TEXT-Fitch teleconference on U.S. local government credit Sept 20
September 20, 2012 / 4:20 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 - Fitch Ratings will host a teleconference to discuss U.S. local
government credit and Fitch's views on California cities on Sept. 20th at 2:00
PM EST. 

Dial-in details:

U.S. Participants: +1-877-467-8597

International Participants: +1-706-643-6296

Conference ID: 20930790 

Replay will be available for 30 days using the following numbers: 

U.S. Participants: +1-855-859-2056

International Participants: +1-404-537-3406

Conference ID: 20930790 


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

