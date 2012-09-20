FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Sabre's 'B' rating
#Market News
September 20, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Sabre's 'B' rating

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S. travel technology provider Sabre Inc. plans to issue $250 million 
in add-on senior secured notes due 2019, using the proceeds to repay 2014 
maturities. 
     -- We are affirming our existing 'B' issue-level rating on the secured 
notes.
     -- We are also affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on both Sabre 
Inc. and parent Sabre Holdings Corp. The outlooks are positive. 
     -- The positive outlook indicates the possibility of an upgrade if Sabre 
can satisfactorily resolve its litigation with airlines and maintain its 
EBITDA margin.

Rating Action
On Sept. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its existing 
'B' issue-level rating (the same as our corporate credit rating on the 
company) on Sabre Inc.'s senior secured notes due 2019 following a $250 
million add-on. The '3' recovery rating on the notes remains unchanged, 
indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for debtholders in 
the event of a payment default.

We also affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on both Sabre Inc. and its 
parent, Sabre Holding Corp. The outlooks are positive. 

Rationale
Our 'B' rating on the company incorporates our assumption of fairly stable 
operating performance, despite Sabre's ongoing dispute with two of its large 
airline customers and competitive pressure at Travelocity, its online travel 
agency (OTA). We expect that growth in the travel market will more than offset 
weakness that Sabre is currently experiencing at the Travelocity unit.

We assess the company's business risk profile as "fair," reflecting its 
market-leading position in travel distribution in the U.S. and growing demand 
for travel-related services. We view Sabre's financial risk profile as "highly 
leveraged," as debt leverage remains high, in the mid-5x area as of June 30, 
2012, and the company still faces some debt maturities in 2014. The company 
intends to use the proceeds from the proposed notes offering to repay 2014 
maturities. Sabre has been very active in refinancing and reducing the size of 
its 2014 maturities. At the beginning of 2012, its 2014 maturities were close 
to $3 billion. Pro forma for the refinancing, the company's 2014 maturities 
will be less than $400 million, rendering it much more manageable relative to 
its cash flow profile. 

Sabre's business includes global distribution systems (GDS) that travel agents 
and corporations use, software for travel providers, and the Travelocity. 
Sabre is a major provider of marketing and distribution services to the travel 
industry.

The company owns one of the largest GDSs, which are an intermediaries between 
travel suppliers (airlines, hotels, car renters, cruises, etc.) and travel 
agencies, OTAs, and corporations. As such, a GDS gathers inventory (seats, 
rooms, etc.) from those suppliers. The company generates revenues from booking 
fees paid by travel suppliers and fees charged for hardware and software used 
by agencies. As the global travel market rebounds from a low point in 2009, 
the GDS business has been registering very healthy increases in transaction 
volume. Even though the GDS market is fairly well consolidated with three 
major players, the market is highly competitive and some of its customers 
(commercial airlines) have begun to exert pressure on fees and to push for 
alternative distribution platforms. 

Sabre's software business also has been growing at a healthy rate, as airlines 
seek to cut costs and increase productivity. Software is the fastest-growing 
business unit within Sabre. Travelocity has been experiencing competitive 
pressure from Priceline.com Inc. and Expedia Inc. 

Sabre Holdings' litigation with AMR Corp. (American Airlines Inc.'s parent 
company) is ongoing, despite AMR's bankruptcy filing on Nov. 29, 2011. The 
litigation began in 2011 when AMR filed an antitrust lawsuit against Sabre and 
its competitor as part of AMR's effort to directly connect with online travel 
agencies (such as Orbitz Worldwide Inc. and Expedia), bypassing GDSs. Shortly 
thereafter, Sabre filed a counter-claim against AMR. For a time, this led to 
de-preferencing of American Airlines tickets (e.g., shown on page two or three 
of search results). There is a temporary agreement in place that ensures that 
the current arrangement stays in place through the end of the litigation. 
There is currently a state court trial date set in October 2012. 

If American Airlines is successful in bypassing GDSs and the practice becomes 
widely adopted by other airlines, it could have significant negative revenue 
and profit implications for all GDSs. Sabre generates a significant portion of 
its revenues connecting OTAs and airlines. We recognize that this is not the 
first time airlines have attempted to bypass or pressure GDSs in an effort to 
lower airline distribution costs, but it is the most aggressive attempt to 
date. We will watch these developments and the litigation closely. 

For 2012, we are anticipating low- to mid-single-digit percentage revenue 
growth and mid-single-digit percentage EBITDA growth driven by the company's 
software business, with the EBITDA margin flat to up slightly. Since its 2007 
acquisition by Silver Lake Partners and Texas Pacific Group, Sabre has not 
publicly disclosed its financial results, with the exception of its 2008 
results. In the second quarter of 2012, revenues and EBITDA grew moderately, 
fueled by increased travel transaction volume and passengers boarded. Pro 
forma for the secured notes issuance, Sabre's debt leverage was in the mid-5x 
area, down from close to 9x at the end of 2008. 

Over the same period, EBITDA coverage of interest increased to the mid-2x 
area, up from 1.7x at the end of 2008. We expect credit ratios will improve 
modestly in 2012 as a result of EBITDA growth. 

Sabre generates good discretionary cash flow, which it has used to reduce debt 
and fund acquisitions. Working capital typically represents a moderate use of 
cash flow. Capital expenditures are a more significant use of cash, especially 
with the growth of its software business. We expect that discretionary cash 
flow will be down slightly from current levels in 2012 due to higher interest 
costs and higher capital expenditures.

Liquidity
Sabre has "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 months. Our 
view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following 
expectations: 
     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 
months to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x. 
     -- We also expect that cash sources would remain positive, even with a 
15% EBITDA decline.
     -- In addition, we expect that the company would be able to maintain 
covenant compliance, even with a 10% decline in EBITDA. We currently believe 
that, if the margin of compliance narrows to less than 10%, the company would 
be able to obtain necessary waivers and amendments from its bank group.
     -- We expect that the company has the ability to absorb, with limited 
need for refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events. 

Liquidity sources include cash, substantial availability under both Sabre's 
$249 million revolving credit facility due March 2013 and its $251 million 
extended revolving credit facility due September 2016, and our expectation of 
discretionary cash flow in excess of $200 million in 2012 and $150 million in 
2013.  

Sabre is subject to a net secured debt leverage covenant. The company 
currently has a sufficient margin of compliance with the leverage covenant. 
However, we expect that the margin of compliance could narrow in the third 
quarter of 2012 as the leverage covenant steps down. We currently believe that 
Sabre would be able to obtain necessary waivers and amendments from its bank 
group if it becomes necessary.

Outlook
The rating outlook is positive. Still, the company's contract disputes and 
litigation with its airline customers remain a risk factor in the rating, 
especially if this leads to a disruption of the GDS business model. If the 
airline litigation is satisfactorily resolved and we become convinced that 
airlines will not be successful in circumventing GDSs and that the company can 
sustain its EBITDA margin, we could raise the rating. On the other hand, if 
the airlines can disintermediate GDSs, leading to margin deterioration, we 
could revise the outlook to stable and would closely monitor performance in a 
dramatically changed business model.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Sabre Holdings Corp.
Sabre Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating       B/Positive/--

Sabre Inc.
 Senior Secured                
  $650 mil 8.5% nts due 2019   B
   Recovery Rating             3


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

