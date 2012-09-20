FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: global auto industry rides through turbulent times
#Market News
September 20, 2012

TEXT-S&P: global auto industry rides through turbulent times

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Sept 20 - The past five years have been tumultuous for the global
economy--and especially the auto sector, said an article published by Standard &
Poor's, titled "The Global Auto Industry Holds Steady Amid Economic Turbulence."
First came the worst recession since the Great Depression of 1929, then an
earthquake in Japan and floods in Thailand, and now the eurozone debt crisis.

"However, subdued consumer sentiment has not yet dented healthy growth in 
demand for the auto industry in the U.S., but some other markets are growing 
more slowly, and European sales are falling year over year," said Standard & 
Poor's Deputy Chief Economist Beth Ann Bovino.

Auto sales growth has turned out to be a bright spot in the U.S. in the past 
year, benefiting from demand as drivers replace their aging cars and trucks, 
which are now a record 10.8 years old, on average. "Despite the tepid U.S. 
economic recovery, we expect U.S. auto sales in 2012 to rise to their highest 
level since 2008 as a result of consumers replacing their aging vehicles, as 
well as better credit availability," said Ms. Bovino.

In Japan, the industry has bounced back from last year's production losses 
resulting from the tsunami. The government's incentive for fuel-efficient 
vehicles has also given a boost to the country's auto industry. However, we 
expect the Japanese economy to slow in the second half of 2012 as domestic 
consumption loses momentum once the government incentives end and global 
economic uncertainty hurts its export.

Economic growth has slowed in the emerging markets, especially in China and 
India, primarily because of these countries' efforts to contain inflation, as 
well as the impact of tepid growth in the U.S. and the recession in Europe. 
Although auto sales growth rates in India and China have slipped from their 
recent highs, they remain strong relative to sales in some other regions. The 
auto markets in the emerging markets, particularly China and India, have huge 
growth potential, but as demand is directly linked to overall economic 
activity, it will decline if the economy weakens further, as we expect it will 
in 2012.

Meanwhile, auto sales in Europe continued to drop in 2011 and were down 7.1% 
through the first eight months of 2012. The drop could be the result of the 
simultaneous deleveraging taking place in the public sector, the household 
sector, and the banking sector, which is holding back growth in the region and 
hurting auto sales. "We expect the eurozone economies to remain depressed, and 
although the severity and length of the downturn will vary by country, the 
overall trend will be a continued decline in auto sales in 2012," said Ms. 
Bovino.



The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
