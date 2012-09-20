FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms SLM Corp ratings
September 20, 2012 / 3:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms SLM Corp ratings

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Sept 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and unsecured debt rating of SLM Corporation (SLM) at 'BBB-'. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings is detailed at the end of this
release. Approximately $19.1 billion of debt and preferred stock is affected by
these actions.  

The ratings affirmation reflects the company's position as one of the largest 
servicers of government-guaranteed student loans and one of the largest 
originators and servicers of private education loans, in addition to its low 
consolidated credit risk, matched funding profile, stable liquidity, and 
adequate capitalization. Ratings are constrained by legislative risk inherent in
the industry, uncertain term funding availability for the private education loan
product, and limited revenue diversity, given its concentration in educational 
products and services. 

SLM's private student loan market share is poised to benefit from industry 
trends, including continued growth in college enrollment, tuition increases, 
static federal loan limits, and a pullback or complete exit by several large 
bank players in the industry. Origination volumes are expected to grow in coming
years; however, Fitch does not expect loan growth to reach pre-crisis levels 
given tighter underwriting standards.  

Credit trends continued to improve in the first half of 2012 (1H'12), with 
consolidated losses falling to 0.82% and losses on private education loans in 
repayment falling 79 basis points (bps) year over year to 3%, despite a 7.6% 
increase in average loans in repayment. Credit trends continued to benefit from 
increased portfolio seasoning, a reduction in non-traditional loans entering 
repayment, and a better borrower credit profile, including a higher proportion 
of loans in the portfolio with a co-borrower. Fitch expects credit trends to 
stabilize at-or-near current levels, but recognizes that student loan repayment 
will remain sensitive to trends in job creation longer term. 

Core earnings performance was relatively stable in 1H'12, as stronger credit 
performance and improved operating efficiencies offset asset contraction and net
interest margin compression. Fitch expects core earnings stability to improve 
over time as declines in interest income from the amortization of the FFELP 
portfolio are offset by improved operating efficiencies and higher fee income 
from expansion in education-related products, like 529 savings plans. 

In July 2012, the Department of Education (ED) announced updated scoring results
for its servicing contract based on five categories, including school, borrower,
and Federal Student Aid surveys and actual default prevention performance. SLM 
fell from first to third in default prevention categories and overall fell from 
second to fourth, warranting a 15% allocation of servicing volume for the 
upcoming academic year compared to 26% for the prior year. Still, SLM has been 
granted an incentive allocation of consolidation loans after being rated the top
performer in the Special Direct Consolidation Initiative, which should bring its
total allocation on par with the prior academic year. 

Revenue related to the ED servicing contract amounted to $39 million in 1H'12 
and $63 million in 2011, or 2.9% and 2.4% of core earnings revenue net of 
interest and provision expenses, respectively. Fitch views the scorecard 
performance as disappointing, and failure to improve the allocation in the next 
academic year could result in negative rating action. Fitch expects SLM to be a 
meaningful participant in the servicing contract, obtaining at least a 25% 
share, on average, over time.

From a funding perspective, SLM has largely match funded its legacy assets. At 
June 30, 2012, 81% of the student loan portfolio had been funded to term, which 
compares to 70% at the end of 2008. Of the remaining portfolio, 14% has been 
funded with fixed spread liabilities with an average life of 5.2 years and 5% 
has been funded through ABCP and FHLB borrowing capacity. 

SLM has also done well managing its debt maturity profile. Since the second 
quarter of 2008, the company has repurchased approximately $11.4 billion of its 
unsecured debt, netting $1.04 billion of gains, while significantly reducing 
lumpy maturity buckets. 

Remaining maturities in 2H'12 amounted to $1.5 billion at June 30, 2012, 
followed by maturities of $2.3 billion and $3 billion in 2013 and 2014, 
respectively. Absent further debt issuance, Fitch believes remaining debt 
maturities will be retired as they come due with liquidity on hand and cash flow
generated from the legacy portfolio.  

In 2012, SLM established a share repurchase plan with $900 million of authority.
Through the first six months of 2012, $609 million of stock had been 
repurchased, which, when adding dividends paid, yielded a total payout ratio of 
138.9% of core earnings. Fitch expects share repurchase activity to moderate in 
2H'12 and 2013 as capital is allocated to growth in private student loans. SLM's
tangible common equity ratio was 2.07% at June 30, 2012, which Fitch believes is
adequate given that 78.5% of the student loan portfolio has a government 
guarantee. Still, Fitch expects capital ratios to grow over time as the FFELP 
portfolio amortizes.   

  

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES

The Stable Rating Outlook reflects the expectation for consistent operating 
performance in consumer lending and business services, sustained operating 
efficiencies, stability in credit metrics for the private education loan 
portfolio, growing capitalization, with the amortization of the FFELP portfolio,
and the continued ability to repay maturing debt obligations with operating cash
flow and liquidity on hand. 

Negative rating momentum could result from free cash flow generation below 
Fitch's expectations, which impairs the company's ability to meet its debt 
service obligations, deterioration in asset quality metrics to crisis levels, 
legislative change which removes the private sector from the servicing and 
collection of government guaranteed student loans, and/or an inability to 
arrange economically attractive term funding for private education loans over 
time.

Negative rating action could also result from an inability for SLM to regain its
market share in the servicing of government loans through the ED contract. While
not a meaningful portion of revenue at present, third-party servicing income is 
expected to grow in importance as the owned portfolio runs off. Given the 
company's scalable servicing platform, Fitch expects SLM to achieve a 25% market
share of the contract.     

Conversely, while upward rating momentum is likely limited to the current rating
category, positive rating actions could result from improved consistency of term
liquidity for private education loans, leverage reductions, and measured 
earnings expansion over-time, resulting from growth in business services, 
consistent risk-adjusted margins in the consumer lending segment, and an 
increase in third party servicing revenue.

Based in Newark, Delaware, SLM had $169.3 billion of student loans at June 30, 
2012 and is listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker SLM. 

Fitch has affirmed the following with a Stable Outlook:

SLM Corporation:

--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3'; 
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-'; and
--Preferred stock at 'BB'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
