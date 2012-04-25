TEXT-S&P revises Province of Ontario outlook

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    Overview	
     -- We are revising our outlook on the Province of Ontario to negative 	
from stable. 	
     -- At the same time, we are affirming our ratings, including our 'AA-' 	
long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings on the province.	
     -- The outlook revision reflects our view regarding the minority 	
legislature's ability to meet what we view as challenging cost containment 	
targets in the next one to two years necessary for the debt burden to peak in 	
fiscal 2015 as planned.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
the Province of Ontario to negative from stable. At the same time, Standard & 	
Poor's affirmed its ratings, including its 'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+' 	
short-term issuer credit ratings on the province.	
	
We expect to review our ratings on government-related entities in Ontario's 	
education and health sectors in the near-to-medium term. 	
	
The outlook revision reflects our view regarding the minority legislature's 	
ability to meet challenging cost-containment targets in the next one-to-two 	
years necessary for the debt burden to peak in fiscal 2015 as planned.	
	
	
Rationale	
Supporting the ratings are what we view as Ontario's large, wealthy, and 	
well-diversified economy, which continues to recover, albeit unevenly, from 	
the recession; ongoing support from the federal government; and positive 	
liquidity. The provincial government estimates that real GDP slowed to 1.8% in 	
2011 from a 3.0% gain in 2010. The government is forecasting real GDP growth 	
to advance a further 1.7% in 2012. While recognizing that the tenuous recovery 	
in the U.S. and the European sovereign debt crisis pose risks to Ontario's 	
economic outlook, we believe that the government's forecast for real GDP 	
growth underpinning its fiscal plan is reasonably cautious. 	
	
In our view, another credit strength is the ongoing support from the federal 	
government. The federal government provides significant and predictable 	
transfers to the provinces through the key Equalization, Canada Health 	
Transfer, and Canada Social Transfer programs. In Ontario, transfers 	
represented more than 19% of total revenues in fiscal 2012 (year ended March 	
31), up from the 15% share recorded in 2007, prior to the onset of the global 	
economic recession. This increase mainly reflects higher federal equalization 	
payments and capital grants to support stimulus spending in Ontario, where the 	
manufacturing sector had substantial job losses during the recession.	
	
We believe that Ontario's credit profile also benefits from positive liquidity 	
levels and exceptional access to global financial markets for refinancing 	
needs, thanks in large part to a well-entrenched secondary market for its 	
debt. At the end of fiscal 2012, the province had estimated cash and temporary 	
investments of about C$20 billion, covering about 49% of its forecast fiscal 	
2013 borrowing requirements. As well, in our opinion, Ontario has benefited 	
from a flight to quality in the past few years of global market turmoil. 	
	
We believe the province's main credit challenges include its continuing weak 	
budgetary and debt metrics and its challenging cost-containment plan required 	
to achieve budgetary balance by fiscal 2018. In fiscal 2012, it recorded an 	
operating deficit of about 12% of operating revenues (Standard & Poor's 	
adjusted) and an after-capital deficit of more than 22% of total revenues 	
(Standard & Poor's adjusted), which bettered the government's forecast for a 	
third consecutive year, but which remains stubbornly high, in our view. 	
	
Given the deterioration in the global economy in the latter half of 2011, the 	
government has been forced to rely more heavily on spending measures in this 	
budget to counteract potentially softer revenue growth. The cornerstones are a 	
two-year public sector salary freeze to manage current and future 	
compensation, pension plan cost containment, some job reductions, and a number 	
of cost avoidance measures. 	
	
In our view, the government will need to be successful in implementing these 	
measures in order for it to hold program spending growth to a 1% average 	
annual rate in fiscal 2012-2015. In our opinion, it is a challenge for any 	
province to sustain this low growth rate in spending, due to the substantial 	
cost pressures in health care delivery alone. Furthermore, the bulk of the new 	
savings in this plan are likely to materialize in the later, as opposed to, 	
earlier years. We believe there's a possibility that the timeline for the 	
fiscal plan outlives the current minority government's mandate, thus 	
introducing some risk to the outlook if a future government does not follow 	
through on planned cost containment. 	
	
Ontario's large budgetary deficits since the recession have significantly 	
boosted the debt burden. At the end of fiscal 2012, Ontario's tax-supported 	
debt totalled C$235 billion, representing 218% of consolidated operating 	
revenues (or about 37% of GDP). This is a sharp increase from 161% of 	
consolidated operating revenues in fiscal 2009. Owing to the still-large 	
operating and after-capital deficits expected for fiscal 2013, the province 	
projects its tax-supported debt burden will increase further to 235% of 	
projected consolidated operating revenues (or about C$258 billion) this year. 	
This places Ontario's tax-supported debt burden at the high end of the range 	
for similarly rated local and regional governments.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects our view that there is at least a one-in-three 	
likelihood that we could lower the long-term rating one notch within two 	
years. Although we believe that the government's fiscal plan is based on 	
cautious near-term economic assumptions, its success is tied to significant 	
savings measures that could prove challenging to achieve. A downgrade could 	
occur should we come to believe that the debt burden were to start trending 	
materially above our current base-case scenario projections for a peak in the 	
tax-supported debt burden of about 250% as a share of consolidated operating 	
revenues. For example, this could occur as a result of rising economic or 	
fiscal pressures due to lower-than-anticipated economic growth or the 	
government's inability to rein in spending. Conversely, we could revise the 	
outlook to stable if we saw that the government was able to meet or exceed its 	
targets for its budgetary and debt burden metrics in the next two fiscal 	
years, and remain on course to attain its goal of budgetary balance by fiscal 	
2018. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 	
2010	
	
Ratings List	
Outlook Revised; Ratings Affirmed	
                                        To                 From	
Ontario (Province of)	
 Issuer Credit Rating                   AA-/Negative/A-1+  AA-/Stable/A-1+	
 Senior Unsecured                       AA-                	
 Commercial Paper	
  Canada scale                          A-1(HIGH)          	
  Global scale                          A-1+               	
	
Ontario Electricity Financial Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured                       AA-                	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

