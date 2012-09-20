FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch takes rating actions on TOBs
#Market News
September 20, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch takes rating actions on TOBs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 - TOBs) corresponding to actions taken on their associated enhancement providers or underlying bonds.

Long-term ratings assigned to TOBs are the higher of the ratings assigned by Fitch to the applicable enhancement providers supporting the bonds and the ratings assigned by Fitch to the underlying bonds deposited in the issuing trust. Short-term ratings on TOBs, if assigned, are based on ratings assigned by Fitch to their liquidity providers, with consideration given to the TOBs’ long-term ratings.

Please see the corresponding spreadsheet for a full list of rating actions

