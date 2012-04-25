FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P reports on Mexican local, regional governments
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 7:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P reports on Mexican local, regional governments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 - During the 2012 elections, Mexican local and regional
governments' (LRGs) budgetary performance will stall and debt will rise due to
short-term financial planning and weak tax collection policies, according to a
recently published report by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services titled, "Limited
Budgetary Flexibility Continues To Hamper Mexican Local And Regional Governments
In The Election Year."	
	
"We consider the budgetary flexibility to service annual long- and short-term 	
debt, and not the debt amount relative to total revenues, as the LRGs' main 	
credit weakness," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Daniela Brandazza. 	
Ability to strengthen financial planning and solidify the LRGs' budgetary 	
performance beyond political cycles will result in higher ratings.	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.