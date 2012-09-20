TEXT-S&P rates Emergency Medical Services Corp notes

Overview -- Physician outsourcing and medical transportation provider Emergency Medical Service Corp. (EMSC) plans to issue five-year $450 million pay-in-kind (PIK) toggle notes at its holding company (CDRT Holding Corp.), to fund a dividend. -- EMSC's 5% revenue growth over the latest 12 months and relatively stable EBITDA margins are within our expectations. -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company. We are also assigning the company's proposed note issuance our 'B-' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will remain highly leveraged over the next few years despite mid-single-digit organic revenue and EBITDA growth. Rating Action On Sept. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its existing ratings on Greenwood Village, Colo.-based Emergency Medical Services Corp., including the 'B+' corporate credit rating. The rating outlook is stable. We also assigned a 'B-' issue-level rating (two notches below our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company) and '6' recovery rating to its proposed $450 million PIK toggle notes to be issued at the holding company level. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectations of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default. We expect the company to use the net proceeds to fund a dividend to its financial sponsor, Clayton Dublier & Rice, and other equity holders. Rationale Emergency Medical completed its leveraged buyout (LBO) transaction by Clayton Dublier & Rice in the second quarter of 2011, increasing adjusted debt leverage to 7.3x at that time. Since then, Emergency Medical's debt decreased and EBITDA grew 7%, reducing debt leverage to 6.4x as of June 30, 2012 (our projection for the end of 2012 was 6.5x). Funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt was about 9%. The proposed $450 million divided will increase debt leverage to about the same level that it was at the time of its LBO. EMSC's $225 million of secured debt reduction over the past year was partly funded with excess cash and restricted cash released at its insurance captive subsidiary. Therefore, we believe that EMSC will not be able to reduce leverage at a similar pace going forward. We estimate that debt leverage can decline by about a half turn per year. We expect EMSC's credit metrics to remain consistent with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile over the next few years. The dividend, which highlights the aggressive financial policy of the sponsor, returns about 50% of their initial equity investment. Furthermore, the PIK toggle note will be issued at a parent holding company, and therefore, structurally subordinated to the debt at the operating company. Interest will be sourced from a cash dividend from the operating company, EMSC, within the restricted payments basket allowed in its secured credit facility. We estimate that the basket will remain sufficient to make these payments for the life of the note given that we estimate that the basket currently exceeds 2x coverage of the expected interest payment. Our forecast that dividends required from EMSC to pay the interest on the note will likely approximate the accretion (50% of net income) of the restricted payment basket. The PIK toggle feature acts as a backstop in the event the restricted payments calculation prevents a sufficient dividend to fully service the debt. EMSC generates cash in excess of its needs and has large cash reserves and revolver availability; we view liquidity as "strong." Our 'B+' rating on Emergency Medical Services Corp. reflects the company's ongoing exposure to reimbursement risk in both its ambulance transportation (American Medical Response; AMR) and physician staffing (EmCare) businesses, and high levels of uncompensated care that contribute to relatively thin operating margins. Despite these risks, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services characterizes the business risk as "fair," because of its relative diversity of services and track record of growth and stable margins. We consider the financial risk profile to be "highly leveraged" given debt leverage above 5x and FFO to debt of less than 12%, according to our criteria. Our base case assumes mid-single revenue growth, reflecting new contracts, and to a smaller extent, same-store growth. EBITDA margins of approximately 12% are expected improve slightly driven by operational improvements. EmCare has been exiting unprofitable contracts, usually from smaller hospitals that are unable to increase subsidies to EMSC, contributing to higher margins at EmCare. We also expect operational improvements in the ambulance business to improve margins. Year to date, EMSC's revenue increased 4.3% as a result of new contracts and same contract growth. Adjusted EBITDA margins were 12%, an improvement from 11.6% in 2011. We expect the reimbursement environment to remain stable over the next year. We categorize the business risk as "fair," based on third-party reimbursement, partially offset by greater diversity and scale from its two businesses. Although AMR (43% of revenues) and EmCare (57%) are the largest providers in their respective businesses, they operate in highly fragmented industries, in which each holds less than 10% market share, according to management and competitor information. Both AMR and EmCare are exposed to government reimbursement (27% of total revenues), which is subject to uncertain changes and has contributed to thin operating margins. While commercial reimbursement has been increasing, it is uncertain whether favorable commercial payor reimbursement increases will continue. Still, some protection from reimbursement shortfalls from government or commercial payors supports EMSC's business risk profile. EmCare can request increased hospital subsidies when reimbursement is reduced. In the AMR business, municipalities can pass legislation that increases commercial reimbursement rates for 911 contracts, if rates are too low. Medical malpractice liability and bad debts are risks to future cash flows, which we have not included in our base case. EmCare self-insures its medical malpractice liability risk, which has cushioned it from rising malpractice insurance premiums. However, there are significant cash outflows associated with the captive subsidiary, and this practice exposes EmCare to unexpected claims. In addition, the bad debt expense associated with the emergency room physician staffing and ambulatory services operations exposes the company to future write-offs. Although, AMR's and EmCare's self-pay volume (about 20%) has not changed materially in the past few years (historically, 85% to 90% of self-pay volume was written off as bad debt). Bad debt expense could improve when mandated insurance coverage takes effect in 2014. However, reimbursement levels, level of hospital subsidies, and the number of commercial patients that may shift to the pooled insurance are still uncertain; it is unlikely we would improve our assessment of its business risk. Liquidity We continue view EMSC's liquidity as "strong," despite the additional burden of the new dividend, with sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. As of June 30, 2012, the company had a $124 million cash balance and $221 million available on its unrated $350 million asset-based revolver (accounting for $129 million of letters of credit). EMSC used about $100 million of letters of credit to collateralize obligations in its insurance subsidiary. We estimate that funds from operation will be about $220 million in 2013. We expect cash uses to include some investment in working capital, capital spending of about $60 million to $70 million annually, and about $14 million of annual debt amortization payments. We also consider that EMSC will have a holdco dividend payment to fund the interest of the new note; annual interest is expected to be about $50 million. We expect EMSC to generate at least $100 million of free cash flow. Year to date, the company generated $63 million of operating cash flow and used $25 million on capital expenditures. We expect EMSC to have stronger cash generation in the second half of the year because we expect working capital to improve. The term loan has an excess cash flow sweep; while we believe that EMSC will continue to make modest-sized acquisitions, we expect that the company will continue to reduce its secured credit facility. Our assessment of EMSC's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect coverage of uses to exceed 1.5x for the next two years. -- We expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA declines by 30%, and there are no financial covenants in the term loan. -- The likely ability to absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low probability events. These might currently include unexpected litigation or reputational threats most likely to occur in an individual market. -- A solid relationship with its banks. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Emergency Medical Services Corp., to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable rating outlook on Emergency Medical Services Corp. reflects our expectation that the company will remain highly leveraged over the next few years, despite mid-single-digit organic revenue and EBITDA growth. However, we could lower our rating if EBITDA declines more than 20%, which could happen if there are unexpected reimbursement cuts that cannot be offset, or the company loses a significant number of contracts. In this scenario, we believe adjusted debt leverage would climb above 9x and cash flows would be significantly reduced. A higher rating is unlikely in the next 12 months, given the significant debt leverage. We could consider raising the rating if the company was on a trajectory to reduce adjusted leverage to below 5x. In order to achieve this metric, revenue would need to increase more than 10% with an improvement in margins of more than 350 basis points. We consider this scenario unlikely over the next year given the relatively steady margins that result from the company's business model that partly relies on hospitals to supplement reimbursement shortfalls. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Emergency Medical Services Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Senior Secured B+ Recovery Rating 3 Senior Unsecured B- Recovery Rating 6 New Issue CDRT Holding Corp. $450M PIK toggle nts B- Recovery Rating 6