TEXT-S&P revises Post Properties outlook to positive
April 25, 2012

TEXT-S&P revises Post Properties outlook to positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
	
     -- Multifamily operating fundamentals are strong and we expect Post 	
Properties Inc.'s high quality portfolio to outperform its peers in its
local markets and produce steady growth through at least 2013.	
     -- We also expect Post to maintain modest leverage and fund growth 	
predominantly with proceeds from condominium sales and equity.	
     -- We revised our outlook on Post to positive from stable and affirmed 	
our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating.	
     -- The positive outlook reflects improved fixed-charge coverage and our 	
expectation that organic growth, the lease-up of development properties, lower 	
leverage, and favorable debt cost will further strengthen the company's 	
coverage measures over the next one to two years.	
 	
	
Rating Action	
	
On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Post Properties Inc. (Post) to positive from stable and affirmed its 'BBB-' 	
corporate credit rating on the company. At the same time, we affirmed our 	
'BBB-' rating on the company's unsecured debt and 'BB' rating on the company's 	
preferred stock. Today's actions affect roughly $376 million of senior 	
unsecured notes and $43 million of preferred stock (see list).	
	
	
Rationale	
	
Our revised outlook on Post reflects improved fixed-charge coverage (FCC) and 	
our expectation that organic growth, the lease-up of development properties, 	
lower leverage, and favorable debt cost will further strengthen the company's 	
coverage measures over the next one to two years. 	
	
Our ratings on Post reflect the company's "satisfactory" business risk 	
profile, characterized by a comparatively smaller and geographically 	
concentrated portfolio of predominantly high-end apartment communities in 	
low-barrier markets. We expect multifamily fundamentals in Post's submarkets 	
to remain favorable due to the slowly improving economy, declining 	
unemployment among the 20-to 34-year-old renter demographic, and limited new 	
supply through at least 2013. Post's financial risk profile is "intermediate," 	
in our view. We expect the company to maintain modest leverage and 	
predominantly fund growth with proceeds from condominium sales and equity over 	
the next one to two years.	
	
Atlanta, Ga.-based Post is among the smallest of the 10 multifamily REITs we 	
rate. With a $2.9 billion undepreciated cost portfolio (as of Dec. 31, 2011), 	
the company owns interests in 21,658 apartment units in 58 communities 	
(including five communities under development and a 29% weighted average 	
interest in five unconsolidated joint ventures (JVs). Post derives roughly 77% 	
of its net operating income (NOI) from the low-barrier Atlanta, Dallas, Tampa, 	
Charlotte, Houston, Orlando, and Austin markets. The company derives the 	
remaining 23% from the high-barrier New York and Washington, D.C., markets. In 	
our view, this level of geographic concentration is partially mitigated by the 	
REIT's favorable high-end submarket locations and a younger portfolio (the 	
average property age is 13 years).	
	
Operating performance in Post's same-store portfolio during 2011 (marked by a 	
5.6% revenue increase and 9.1% growth in net operating income {NOI}) 	
outperformed all rated multifamily REIT peers (which averaged 4.4% revenue 	
growth and 6.6% growth in NOI). Post's NOI growth was due to higher rents and 	
occupancy, which were offset by modest expense growth. Monthly rent per unit 	
rose in all of Post's markets. Monthly rent per unit was up 5.5% in Orlando 	
(the largest increase), and the lowest rent growth came out of Houston, which 	
was up 2.0%. Overall portfolio economic occupancy grew 70 basis points (bps) 	
to 95.9%. Operating expenses were modestly higher (up 0.6%), principally due 	
to a 5.4% rise in utility expense and a 3.3% increase in real estate taxes and 	
fees, which were partially offset by a 4.7% lower insurance cost. With limited 	
new supply and declining unemployment among the 20- to 34-year-old renter 	
demographic, we expect more modest (5%-7%) same-store NOI growth in 2012 under 	
the assumption that an increase in rents will result in higher turnover from 	
move-outs contributing to higher expenses growth (3%-4%).	
	
We expect Post to be active on the investment front over the next few years as 	
multifamily fundamentals remain favorable. Over the last six quarters, the 	
company commenced five development projects ($272 million cost; $177 million 	
left to complete as of Dec. 31, 2011) and purchased a two-year-old community 	
in Dallas (for $49 million) in the fourth quarter of 2011. Although we expect 	
development to be Post's main growth vehicle (as has been the case 	
historically), we don't expect the cost of the company's development platform 	
to exceed 15% of its assets. We also expect Post to maintain modest leverage 	
and predominantly fund growth with proceeds from condominium sales and equity 	
over the next few years, which in our view, will serve to mitigate the risks 	
inherent with maintaining an expanded development platform.	
	
Due to the company's deleveraging efforts, Post's debt declined to 36% of 	
undepreciated real estate at year-end 2011 (from 40% at year-end 2010). In 	
addition, debt declined to 6.3x EBITDA and  FCC improved to 2.3x in 2011 (from 	
7.9x and 1.9x, respectively in 2010). Looking ahead, we expect coverage 	
metrics to continue improving, in part, due to a lower interest expense.	
	
During the fourth quarter of 2011, Post used cash and a $135 million draw on 	
its revolving credit facility to prepay $185 million of 6.09% secured debt. 	
Subsequent to year-end, the company sourced a $300 million 3.4% six-year 	
unsecured term loan, using part of the proceeds from the facility to repay the 	
draw on its revolving credit facility. We expect Post to use the remaining 	
capacity on its term-loan and draw on its revolving credit facility to prepay 	
$149 million (5.5%) secured and unsecured debt that matures through early 2013 	
and $130 million (6.3%) senior unsecured notes that mature in 2013. Pro forma 	
for this activity, we estimate that the company's fixed charges will be 	
roughly 15% lower in 2013 (than in 2011).	
	
Scenario analysis 	
	
Our base-case scenario analysis incorporates 5% to 7% annual same-store NOI 	
growth and a 3.4% debt cost upon refinancing per the recently sourced term 	
loan). We also assume relatively flat leverage and an additional $70 million 	
of development starts in 2012. Under this scenario, we estimate that FCC will 	
improve to above 3.0x in 2013 and coverage of all fixed charges (including the 	
common dividend) will remain comfortably above 1.3x.	
	
	
Liquidity	
	
Post's liquidity is adequate to meet its existing capital requirements through 	
2013, in our view. We based our liquidity assessment on the following factors:	
	
     -- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including cash, funds from 	
operations {FFO}, and revolver availability) to exceed its nondiscretionary 	
uses by more than 1.2x through 2013;	
     -- Pro forma for earlier noted activity, we estimate that the company's 	
remaining debt maturities through 2015 comprise $4 million in annual principal 	
amortization and $130 million of 6.3% unsecured notes due in June of 2013; and	
     -- We expect the company to fund the bulk of committed and future 	
discretionary external growth with proceeds from condominium sales and common 	
equity issuance.	
 	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, Post's sources of liquidity include $13 million of cash, 	
$194 million available under $330 million unsecured revolving lines of credit 	
(due 2016), full availability on a recently sourced $300 million unsecured 	
term loan (due 2018), and an estimated $120 million in annual FFO. The company 	
also has $55 million book value in unsold condo inventory and access to an 	
at-the-market equity program, which we did not incorporate in our liquidity 	
assessment, but assume will be a large source of funding for growth.	
	
Estimated uses of cash through 2013 include $226 million of unsecured debt 	
maturities, $177 million left to complete active development projects, $31 	
million in annual recurring capital expenditures, $4 million in regularly 	
scheduled principal amortization, and $52 million in annual preferred and 	
common shareholder distributions. Post also faces $53 million in consolidated 	
nonrecourse mortgage balloon maturities and $28 million of pro rata 	
nonrecourse JV balloon maturities. In addition, we estimate that the company 	
could pursue up to $70 million in new development starts in 2012, which is 	
when units in $159 million of its existing development projects start to 	
become available.	
	
	
Outlook	
	
The positive outlook reflects improved FCC and our expectation that organic 	
growth, the lease-up of development properties, lower leverage, and favorable 	
debt cost will further strengthen the company's coverage measures over the 	
next one to two years. We also expect Post to maintain modest leverage and 	
predominantly fund growth with proceeds from condominium sales and equity over 	
the next few years. We would raise our ratings one notch if the company 	
achieves, underwritten returns on new development, funds growth in a prudent 	
manner, and sustains an improved FCC in the 2.7x-3.0x range, while maintaining 	
adequate liquidity with modest reliance on the revolver. Conversely, we would 	
revise our outlook back to stable if FFO declines precipitously (perhaps 	
because of a sizable debt-financed growth) such that FCC drops below 2.0x, 	
draw on the revolver is greater than 50% for a sustained period of time, or 	
coverage of the common dividend dips below 1.0x.	
	
Ratings List	
	
	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                    To                 From	
Post Properties Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating            BBB-/Positive/--   BBB-/Stable/--	
	
Post Apartment Homes L.P.	
 Corporate Credit Rating            BBB-/Positive/--   BBB-/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Post Properties Inc.	
 Preferred Stock                     BB                 	
	
Post Apartment Homes L.P.	
 Senior Unsecured                    BBB-               	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

