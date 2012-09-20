TEXT-Fitch raises Portigon AG transferred bonds

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Sept 20 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the senior unsecured bonds transferred by Portigon AG (Portigon) to Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA, 'AAA'/Stable/'F1+') on 17 September 2012 to 'AAA' from 'A+'. Fitch also affirmed the senior unsecured bonds and market linked notes at 'A+' and 'A+emr' respectively which have been transferred to Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen (Helaba, 'A+'/Stable/'F1+') on the same day. The Rating Watch Positive (RWP) on these debt instruments has been removed. A full list of the respective debt instruments is at the end of this comment. Fitch has affirmed Portigon's Debt Issuance Programme at 'A+' and removed the RWP. Simultaneously the agency has withdrawn the ratings for this programme as well as the ratings for Portigon's US Commercial Paper Programme and Euro Commercial Paper Programme of 'F1+' as they are no longer relevant for the bank. Portigon will not issue any further debt instruments under these programmes. All of Portigon's other ratings were unaffected. The spin-off of these debt instruments is in line with Portigon's restructuring plan in which the disposal of its assets and liabilities was stipulated. On 17 September 2012 Portigon's liabilities were transferred almost entirely to Helaba and EAA. Only a minor proportion of liabilities remained at Portigon. EAA is Portigon's federal run-off institution. EAA's ratings reflect NRW's rating ('AAA'/Stable), based on the statutory loss-absorption obligations of the former WestLB's owners. These statutory loss obligations are stipulated by the Law on the Further Development of Financial Market Stability (Gesetz zur Fortentwicklung der Finanzmarktstabilisierung, GFdFMS) and EAA's statutes. Helaba's rating of 'A+' is based on the strong integration with the savings banks in Hessen and Thueringen (S-Verbund HT, 'A+'/Stable/'F1+') which is emphasised by the mutual support mechanism in the group. The upgrade to 'AAA' relates to the following bonds spun-off to EAA on 17 September 2012 and rated by Fitch (identified by their ISIN): DE000WLB43F3 DE000WLB41U6 DE000WLB2889 DE000WLB27H2 DE000WLB2368 DE000WLB37W0 DE000WLB38K3 The affirmation of 'A+emr' and the removal of the RWP relates to the following market linked notes spun-off to Helaba on 17 September 2012 and rated by Fitch (identified by their ISIN): DE000WLB36V4 DE000WLB36Y8 The affirmation and the removal of the RWP relates to the following senior unsecured bonds spun-off to Helaba on 17 September 2012 and rated by Fitch (identified by their ISIN): DE000WLB8EA1 DE000WLB43B2 DE000WLB43G1 DE000WLB43D8 DE000WLB4281 DE000WLB43A4 DE000WLB43E6 DE000WLB43H9 DE000WLB43J5 DE000WLB43Q0 DE000WLB8EJ2 DE000WLB5JA6 DE000WLB4422 DE000WLB4273 DE000WLB44H7 DE000WLB43M9 DE000WLB44L9 DE000WLB4372 DE000WLB5H27 DE000WLB3705 DE000WLB42W0 DE000WLB45N2 DE000WLB6XG2 DE000WLB43P2 DE000WLB24P2 DE000WLB43L1 DE000WLB38A4 DE000WLB45L6 DE000WLB42X8 DE000WLB3846 DE000WLB4299 DE000WLB43S6 DE000WLB43N7 DE000WLB4380 DE000WLB6YH8 DE000WLB45A9 DE000WLB6Y09 DE000WLB6Y17 DE000WLB42V2 DE000WLB42Y6 DE000WLB6UD5 DE000WLB43C0 DE000WLB43R8 DE000WLB45B7 DE000WLB44J3 DE000WLB45M4 DE000WLB43K3 For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)