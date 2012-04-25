FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates DR Horton proposed notes 'BB-'
April 25, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates DR Horton proposed notes 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB-' issue
rating and '3' recovery rating to D.R. Horton Inc.'s proposed offering
of $300 million of senior notes due 2017. Our '3' recovery rating indicates our
expectation for a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a default.	
	
The company plans to use proceeds from the offering for general corporate 	
purposes. Standard & Poor's expects the offering to immediately bolster the 	
company's holdings of unrestricted cash and marketable securities (which 	
totaled approximately $1.0 billion at March 31, 2012), providing additional 	
funds for investment in land and inventory. The offering will also help the 	
issuer repay its 2013 and 2014 debt maturities. The notes will be guaranteed 	
by substantially all of D.R Horton's homebuilding subsidiaries and will rank 	
equally with the company's other senior unsecured obligations.	
	
Our ratings on Ft. Worth, Texas-based D.R Horton reflect the company's "fair" 	
business risk profile. D.R. Horton is the nation's largest homebuilder by 	
volume, having delivered 17,900 homes during the 12 months ended March 31, 	
2012, primarily to first-time homebuyers. In our view, the company has 	
successfully grown its market share over the past year because of its low 	
average price point (approximately $216,000) and its comparably more 	
aggressive speculative construction strategy. We still view D.R. Horton's 	
financial risk profile as "aggressive," but it is improving. Debt-to-EBITDA 	
(including operating leases) totaled 6.8x at Dec. 31, 2011. While this metric 	
is higher than among similarly rated industrial peers, we expect it to improve 	
over the next 18 months.	
	
Our positive outlook on the company acknowledges our expectation that credit 	
metrics will improve to the mid-5x area by year-end 2012, with further 	
improvement expected in 2013. We could raise our corporate credit rating to 	
'BB' if we think D.R. Horton is poised to achieve low double-digit revenue 	
growth in 2013 and EBITDA margins (excluding impairments and interest in cost 	
of sales) in the mid-7% area. Under this scenario, we would expect 	
debt-to-EBITDA to decline to the mid-4x area by year-end 2013. However, we 	
could revise the outlook to stable if sales growth is more moderate than we 	
currently expect (i.e., it falls below 5%) and EBITDA margins (excluding 	
impairments and interest in cost of sales) decline to the high 6% area. Under 	
this scenario, an upgrade is unlikely and we would not expect debt-to-EBITDA 	
(including operating leases) to improve materially from the current high-6x 	
area.	
 	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 	
	
     -- Industry Report Card: Operating Performance for U.S. Homebuilders Is 	
On The Mend, But Risks Remain, published April 10, 2012.	
     -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Homebuilders, Strongest To Weakest, published 	
April 10, 2012. 	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Single-Family Homebuilders, 	
published Sept. 27, 2011. 	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, published Sept. 8, 2011. 	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, published Sept. 14, 2009.	
 	
RATING LIST	
	
D.R. Horton Inc.	
  Corporate credit rating      BB-/Positive	
	
New Rating	
	
D.R. Horton Inc.	
 $300 million senior notes due 2017    BB-	
  Recovery rating                      3

