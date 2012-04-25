TEXT-Fitch affirms CSFB Mtg Sec Corp, CSMC 2010-RR7

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) April 25 - Fitch Ratings affirms Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp., (CSMC) series 2010-RR7 as follows: --$39,875,000* class 1-A at 'AAAsf '; Outlook Stable; --$31,895,000** class 1-A-A at 'AAAsf '; Outlook Stable; --$7,980,000** class 1-A-B at 'AAAsf '; Outlook Stable; --$7,980,000** class 1-B-A at 'AAAsf '; Outlook Stable; --$49,735,000* class 2-A at 'AAAsf '; Outlook Stable; --$39,785,000** class 2-A-A at 'AAAsf '; Outlook Stable; --$9,950,000** class 2-A-B at 'AAAsf '; Outlook Stable; --$19,630,000* class 2-B at 'AAAsf '; Outlook Stable; --$9,945,000** class 2-B-A at 'AAAsf '; Outlook Stable; --$9,685,000** class 2-B-B at 'AAAsf '; Outlook Stable; --$69,365,000* class 2-A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. *Exchangeable certificates **Exchangeable REMIC certificates Fitch does not rate classes 1-A-4, 1-B, and 1-B-B. This transaction is a resecuritization of the ownership interest in two commercial mortgage-backed certificates. The transaction consists of two non-pooled re-REMIC bond groups each backed by one underlying super-senior bond. Each newly issued bond group is split into one senior and one support class of certificates. Principal and interest from the underlying commercial mortgage-backed certificates is applied to its respective bond group sequentially while losses from the underlying commercial mortgage-backed certificates are applied to their respective bond group in reverse sequential order. Credit enhancement is approximately 60% for classes 1-A-A and 2-A-A; 50% for classes 1-A, 1-A-B, 2-A and 2-A-B; 40% for classes 1-B-A and 2-B-A; and 30% for classes 1-A-4, 1-B, 1-B-B, 2-B, 2-B-B, and 2-A-3. Credit enhancement for each class is provided by the structural support of the underlying transaction and the respective subordinate classes in the resecuritization. The following commercial mortgage-backed securities are collateral for the re-REMIC securities rated by Fitch: ML-CFC Commercial Mortgage Trust, series 2007-5 Class A-4 affirmed at 'AAAsf; Outlook Stable by Fitch on Nov. 10, 2011 serves as collateral for the classes 1-A, 1-A-A, 1-A-B, 1-B, 1-B-A, 1-B-B, and 1-A-4 re-REMIC bonds. Credit Suisse Commercial Mortgage Trust, series 2006-C4 Class A-3 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable by Fitch on Feb. 17, 2012 serves as collateral for the classes 2-A, 2-A-A, 2-A-B, 2-B, 2-B-A, 2-B-B, and 2-A-3 re-REMIC bonds. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)