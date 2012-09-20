FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 20, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates SBA Communications notes 'B-'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview
     -- SBA Communications is issuing $300 million of senior unsecured
notes. 
    -- The company intends to use the proceeds to partially fund the cash 
portion of the TowerCo acquisition.
     -- We are assigning our 'B-' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating 
to the proposed new notes.
     -- We are affirming all existing ratings at SBA, including our 'B+' 
corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable. 
     -- The stable outlook incorporates our view that the company's leverage 
will remain high and we expect debt to EBITDA, pro forma for Mobilitie and 
TowerCo, will improve to around the low-8x area by year-end 2013.

Rating Action
On Sept. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' 
issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to Boca Raton, Fla.-based SBA 
Communications Corp.'s proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes issue. The 
'6' recovery rating denotes our expectation for negligible (0%-10%) recovery 
prospects in the event of a payment default. The company intends to use the 
proceeds to partially fund the cash portion of the TowerCo acquisition, which 
is expected to close before the end of 2012. 

We also affirmed the existing ratings on SBA and related entities, including 
the 'B+' corporate credit rating, the 'BB' issue-level rating on the secured 
credit facilities at SBA Senior Finance II LLC, and the 'B+' issue-level 
rating at intermediate holding company SBA Telecommunications Inc. The '1' 
recovery rating on the secured credit facilities and the '4' recovery rating 
on the senior unsecured debt remain unchanged and reflect expectations for, 
respectively, very high (90%-100%) and average (30%-50%) recovery of principal 
in the event of default.

Rationale
The affirmation reflects the fact that we had already incorporated this new 
debt issuance into our assessment of the company's overall credit profile, 
given its funding needs for the pending acquisition of TowerCo's wireless 
towers. Leverage will rise as a result of this transaction, but we believe the 
combined company's solid cash flow generation will enable leverage to decline 
in 2013 to around the low-8x area, a level we consider appropriate for the 
rating and the "highly leveraged" financial risk assessment. We consider the 
added scale accompanying the acquisition to be a slight positive for the 
business risk assessment, which remains "strong," in our view.

TowerCo has approximately 3,300 towers, versus SBA's nearly 13,000 towers. 
While we assessed TowerCo's business risk as "satisfactory" due to revenue 
concentration of about 50% with Sprint Nextel, this concentration risk is 
materially reduced with the combination of the two tower operators; the 
combined entity's largest customer would still be Sprint, at 25.5% of cash 
revenues, and AT&T would represent the second largest customer, at 22.5% of 
cash revenues. 

SBA has consistently generated free operating cash flow (FOCF) and, with the 
addition of Mobilitie in April 2012, increased its adjusted EBITDA by about 
32% for the second quarter of 2012 from a year earlier. We expect that revenue 
growth for 2012, pro forma for the full-year contribution of Mobilitie and 
TowerCo, will be about 45%. However, Standard & Poor's expects the company's 
financial policy to remain aggressive. With the close of TowerCo expected 
before the end of 2012, and absent another large acquisition, we would expect 
the company to engage in material stock repurchases as early as 2013.

The business risk assessment benefits from predictable, long-term contracts 
with financially strong wireless carriers. The contracts include annual price 
increases of between 3% and 4%. Moreover, the major carriers have been 
upgrading their networks to provide higher speed wireless broadband 
capabilities, which generally require additional antenna equipment and more 
antenna locations, both of which generate additional tower lease revenues. We 
expect these factors to contribute to organic revenue growth in the 
high-single-digit area.

Profitability is strong, with tower leasing gross profit and overall reported 
EBITDA margins at a healthy 78% and 56%, respectively, for the second quarter 
of 2012, and we expect the company to sustain these margins in the near term, 
even with the acquisition of both Mobilitie and TowerCo, which had somewhat 
lower margins. EBITDA growth should enable the company to achieve leverage 
improvement to about the low-8x area by 2013.

Pro forma for TowerCo, SBA will own in excess of 16,000 towers, primarily in 
the U.S., with about 1,600 in various international markets, including Canada, 
Costa Rica, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama, and El Salvador. It has expanded its 
revenue base both through organic growth in tower leases and the addition of 
acquired assets over the past few years, and we expect it to continue to buy 
or build additional towers as opportunities arise.

Liquidity
Liquidity is "adequate," in our view. Sources of liquidity include cash 
balances of about $1.1 billion at June 30, 2012, pro forma for several 
financings subsequent to June, including the proposed $300 million notes 
issue. Sources also include at least $500 million of ongoing availability 
under the $700 million revolving credit facility. We also expect the company 
will generate in excess of $300 million of funds from operation over the next 
12 months. Uses of liquidity include the $1.05 billion TowerCo acquisition, 
coupled with the repayment of $400 million of TowerCo debt with close of the 
acquisition, as well as $535 million in convertible debt maturing in 2013. We 
assume moderate levels of maintenance capital expenditures, about $17 million 
per year, in evaluating liquidity. While we expect sources of liquidity prior 
to close of the TowerCo transaction to be lower than the minimum 1.2x coverage 
of uses necessary to support an adequate liquidity assessment, with the 
completion of the acquisition we expect sources of liquidity to exceed this 
1.2x minimum.  

Recovery analysis
See the recovery report on SBA, to be published shortly on RatingsDirect.

Outlook
The outlook is stable. This incorporates our view that the company's leverage 
will remain high; debt to EBITDA, pro forma for Mobilitie and TowerCo, will 
total around 9x for 2012 and we expect this to improve to around the low-8x 
area by year-end 2013, given SBA's targeted net debt leverage of 7.0x to 7.5x, 
before our adjustments. An upgrade would require the company to achieve 
adjusted leverage of no higher than 7x on an ongoing basis, which it would 
achieve through a combination of EBITDA growth and debt repayment, and is not 
likely in the near term.  

Conversely, a downgrade could occur if leverage rises to the 10x area or 
higher. We believe this could occur if the company's financial policy became 
materially more aggressive--for example, if it adopted a share repurchase 
program or paid a special dividend exceeding around $1.5 billion, and funded 
these actions with additional debt. Likewise, if the company increased 
leverage above the 10x area to acquire or build additional towers that lacked 
anchor tenants or had much lower cash flow margins than their current tower 
base, this, too, could prompt a downgrade. 

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
SBA Communications Corp.
 Corporate credit rating           B+/Stable/--

SBA Senior Finance II LLC
 Senior secured                    BB
   Recovery rating                 1

SBA Telecommunications Inc.
 Senior unsecured                  B+
   Recovery rating                 4
 
Ratings Assigned
SBA Communications Corp.
Senior unsecured
  $300 mil. notes due 2019         B-
    Recovery Rating                6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.