-3  BBB-/Stable/A-3	
	
Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               	
Subordinated                           BB                 	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

