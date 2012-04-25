TEXT-Fitch: Illinois utility legislation good for bondholders

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Illinois Utility Legislation Good for BondholdersApril 25 - According to a Fitch Ratings report, business and financial risk is lower for Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd) and Ameren Illinois Company (AIC) due to their participation in a formula rate plan (FRP) enacted into law by the Illinois Energy Infrastructure Modernization Act. The FRP fundamentally changes and improves regulation of electric delivery service in Illinois. The FRP meaningfully shortens regulatory lag and enhances the two utilities' opportunity to earn their authorized return on equity (ROE). Although the FRP relies on an historical rate year, rates are updated annually. Rates also include recovery of and on post-rate year net plant additions for the ensuing 12-month period and a true-up (with interest), of the previously allowed revenue requirement to reflect actual costs. The Act reduces regulatory uncertainty by establishing a legislatively set ROE that is not subject to Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) adjustments. Although the ROE calculation results in an allowed ROE that is below the average of recently allowed equity returns across the U.S., Fitch Ratings considers the enhanced opportunity to earn the allowed ROE to be more important for bondholders than the nominal authorized return. The report: 'Illinois Utility Legislation Good for Bondholders' is available at www.fitchratings.com