TEXT-S&P may still raise Lam Research 'BB+' rating

Overview -- We are raising the ratings on U.S. semiconductor manufacturing equipment provider Lam Research based on an improved business risk profile following the pending merger with Novellus Systems Inc. (unrated) in a stock-for-stock transaction valued at about $3.3 billion. -- We are raising the corporate credit rating to 'BBB-' from 'BB+', assigning a positive outlook, and removing the rating from CreditWatch. -- We are also raising the issue-level ratings on the company's $450 million senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2016 and $450 senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2018 to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. -- The positive rating outlook reflects our view of potentially enhanced profitability and a leadership position if the merger integration is successful and Lam Research maintains its current financial risk profile. Rating Action On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its ratings on Lam Research Corp. to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and removed the rating from CreditWatch, where it was listed with positive implications on Dec. 15, 2011. The outlook is positive. The rating change reflects the company's expanded leadership position beyond its previously narrow business focus to include adjacent markets within the wafer fabrication equipment industry, while maintaining its "intermediate" financial risk profile after the stock-for-stock merger with Novellus. We are also raising the issue-level ratings on the company's $450 million senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2016 and $450 senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2018 to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. Rationale Lam Research is a global producer of plasma etch and single-wafer cleaning tools used to manufacture memory, logic, and micro-electromechanical system devices. We placed Lam Research's ratings on CreditWatch following the announcement that the company will merge with Novellus Systems Inc. in a stock-for-stock transaction valued at about $3.3 billion or 1.125 shares of Lam Research for each share of Novellus. We view the proposed merger as a positive for our assessment of Lam Research's business risk profile as the company expands its leadership positions beyond its previously narrow business focus in plasma etch and single-wafer clean segments of the semiconductor wafer equipment addressable market. Novellus is a leader in deposition and surface preparation semiconductor equipment, with sales and EBITDA at approximately half of Lam Research's current size. As a result, we revised Lam Research's business risk profile to "satisfactory" from "fair." We continue to view Lam Research's financial risk profile as intermediate. Pro forma for the transaction, funded debt will increase due to the assumption of Novellus' existing $700 million of debt, thereby increasing pro forma debt-to-EBITDA to 1.9x from about 1.7x (for Lam Research stand-alone) at the quarter ended March 31, 2012. Although the pro forma leverage increases, it is currently strong for our assessment of the company's intermediate financial risk profile, which incorporates our view that the company's credit metrics may fluctuate significantly along with the industry cycle. In the severe industry downturn in 2009, Lam Research's debt-to-EBITDA temporarily exceeded 6x, but recovered to below 1x the following year. Liquidity Liquidity is "adequate," but limited to unrestricted cash and short-term investments of about $3.4 billion (including Novellus' cash) as of March 31, 2012, and combined adjusted free operating cash flow (FOCF) of about $780 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, as Lam Research currently has no revolving credit facility. As a result, Standard & Poor's views the company's existing cash balances as a key liquidity source. Additionally, the company intends to use a portion of the existing cash balance and FOCF to fund its planned $1.6 billion share repurchase program to be executed over the 12 months after the closing of the merger with Novellus. We believe Lam Research's FOCF will still be sufficient to cover its working capital and capital expenditure needs. Additional relevant aspects of the company's liquidity, in our view, are as follows: -- We expect ratio of cash sources to uses to be materially above 1.2x in the near term. -- We believe that sources will exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 50% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. -- Material additional acquisitions are not expected or incorporated in the current rating. Outlook+ The outlook is positive, reflecting the company's expanded leadership positions beyond its previously narrow business focus to include adjacent markets within the wafer fabrication equipment industry and a continued moderate financial policy after the stock-for-stock merger with Novellus. We could upgrade the company to 'BBB' if it successfully integrates the merger with Novellus and achieves the $100 million cost synergies as outlined, while maintaining its current pro forma financial profile. We could revise the outlook to stable if the company experiences difficulty with the integration of Novellus, leading to sustained leverage in excess of 2.5x throughout an industry cycle. Related Criteria And Research -- Global Technology Ratings Trend Shifts To Negative In The First Quarter, April 11, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, March 29, 2012 -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012 -- Reshuffling The Debt: Global High-Tech M&A Activity Accelerates, Oct. 13, 2011 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded And Off CreditWatch To From Lam Research Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Positive/-- BB+/Watch Pos/-- Senior Unsecured BBB- BB+/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 3 3