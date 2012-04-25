FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: Obrascon Huarte Lain toll roads deal aids deleveraging
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 5:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: Obrascon Huarte Lain toll roads deal aids deleveraging

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 25 - Obrascon Huarte Lain's sale of its Brazilian and Chilean
toll roads to Abertis Infraestructuras increases the group's ability to
hit its deleveraging target and should provide a more reliable dividend stream,
Fitch Ratings says.	
	
OHL's FY11 leverage, measured as recourse adjusted net debt/EBITDAR, stabilised 	
at 3.0x with management targeting further deleveraging to 2.0x by FY12. Provided	
that OHL uses a significant portion of the EUR200m cash it receives in the 	
Abertis deal for debt reduction, the sale is likely to be positive for the 	
group's credit quality and increase its chances of hitting this target.	
	
A decrease in leverage is a factor that we have previously said could contribute	
to a rating upgrade for Spain's OHL, currently 'BB-'/Stable. However, this would	
need to be accompanied by a continued improvement in international new orders, 	
more than offsetting its dismal Spanish construction activity.	
	
As well as the cash element of the deal, OHL will also receive a 10% stake in 	
Abertis, worth about EUR900m. The company is therefore effectively replacing 	
ring-fenced Latam concession assets with an equity stake in a global 	
infrastructure operator with a proven track record for paying dividends.	
	
We believe that, based on Abertis' historical dividend payout, OHL could receive	
about EUR50m in yearly dividends from its stake. In contrast, creditors at the 	
OHL parent level have not benefitted from the cash flow generated by the toll 	
road operations, as minimal dividends have been distributed from them.	
	
The strategic tie-up between these two entities is logical with OHL (a 	
contractor and developer of infrastructure assets) now linked to Abertis (a 	
mature infrastructure operator). This may provide OHL with a strategic partner 	
to continue its strategy of rotating mature concession assets and focus on its 	
competitive advantage: building and development of infrastructure assets.	
	
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market 	
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. 	
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

