TEXT-S&P raises Genesco to 'BB'
April 25, 2012 / 7:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Genesco to 'BB'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Nashville, Tenn.-based footwear and headwear retailer Genesco Inc.  
 has performed ahead of our expectations because of revenue increases and	
significant margin gains.	
     -- Credit metrics have strengthened substantially over the past year due 	
to enhanced performance.	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Genesco to 'BB' from 	
'BB-'.	
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation for continued modest 	
operational growth over the next year because of comparable-store sales 	
increases and improved operating leverage.	
 	
Rating Action	
On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Genesco Inc. to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The outlook is stable. 	
 	
Rationale	
The upgrade reflects performance over the past year that exceeded our forecast 	
due to on-trend merchandising and the acquisition of Scotland-based retailer 	
Schuh Group Ltd. It also incorporates our view that credit metrics, which 	
strengthened over the past 12 months due to EBITDA expansion, will continue to 	
improve modestly over the coming year. 	
	
The rating on Genesco reflects performance that has been better than we 	
anticipated from its two largest segments (Journeys and Lids), which account 	
for about 75% of sales. Nevertheless, we continue to view the company's 	
business profile as "weak" due to its participation in the intensely 	
competitive footwear and headwear retailing industry and the substantial 	
fashion risk associated with its large presence in the teenage market. We 	
believe that the main risks to future performance will continue to include 	
significant ability for substitution in the shoe retailing industry and 	
limited organic growth opportunities in the saturated U.S. market. Genesco's 	
margins improved in 2011 due to improved store efficiency. We think there 	
could be some further expansion in 2012 as the company passes on sourcing 	
costs through price increases and continues to close underperforming stores.	
	
Genesco reported strong results for the fiscal year ended Jan. 28, 2012, with 	
sales up 28% and EBITDA up 33% from 2011. Schuh, which Genesco acquired for 	
about $167 million, added over 9% to overall sales growth for fiscal 2012, 	
despite the results only including sales since June when the company was 	
acquired. Genesco's EBITDA margin increased 100 basis points.	
	
Our financial forecast is based on weak economic growth, high unemployment, 	
elevated commodity costs, and flat mall and off-mall traffic through 2013. Our 	
specific assumptions for Genesco for the current fiscal year include the 	
following:	
     -- Sales growth in the low-double digits due to mid-double-digit net new 	
store openings and mid-single-digit percent same-store sales increases. 	
     -- Flat gross margin, as Genesco limits markdowns and sourcing costs 	
remain flat after increases in previous years.	
     -- Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses to increase in 	
the high-single-digit area because of new store openings. 	
     -- EBITDA margin up about 90 basis points as Genesco continues to enhance 	
operating leverage through lease negotiations in the coming year. 	
     -- Funds from operations to debt remaining above 30% as the company 	
continues to maintain low levels of promotional activity. 	
     -- Return on capital in the mid-teens percent as the company continues to 	
invest in capital spending and shareholder-friendly initiatives.	
 	
We now assess Genesco's financial risk profile as "significant." In our view, 	
continued operational gains at Journeys and Lids could propel meaningful 	
improvement in credit protection metrics, as the company has limited funded 	
debt on its balance sheet. Pro forma for the Schuh acquisition, leverage 	
declined to 3.1x on Jan. 28, 2012, compared with 3.3x for the prior period in 	
2011. Interest coverage increased to 4.1x from 3.5x period over period. We 	
expect leverage to decline to the low-3.0x area over the next 12 months due to 	
consistent strong execution of merchandising and integration of acquisitions.	
 	
Liquidity	
We believe liquidity is "adequate," and we expect cash on hand and cash 	
generated from operations to exceed uses for the next 12 months. Cash sources 	
include about $50 million of cash on hand, funds from operations in the $170 	
million area, and an estimated $330 million of availability under the 	
company's credit facility in fiscal 2013. In our view, cash uses include about 	
$85 million in capital expenditures, moderate acquisition activity, and modest 	
share repurchases. 	
	
Other relevant aspects include the following:	
     -- We estimate coverage of sources over uses to be above 1.2x.	
     -- We expect net sources to be positive, even with a 15% decline in 	
EBITDA. 	
     -- The company has an adequate cushion for the financial performance 	
covenants associated with its Schuh-related debt.	
     -- Genesco has no debt maturities over the near term. 	
     -- We also believe that the company has sound relationships with the 	
banks.	
 	
We are forecasting continued strong cash flow generation of $82 million in the 	
coming year due to a 20% EBITDA increase. Genesco has generated good free 	
operating cash flow over the past two years because of earnings improvement, 	
reduced capital spending, and less investment in working capital. The company 	
consistently repays borrowings under its revolver and has recently reduced 	
debt it acquired in the Schuh deal. We expect Genesco to continue to reduce 	
this loan balance in the near term with free cash flow. We also expect Genesco 	
to fund an estimated $10 million of share repurchases this year from free cash 	
flow, and to continue to use cash on hand and excess revolver availability in 	
the coming year for any acquisitions. We don't anticipate any dividends, given 	
the company has not paid a cash dividend since 1973 and is subject to various 	
restrictions on such payouts under its credit agreements. 	
 	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that credit protection metrics 	
will remain in line with the current rating despite operational improvement 	
over the near term. We could lower Genesco's rating if performance 	
deteriorates because of merchandise missteps or difficulties integrating 	
acquisitions. This could occur if Lids and Journeys sales decline in the 	
double-digits percent area and SG&A increases by 20%. At that time, EBITDA 	
would have eroded by over 15%, which would result in leverage approaching 	
4.0x. We could also lower the rating if Genesco makes a large debt-financed 	
acquisition. 	
	
We could raise the rating if Genesco is able to grow Journeys and Lids in the 	
double-digits percent while improving store efficiency, which would lead to a 	
substantial EBITDA increase of over 40%. We expect some of this growth would 	
come from acquisitions, but we would anticipate that the company would not 	
meaningfully increase debt to fund these transactions. Under this scenario, 	
leverage would be in the low-2.0x area. 	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Genesco Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Stable/--       BB-/Positive/--

