#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Harbor Freight Tools USA

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Calabasas, Calif.-based Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc.       
 (HFT) is refinancing its existing capital structure and paying a dividend to
its 	
shareholders.	
     -- We are assigning a 'B+' issue-level rating, with a '4' recovery rating 	
to the company's proposed $1 billion term loan 	
     -- We are also affirming the existing ratings on the company, including 	
the 'B+' corporate credit rating, despite higher leverage following this 	
transaction.	
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company's 	
niche position in the industry will continue to propel profitability gains.	
 	
Rating Action	
On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned its 'B+' bank 	
loan rating, with a '4' recovery rating to the company's proposed $1 billion 	
term loan. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation for an average 	
(30% to 50%) recovery of principal in the event of a default. 	
	
At the same time we affirmed the existing ratings on the company, including 	
the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company. The outlook is stable.	
 	
Rationale	
The proposed dividend recapitalization results in pro forma debt to EBITDA 	
increasing to about 4.5x on Jan. 31, 2011 from about 2.7x before the 	
transaction. We expect pro forma EBITDA interest coverage to weaken to low-4x 	
from about 5.3x before the dividend. Although these measures are meaningfully 	
weaker than before the transaction, we are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit 	
rating, as it had already incorporated a high likelihood for future dividends. 	
In addition, our revised better assessment of the company's profitability 	
provides additional capacity to support this increased leverage and weaker 	
coverage of interest. 	
	
The ratings on Harbor Freight Tools USA Inc. (HFT) reflect our expectation 	
that the company's niche position in the tools and equipment retailing 	
industry and its value-proposition strategy will continue to drive operational 	
gains. Although we believe that some modest deleveraging will occur over the 	
next year because of EBITDA growth, this will likely be temporary. The 	
company's financial policies are very aggressive in our view, as evidenced by 	
a history of debt financed dividends, and we believe this will continue for 	
the foreseeable future. 	
	
The proposed capital structure includes a $400 million ABL revolver, of which 	
the company plans to draw about $250 million at closing. We believe that this 	
larger-than-before revolver will likely be the source for future dividends and 	
consequently, we anticipate that credit measures will remain indicative of an 	
"aggressive" financial risk profile. The proposed $400 million ABL revolver is 	
unrated.	
	
HFT's business risk profile is "weak" in our view, because of its relatively 	
weak market position in the intensely competitive and fragmented tools and 	
equipment retailing industry. Still, the company's low-cost direct sourcing 	
from Asia and its value proposition strategy targeting mainly do-it-yourself 	
buyers enabled it to establish a niche position in the industry and 	
successfully operate along larger home improvement retailers. 	
	
We anticipate stable performance for the company over the next year as it 	
continues to benefit from its value proposition operating strategy. Our 	
specific assumptions for the company during its 2013 fiscal year include: 	
     -- Revenue growth of close to 10% on single-digit percent same-store 	
sales growth and incremental revenues from about 40 new stores.	
     -- Relatively stable EBITDA margin as promotional activities to bolster 	
store traffic and increased expenses to support the opening of new stores 	
offset benefits from sales. 	
     -- Positive free operating cash flows despite higher capital expenditure 	
plans to support store opening.	
     -- Future dividends to shareholders, funded with borrowings under the 	
revolving credit facility.	
     -- Leverage remaining in the 3x to 4x area, which is characteristic of an 	
aggressive financial risk profile.	
 	
Liquidity	
In our opinion, HFT should have "adequate" sources of liquidity to withstand 	
adverse market circumstances over the next 12 months, while maintaining 	
sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations. Our assessment of its liquidity 	
profile incorporates the following expectations: 	
     -- We expect tat the company's sources of liquidity (including cash and 	
unused revolving credit facility capacity) to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more 	
over the next 12 months. 	
     -- We expect net sources to be positive over the next 12 months, even 	
with a 15% drop in EBITDA. 	
     -- There are no near-term debt maturities; the proposed revolver matures 	
in 2017 and the term loan in 2019.	
     -- There are no maintenance financial covenants and the company has to 	
comply with the fixed-charge coverage covenant only if availability under the 	
revolver is less than 10%.	
 	
Pro forma liquidity on Feb. 29, 2012, consisted of about $9.5 million of cash 	
and about $130 million available under the proposed $400 million ABL revolver. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Harbor 	
Freight Tools U.S., to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect after 	
this release.	
	
Outlook	
Our outlook on HFT is stable. We expect the company's niche position in the 	
industry to continue to propel profitability gains. Nevertheless, a lower 	
rating could result if commodity cost pressures, intensified competitive 	
pressures, or poor execution of the company's growth plans hurt profitability, 	
such that leverage increases above 5x. This could occur, for example, if 	
same-store-sales decrease by 2% and gross margin remains flat with the Jan. 	
31, 2012 level. A downgrade could also result from higher leverage because of 	
a future debt-financed dividend. In this case, balance-sheet debt would have 	
to increase by about $180 million from pro forma levels and EBITDA would have 	
to stay constant at the Jan. 31, 2012 level. 	
	
We are not considering a higher rating in the near term, given our view of the 	
company's financial policies as very aggressive and our anticipation that 	
future debt-financed dividends are likely and will cause credit measures to 	
remain in line with our view of the aggressive financial risk profile. 	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Harbor Freight Tools U.S.Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       	
 Senior Secured                         B+                 	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  	
	
New Rating	
	
Harbor Freight Tools U.S.Inc.	
 Senior Secured	
  US$1 bil term bank ln due 12/31/2019  B+                 	
   Recovery Rating                      4

