TEXT-S&P revises Sabre Holdings 'B' rating outlook

Overview -- U.S.-based travel technology provider Sabre Holdings Corp. plans to extend a portion of its significant 2014 maturities through a combination of term loan extension and secured notes issuance. -- We are assigning the extending term loan and new secured notes an issue level rating of 'B' and a recovery rating of '3'. -- We are also revising our 'B' rating outlook on the company to positive from stable. -- The positive outlook indicates the possibility of a rating upgrade if Sabre Holdings can satisfactorily resolve its litigation with airlines and maintain its EBITDA margin. Rating Action On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Southlake, Texas-based Sabre Holdings Corp. to positive from stable. The corporate credit rating was affirmed at 'B'. At the same time, we are assigning the company's proposed extending term loan due Dec. 29, 2017 and the $400 million secured notes due 2019 an issue-level rating of 'B' (at the same levels as our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company) and a recovery rating of '3'. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The outlook revision to positive is based on Sabre's plan to extend a portion of its significant 2014 maturities through a combination of term loan extension and secured notes issuance. The proposed transactions would reduce Sabre Holdings' 2014 maturities to nearly $1 billion--a figure that involves significantly less refinancing risk. The revision also considers the company's steady operation performance. Our 'B' rating on the company incorporates our assumption of fairly stable operating performance, despite the company's ongoing dispute with one of its airline customers, and competitive pressure at its online travel agency, Travelocity. We expect that growth in the travel market will more than offset the specific weakness that Sabre is currently experiencing. We assess the company's business risk profile as "fair" (based on our criteria), reflecting its market-leading position in travel distribution in the U.S. and growing demand for travel-related services. We view Sabre's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," as debt leverage remains high, in the mid-5x area, and the company faces significant debt maturities in 2014. Sabre has made significant progress extending its 2014 maturities to $1.7 billion from about $3 billion. The proposed transactions would lower its 2014 maturities to near $1 billion. We believe it is highly likely that the company will be able to refinance its remaining 2014 maturities prior to them becoming current. Sabre's business includes global distribution systems (GDS) that travel agents and corporations use, software for travel providers, and online travel agency (OTA) Travelocity. Sabre Holdings is a major provider of marketing and distribution services to the travel industry. The company owns one of the largest GDSs. A GDS is an intermediary between travel suppliers (airlines, hotels, car renters, cruises, etc.) and travel agencies, OTAs, and corporations. As such, it gathers inventory (seats, rooms, etc.) from those suppliers. The company generates revenues from booking fees paid by travel suppliers and fees charged for hardware and software used by agencies. As the global travel market rebounds from a low point in 2009, the GDS business has been registering very healthy increases in transaction volume. Even though the GDS market is fairly well consolidated with three major players, the market is highly competitive and some of its customers (commercial airlines) have begun to exert pressure on fees and to push for alternative distribution platforms. Sabre's software business also has been growing at a healthy rate, as airlines seek to cut costs and increase productivity. Software is the fastest-growing business unit within Sabre Holdings. Travelocity has been experiencing competitive pressure from Priceline.com Inc. and Expedia Inc. at the same time that it executes an internal technology platform integration. Sabre Holdings' litigation with AMR Corp. (American Airlines Inc.'s parent company) is ongoing, despite AMR's bankruptcy filing on Nov. 29, 2011. The litigation began in 2011 when AMR filed an antitrust lawsuit against Sabre and its competitor as part of AMR's effort to directly connect with online travel agencies (such as Orbitz Worldwide Inc. and Expedia Inc.), bypassing GDSs. Shortly thereafter, Sabre filed a counter-claim against AMR. For a time, this led to American Airline tickets no longer being available to several online travel agencies. There is currently a temporary agreement in place that ensures that American Airlines tickets are available through Sabre through the end of the litigation. If American Airlines is successful in bypassing GDSs and the practice becomes widely adopted by other airlines, it could have significant negative revenue and profit implications for all GDSs. Sabre generates a significant portion of its revenues connecting OTAs and airlines. We recognize that this is not the first time airlines have attempted to bypass or pressure GDSs in an effort to lower airline distribution costs, but it is the most aggressive attempt to date. We will watch these developments and the litigation closely. For 2012, we are anticipating low- to mid-single-digit percentage revenue growth and mid-single-digit percentage EBITDA growth driven by the company's software business, with the EBITDA margin flat to up slightly. Since its 2007 acquisition by Silver Lake Partners and Texas Pacific Group, Sabre has not publicly disclosed its financial results, with the exception of its 2008 results. In the first quarter of 2012, revenues and EBITDA grew moderately, fueled by increased travel transaction volume and passengers boarded. Pro forma for the term loan extension and secured notes issuance, Sabre's debt leverage was in the mid-5x area, down from close to 9x at the end of 2008. Over the same period, EBITDA coverage of interest increased to the mid-2x area, up from 1.7x at the end of 2008. We expect credit ratios will improve modestly in 2012 as a result of EBITDA growth. Sabre generates good discretionary cash flow, which it has used to reduce debt and fund acquisitions. Working capital typically represents a moderate use of cash flow. Capital expenditures are a more significant use of cash, especially with the growth of its software business. We expect that discretionary cash flow will be down slightly from current levels in 2012 due to higher interest costs and higher capital expenditures. Liquidity Sabre has adequate liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x. -- We expect that cash sources would remain positive, even with a 15% EBITDA decline. -- We expect that the company would be able to maintain covenant compliance even with a 10% decline in EBITDA. If the margin of compliance narrows to less than 10%, we believe that the company would be able to obtain necessary waivers and amendments from its bank group. Liquidity sources include cash, substantial availability under both Sabre's $249 million revolving credit facility due March 2013 and its $251 million extended revolving credit facility due September 2016, and our expectation of discretionary cash flow in excess of $100 million. Sabre is subject to a net secured debt leverage covenant. The company currently has a sufficient margin of compliance with the leverage covenant. However, we expect that the margin of compliance could narrow in the third quarter of 2012 as the leverage covenant steps down. We believe that Sabre would be able to obtain necessary waivers and amendments from its bank group if it becomes necessary. Outlook The rating outlook is positive. Still, the company's contract disputes and litigation with its airline customers remain a risk factor in the rating, especially if this leads to a disruption of the GDS business model. If the airline litigation is satisfactorily resolved and we become convinced that airlines will not be successful in circumventing GDSs and that the company can sustain its EBITDA margin and reduce its sizable 2014 maturities to less than $1 billion, we could raise the rating. Outlook The rating outlook is positive. Still, the company's contract disputes and litigation with its airline customers remain a risk factor in the rating, especially if this leads to a disruption of the GDS business model. If the airline litigation is satisfactorily resolved and we become convinced that airlines will not be successful in circumventing GDSs and that the company can sustain its EBITDA margin and reduce its sizable 2014 maturities to less than $1 billion, we could raise the rating. On the other hand, if the airlines are able to disintermediate GDSs, leading to margin deterioration, or if Sabre is unable to make meaningful progress in refinancing its sizable 2014 maturities well in advance of them coming due, we could revise the outlook to stable. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Sabre Holdings Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B/Positive/-- B/Stable/-- Senior Secured B Recovery Rating 3 Senior Unsecured CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 New Ratings Sabre Holdings Corp. Extending term loan due 2017 B Recovery Rating 3 $400M secd nts due 2019 B Recovery Rating 3