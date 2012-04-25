FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms CSFB Mtg Sec Corp, CSMC 2010-RR7
April 25, 2012 / 5:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms CSFB Mtg Sec Corp, CSMC 2010-RR7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    April 25 - Fitch Ratings affirms Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage
Securities Corp., (CSMC) series 2010-RR7 as follows: 	
	
--$39,875,000* class 1-A at 'AAAsf '; Outlook Stable;	
--$31,895,000** class 1-A-A at 'AAAsf '; Outlook Stable;	
--$7,980,000** class 1-A-B at 'AAAsf '; Outlook Stable;	
--$7,980,000** class 1-B-A at 'AAAsf '; Outlook Stable;	
--$49,735,000* class 2-A at 'AAAsf '; Outlook Stable;	
--$39,785,000** class 2-A-A at 'AAAsf '; Outlook Stable;	
--$9,950,000** class 2-A-B at 'AAAsf '; Outlook Stable;	
--$19,630,000* class 2-B at 'AAAsf '; Outlook Stable;	
--$9,945,000** class 2-B-A at 'AAAsf '; Outlook Stable;	
--$9,685,000** class 2-B-B at 'AAAsf '; Outlook Stable;	
--$69,365,000* class 2-A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. 	
	
*Exchangeable certificates	
**Exchangeable REMIC certificates 	
	
Fitch does not rate classes 1-A-4, 1-B, and 1-B-B. 	
	
This transaction is a resecuritization of the ownership interest in two 	
commercial mortgage-backed certificates. The transaction consists of two 	
non-pooled re-REMIC bond groups each backed by one underlying super-senior bond.	
Each newly issued bond group is split into one senior and one support class of 	
certificates. Principal and interest from the underlying commercial 	
mortgage-backed certificates is applied to its respective bond group 	
sequentially while losses from the underlying commercial mortgage-backed 	
certificates are applied to their respective bond group in reverse sequential 	
order. 	
	
Credit enhancement is approximately 60% for classes 1-A-A and 2-A-A; 50% for 	
classes 1-A, 1-A-B, 2-A and 2-A-B; 40% for classes 1-B-A and 2-B-A; and 30% for 	
classes 1-A-4, 1-B, 1-B-B, 2-B, 2-B-B, and 2-A-3. Credit enhancement for each 	
class is provided by the structural support of the underlying transaction and 	
the respective subordinate classes in the resecuritization. 	
	
The following commercial mortgage-backed securities are collateral for the 	
re-REMIC securities rated by Fitch: 	
	
ML-CFC Commercial Mortgage Trust, series 2007-5 	
	
Class A-4 affirmed at 'AAAsf; Outlook Stable by Fitch on Nov. 10, 2011 serves as	
collateral for the classes 1-A, 1-A-A, 1-A-B, 1-B, 1-B-A, 1-B-B, and 1-A-4 	
re-REMIC bonds. 	
	
Credit Suisse Commercial Mortgage Trust, series 2006-C4 	
	
Class A-3 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable by Fitch on Feb. 17, 2012 serves 	
as collateral for the classes 2-A, 2-A-A, 2-A-B, 2-B, 2-B-A, 2-B-B, and 2-A-3 	
re-REMIC bonds. 	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

