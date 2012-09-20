TEXT-Fitch affirms 4 Spanish banks' IDSs; cuts 3 VRs

Sept 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Banco Mare Nostrum, S.A. (BMN), Banco Grupo Caja 3 (BCaja3), Liberbank, S.A. and Liberbank's 75%-owned banking subsidiary Banco Castilla-La Mancha (Banco CLM) at 'BB+' with Stable Outlook. At the same time, Fitch has downgraded BMN's Viability Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'b+'; BCaja3's VR to 'ccc' from 'bb'; and Liberbank's VR to 'ccc' from 'bb-'. BCaja3 and Liberbank's VRs have been removed from Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. RATING ACTION RATIONALE - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SRFs BMN, BCaja3 and Liberbank's IDRs have been affirmed at the same level as their Support Rating Floors (SRF) and continue to reflect Fitch's expectation that there is a moderate probability that the banks will be supported if needed, in the near term as part of the Spanish banking sector restructuring process. Fitch's current expectation is that BMN and the Ibercaja Banco/Liberbank/BCaja3 merger group will be classified as 'group 2' banks under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) classifications and that they will be supported and restructured. Banco CLM's IDRs are in line with those of its 75% parent Liberbank (and have been affirmed at that level) because Fitch considers it a core subsidiary of the group. RATING ACTION RATIONALE - VRs The rating actions on the VRs follow a review by Fitch of BMN, BCaja3 and Liberbank's standalone financial and credit profiles, as reflected in their VRs, in light of the recapitalisation and restructuring plan for the Spanish banking system which was broadly agreed by eurozone leaders in July. This was reflected in the MOU released in August and was followed by specific legislation with Royal Decree Law 24/2012 passed on 31 August 2012. As part of the MOU, a stress test is being conducted by an external consultant on 14 Spanish banking groups (including the banks covered in this release) to determine capital shortfalls, if any, for these banks. The receipt of state aid under restructuring and resolution, if applicable, will be accompanied by burden-sharing by subordinated and hybrid debt holders through so-called Subordinated Liability Exercises (SLEs), as well as the transfer of assets to an Asset Management Company (AMC). The downgrade of BMN, BCaja3 and Liberbank's VRs reflect Fitch's view that these banks will need to recognise significant losses, particularly from their exposure to the severely distressed real estate sector in Spain. Given the recessionary environment and state of the real estate market, asset quality is weak for each of the banks, while funding and liquidity risks have been under pressure given investor risk aversion towards Spain. Fitch considers there is a real possibility that the losses that the banks are likely to need to recognise will not be fully absorbed through internal capital generation and one-off capital gains and that extraordinary support (by way of capital injections from or the subscription of contingent convertible securities by the FROB or, in the case of BCaja3 and Liberbank, through a three-way merger process with unrated Ibercaja Banco or a combination of these) will be required. BCaja3 and Liberbank will benefit from fair-value adjustments relating to the merger and from the lower risk profile of Ibercaja Banco, which has a large proportion of its lending in mortgages for individuals. However, if these institutions do not merge, their capital needs would be expected to be higher. RATING ACTION RATIONALE - DATED SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Where rated, the banks' dated subordinated debt has also been downgraded in accordance with Fitch's standard notching criteria for regulatory capital securities to reflect the higher risk of loss. The receipt of restructuring aid could require SLEs that would be considered distressed debt exchanges at the instrument level under Fitch's criteria. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs The VRs of the banks would likely be downgraded to 'f' if a restructuring plan involving extraordinary support (including, where relevant, SLEs) is confirmed. Upon recapitalisation, Fitch would then reassess the banks (or banking group if the merger between Ibercaja Banco, Liberbank and BCaja3 is confirmed) and upgrade the VRs to a level that reflects their post-recapitalisation financial and risk profiles. While still subject to uncertainty and further analysis as details become clear, these should be in the 'bb' or possibly even low 'bbb' range. RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR These ratings are sensitive to any change in Fitch's assumptions around the level of support available to the banks. The IDRs and SRFs could be downgraded by multiple notches, for example, should restructuring support not prove to be forthcoming over the near term. Unless acquired by a much larger, stronger banking group (ie with a VR in the 'bbb' range), there is little likelihood that these banks' Support Ratings will be upgraded. In the longer term and under Fitch's 'higher of' rating approach, these banks' IDRs will ultimately reflect Fitch's opinion of their default risk based on the higher of a) their VRs and b) the likelihood that the banks would be supported (if relevant again), if needed. The rating actions are as follows: Banco Mare Nostrum S.A. (BMN): Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b+' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+' Commercial Paper Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BB+' Commercial Paper Short-term rating: affirmed at 'B' Senior unsecured debt Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt Short-term rating: affirmed at 'B' Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt: downgraded to 'CC' from 'B' Preferred stock: affirmed at 'C' State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Covered bonds: unaffected BCaja3: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'ccc' from 'bb'; removed from RWE Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+' Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt: downgraded to 'CC' from 'BB-'; removed from RWE Liberbank: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'ccc' from 'bb-'; removed from RWE Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+' State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Banco CLM: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support rating: affirmed at '3' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+' Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt: downgraded to 'CC' from 'B+'; removed from RWE Subordinated upper Tier 2 debt: downgraded to 'C' from 'B-'; removed from RWE Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.