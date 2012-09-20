FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: U.S. non-profit hospitals face reimbursement reductions
#Market News
September 20, 2012 / 6:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: U.S. non-profit hospitals face reimbursement reductions

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Sept 20 - Fitch Ratings believes a recent report by the Office of Management
and Budget underscores the need for non-profit hospitals to remain focused on
operating efficiency in a declining reimbursement environment. The report
estimated that approximately $11 billion would be cut from Medicare spending in
2013 if the sequestration cuts were to go into effect. Automatic spending
reductions at the federal level will be implemented on Jan. 2, 2013 if Congress
fails to act. Medicare payments to hospitals and doctors would be cut by 2%, and
Fitch believes lower rated credits would be affected to a greater degree than
higher rated credits, given their generally lower profitability. Medicaid
spending would be exempted. Fitch's rated hospitals have generally incorporated
a reduction in Medicare reimbursement in their 2013 budget.

While we believe sequestration cuts are likely to be averted or modified, 
reimbursement reductions for both Medicare and Medicaid is a reality, their 
magnitude is uncertain. Typically, Medicare and Medicaid account for 
approximately 60% of a hospital's revenue base, and the funding of these 
programs is a main concern, given federal and state fiscal constraints.  

Fitch does not expect more clarity on funding levels until after the 2012 
presidential election in November. However, despite the outcome of the 
elections, Fitch believes that the fee-for-service reimbursement environment 
with limited accountability is unsustainable. Those providers that will be able 
to handle a change in reimbursement levels are the ones that remain focused on 
operating efficiency, resource allocation, physician alignment, and investment 
in electronic medical records.

Contact: 

Emily Wong

Senior Director

U.S Public Finance

+ 1 212 908-0651

33 Whitehall Street

New York, NY

Rob Rowan

Senior Director

Fitch Wire

+1 212 908-9159

1 State Street Plaza

New York, NY

Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: 
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.

The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market 
commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions 
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.  
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here.  IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'.  PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES.  FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.

EOTMARKER 

