TEXT-Fitch affirms CSFB Mtg Sec Corp CSMC series 2010-RR6
April 25, 2012 / 5:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms CSFB Mtg Sec Corp CSMC series 2010-RR6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    April 25 - Fitch Ratings affirms Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage
Securities Corp., CSMC series 2010-RR6 as follows: 	
	
--$67,020,387* class A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$51,875,387** class A-A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$15,145,000** class A-B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$15,147,000** class B-A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. 	
	
*Exchangeable certificates	
**Exchangeable REMIC certificates 	
	
Fitch does not rate classes B and B-B. 	
	
This transaction is a resecuritization of the ownership interest in two 	
commercial mortgage-backed certificates from Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc. 	
2007-HQ12. 	
	
The transaction consists of one re-REMIC bond group backed by two underlying 	
super-senior bonds from the same transaction. The bond group is split into one 	
senior and one support class of certificates. Principal and interest from the 	
underlying commercial mortgage-backed certificates is applied sequentially while	
losses from the underlying commercial mortgage-backed certificates are applied 	
in reverse sequential order. 	
	
Credit enhancement is approximately 60% for class A-A; 50% for class A, 40% for 	
class A-B and 30% for class B-A. Credit enhancement for each class is provided 	
by the structural support of the underlying transaction and the respective 	
subordinate classes in the resecuritization. 	
	
The re-REMIC securities are collateralized by the following classes of Morgan 	
Stanley Capital I Inc. 2007-HQ12 which were affirmed by Fitch at 'AAA', Outlook 	
Stable on March 6, 2012: 	
	
--12% interest in class A-2; 	
--100% interest in class A-2FX. 	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

