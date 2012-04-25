TEXT-S&P rates Catalent Pharma Solutions term loan

April 25 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it assigned its ‘BB-’ issue-level rating to Somerset, N.J.-based outsourced pharmaceutical manufacturer Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc.’s incremental term loan. This follows the company’s announcement that it will issue a $205 million add-on to the existing $400 million facility. The company intends to use proceeds from the new debt to fund the retirement of its existing non-extended U.S. dollar-denominated loan. The add-on loan is expected to mature in 2017 and carry the same terms as Catalent’s existing incremental loan. Our other ratings on the company remain unchanged and the outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our ‘2’ recovery rating to the incremental facility, indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The ‘BB-’ rating on the facility is one notch higher than our ‘B+’ corporate credit rating on the company, in accordance with our notching criteria for a recovery rating of ‘2’. The corporate credit rating on Catalent is ‘B+’ and the rating outlook is stable. The ‘B+’ rating reflects the company’s “highly leveraged” financial risk profile (as our criteria define the term), characterized by adjusted leverage that we expect to be sustained at around 7x over the next year and funds from operations to total debt in the high-single digits. The rating also reflects Catalent’s “satisfactory” business risk profile, which considers the company’s leading position within the outsourced pharmaceutical manufacturing space, business scale and diversity, and the long-term nature of the company’s contractual arrangements, which promotes business stability. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor’s summary analysis on Catalent, published Jan. 31, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- New Ratings Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc. Senior Secured $605 mil extended term loan B BB-

Recovery Rating 2