TEXT-Fitch rates SCF Rahoituspalvelut notes 'AAAsf(EXP)'
April 25, 2012 / 8:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates SCF Rahoituspalvelut notes 'AAAsf(EXP)'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: SCF Rahoituspalvelut Limited (Finland ABS)April 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned SCF Rahoituspalvelut Limited's notes,
backed by Finnish auto loan receivables originated by Santander Consumer Finance
Oy (SCF Oy, not rated), expected ratings, as follows:	
	
EUR402.4m Class A, due January 2020: 'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable; Tranche 	
Thickness (TT) 83.6%: Tranche Thickness Loss Multiple (TTLM) 92.8	
	
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to	
the information already received. 	
	
The rating is based on Fitch's assessment of SCF Oy's origination and servicing 	
procedures, Fitch's expectations of future asset performance, the available 	
credit enhancement, and the transaction's legal structure. SCF Oy is a 100% 	
subsidiary of Norway-based Santander Consumer Bank AS, which is a 100% 	
subsidiary of Santander Consumer Finance, S,A. (SCF, 'A'/Negative/'F1'). 	
	
Credit enhancement is provided to the rated notes by overcollateralisation and a	
cash reserve account funded at closing. The Class A notes benefit from 18.0% 	
credit enhancement (16.5% overcollateralisation, 1.5% cash reserve). 	
Overcollateralisation is provided by the Class B note (unrated) sized at 	
EUR79.5m.  	
	
The transaction will utilise two SPVs, one that will purchase the auto loan 	
contracts (purchaser) and one that will issue the notes (issuer). The entire 	
ownership of the auto loans, including the title of the financed vehicles, will 	
be transferred to the purchaser. The issuer will issue notes (the A and B notes)	
and use the proceeds to give a loan to the purchaser for the purchase of the 	
auto loans. As security for the loan, the purchaser SPV will pledge the auto 	
loan contracts in favour of the issuer. 	
	
The portfolio will be acquired by the purchaser SPV with a cut-off date of 13 	
April 2012 and a total principal value of EUR481,957,657. It comprises 45,133 	
loans with an average current balance of EUR10,679. The pool only comprises 	
loans used for the purchase of cars and contains 69.3% used and 30.7% new 	
vehicles. Obligor type is made up of individuals (90.8%) and companies (9.2%). 	
The WA original term was 53.9 months and the WA remaining term was 39.3 months.	
	
Fitch has used a default assumption of 3% and a high stress (6x for 'AAAsf'), 	
which reflects the limited data history together with the relatively late 	
default definition (repossession). Defaults in SCF Oy's portfolio are lower than	
those in SCF's auto loan portfolio in Norway.	
	
The recoveries achieved by SCF Oy are the highest seen for European auto ABS, 	
with recoveries of over 75% in years 2009 to 2011. Fitch has used a recovery 	
assumption of 70% which was stressed with a high recovery haircut (60% for 	
'AAAsf'). This reflects the limited data history, the small market size, the 	
sensitivity of used car prices to changes in the (up front) vehicle taxation, as	
well as the risk posed by the governmental valuation mechanism.	
	
A feature of the Finnish economy is the large number of highly indebted 	
households, making private consumption sensitive to interest rate and house 	
price shocks. Taxes on vehicles, especially large ones, are high and have a 	
large impact on car pricing. Fitch does not expect any change in taxation in 	
April 2012 to lower the used car prices outside of the niche. During 2012, Fitch	
expects a stable level of unemployment and interest rates, with auto loan 	
performance stable compared to historic levels.	
	
SCF Oy will act as servicer for the transaction. There is no commingling risk to	
the servicer as the debtors will pay directly to the issuer SPV, which is a 	
positive feature compared to other European ABS transactions.	
	
A presale report, including further information on transaction related stress 	
and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to 	
prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.  The ratings above 	
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 	
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable criteria, Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria, dated 4 August 	
2011; 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria', dated 14 July 2011; 'Counterparty 	
Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 12 March 2012; Counterparty	
Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum, dated 12 	
March 2012 and Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance 	
Transactions, dated 20 March 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Applicable Criteria and(New York Ratings Team)

