TEXT-Fitch: Jefferies core earnings slightly weaker, credit neutral
September 20, 2012 / 6:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: Jefferies core earnings slightly weaker, credit neutral

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Sept 20 - Jefferies Group Inc. (Jefferies) today reported slightly
weaker core earnings excluding extraordinary items from the prior quarter and
significantly better than the challenging third quarter of 2011 (3Q'11) results,
which is neutral to Jefferies' credit profile. These results are consistent with
Fitch's expectations given that third quarter tends to result in lower earnings
for trading firms due to seasonally slower market activity during the summer
months. Reported earnings included a significant one-time mark-to-market gain
from the company's investment in Knight Capital Group (Knight).

Fixed income trading revenues were down 9.2% from the prior quarter, but up 
substantially year over year. Increased activity in the high-yield market, where
Jefferies is a sizeable player, should help sustain some of the momentum in the 
fixed income business in coming quarters. 

Revenues from equities trading, excluding the impact from Knight, remained 
constrained and were down 10.5% on a linked quarter basis and down 15.7% from 
the prior year period. Equity trading volumes remain relatively thin due to 
uncertainty in global markets and lack of risk appetite among investors. 

Investment banking revenues were weaker, primarily due to reduced activity in 
both debt and equity capital markets activity. The weakness in capital market 
fees was partially offset by a 22.3% linked quarter improvement in advisory 
fees. However, the trend in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity remains 
uncertain because of the sensitivity to macroeconomic and market conditions. 

Results were positively impacted by Jefferies' opportunistic investment in 
Knight during the third quarter. The company booked a $103 million 
mark-to-market gain on its $125 million investment in Knight's preferred shares,
all of which have been converted into common stock. The unrealized gain 
represented approximately $17 million of the $70 million in net income for the 
quarter. The conversion of the Knight investment to common stock has made 
Jefferies Knight's largest shareholder, with an ownership stake of approximately
8.9%. 

Compensation expense was up 4% from the linked quarter, even though the 
compensation ratio remained flat at 59.6% and headcount was largely unchanged. 
This was partially offset by modest reductions in other expenses, such as 
technology and professional services.  

The balance sheet shrunk slightly during the third quarter and resulted in a 
modest leverage reduction, which remains at historically low levels. Jefferies' 
leverage profile has remained consistent for its category and Fitch expects that
over time, as the markets stabilize it will increase modestly. . The liquidity 
position has continued to strengthen, as cash and equivalents increased by $487 
million, and the firm continues to maintain a solid liquidity buffer. Market 
risk, as measured by VaR, has increased during the quarter, largely driven by 
the Knight investment. Fitch believes VaR is likely to remain elevated in 
relation to recent quarters until Jefferies reduces this position, which is 
relatively large and opportunistic. 

Jefferies, a Delaware-incorporated holding company, is a well-established full 
service investment bank and institutional securities firm primarily serving 
middle-market clients and investors. Its primary broker/dealer operating 
subsidiary, Jefferies & Company, Inc., holds the vast majority of the firm's 
consolidated assets and is regulated by the SEC. At Aug. 31, 2012, Jefferies had
U.S. GAAP total assets of $34.4 billion and shareholders' equity of $3.4 billion
(including non-controlling interests).


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:

--'Capital Markets Results to Help U.S. Banks' Q3 Revenues', Sept. 10, 2012;

--'Fitch Affirms Jefferies' 'BBB/F2' Long- and Short-Term IDRs; Outlook Stable',
Dec. 15, 2011.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
