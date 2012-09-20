TEXT-S&P revises Mitel Networks Corp outlook to negative

Overview -- We are revising our outlook on Ottawa-based Mitel Networks Corp. to negative from stable, and affirming our ratings on the company, including our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating. -- The outlook revision reflects our expectation that Mitel's operating results will weaken in the near term, causing credit protection metrics to remain at a level more commensurate with a highly leveraged financial risk profile. -- We are also assigning our 'B' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to the company's proposed US$290 million term loan B and US$40 million revolving credit facility. In tandem with this refinancing, the company will pay US$25 million from surplus balance-sheet cash to reduce indebtedness and pay customary fees and expenses. Rating Action On Sept. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Ottawa-based voice and unified communications products provider Mitel Networks Corp. to negative from stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its ratings on Mitel, including its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on the company. We base the outlook revision on our expectation that Mitel's operating results will weaken in the near term, causing credit protection metrics to remain at a level more commensurate with a highly leveraged financial risk profile. Mitel's operating results in its first quarter ended July 2012 were below our expectations, with revenue and reported EBITDA (from continuing operations) down 7% and 26%, respectively, from the previous year. Given challenging macroeconomic conditions and a rapidly evolving and increasingly competitive communications product market, we expect the company's operating performance to deteriorate in fiscal 2013 (ended April 2013), including revenue declines in the mid-to-high single digits, and EBITDA declines in the mid-to-high teens percent range. The affirmation of our long-term corporate credit rating on Mitel reflects what we view as the company's good history of managing to tough market conditions, as evidenced by its significant EBITDA growth since the 2008 housing downturn and gross margin expansion in the past several years. We also assigned our 'B' issue rating, and '3' recovery rating to the company's proposed US$290 million term loan B due 2019 and US$40 million revolving credit facility due 2017. The '3' recovery rating reflects our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of default. We understand that proceeds of the proposed first-lien term loan, in conjunction with US$25 million of surplus balance-sheet cash, will be used to repay the existing first- and second-lien term loans, as well as for customary transaction fees and expenses. Rationale We base the ratings on Mitel on our view of the company's vulnerable business risk and aggressive financial risk profiles (as our criteria define the terms), and less-than-adequate liquidity position (based on the existing credit facility). We view Mitel's business risk profile as vulnerable based on the company's history of volatile operating results, small scale relative to its larger competitors, most notably Cisco Systems Inc. (A+/Stable/A-1+) and Avaya Inc. (B-/Stable/--), and the inherent riskiness of the communications products industry in which it operates. The industry is characterized by cyclicality and rapid technological change that is causing heightened competitive intensity. These risks are somewhat offset, in our opinion, by the company's still-healthy market position in the small and midsize business segments and medium enterprise internet protocol (IP) telephony market. Mitel is a supplier of hardware and software-based IP telephony platforms, including IP PBX systems; desktop devices (handsets and peripherals); a suite of unified communications and collaboration applications that integrate voice, video, and data communications with business applications; and hosted voice services. We believe market conditions in the hardware-based IP PBX market remain tough due to weak macroeconomic growth, and a shift toward software-based and hosted communication solutions that is attracting new competitors, including large pure-play software vendors such as Microsoft Corp. (AAA/Stable/--), as well as hosted communication service providers. These factors, among others, have resulted in recent revenue declines at some communications solutions providers, including Mitel. Management attributed the soft first-quarter results to a challenging macroeconomic environment, order timing issues, and project implementation delays. In response, the company implemented restructuring actions (including headcount reductions and lease terminations) aimed at reducing its cost structure. These actions might support Mitel's near-term profitability, but, in our opinion, they potentially jeopardize the company's ability to compete effectively in the long term. That said, the company has built a good track record in the past few years of taking costs out while concurrently increasing EBITDA, and maintaining or expanding market share (depending on geographic region). Given Mitel's weak operating performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2012, and our expectation of continued headwinds in future quarters, we have revised our financial model assumptions, and now expect operating performance in fiscal 2013 to deteriorate from fiscal 2012 levels. Specifically, in our base case, we forecast: -- Revenue decreasing in the mid-to-high single-digit area; -- The gross margin remaining relatively stable at about 54%; and -- EBITDA declining in the mid-to-high-teen percent range. Key risks to our forecast include the possibility that Mitel will continue to experience order deferrals or implementation delays on projects; slower-than-expected economic growth; or a significantly heightened competitive environment, which results in competitive losses or increased pricing pressures. Conversely, given our limited revenue visibility into future quarters, our estimates could prove conservative. Mitel's aggressive financial risk profile reflects weak credit protection metrics and the potential for shareholder-friendly actions given the high degree of control exercised by its two largest shareholders, who in aggregate controlled about two-thirds of the voting shares at April 30, 2012. In addition, we do not rule out a return to a debt-funded growth strategy, which could result in increased leverage and integration risk. In our base case, we believe that fiscal year-end 2013 adjusted debt-to-EBITDA will remain at about the current level of 5x (at July 31, 2012), with FFO to debt below 12%--credit metrics that are typically indicative of a highly leveraged financial risk profile. Our base case scenario assumes the company is successful in refinancing its debt outstanding with the proposed US$290 million term loan, which will result in an approximately US$16 million debt reduction. Liquidity Liquidity is less than adequate as per Standard & Poor's liquidity criteria due to tight covenant headroom; however, should Mitel enter into its proposed US$330 million credit facilities headroom will meaningfully improve. We expect sources of funds to exceed uses by more than 1.2x and believe sources will exceed uses if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. Pro forma the debt refinancing, sources of funds include about US$50 million cash and equivalents, full availability on the company's US$40 million revolving credit facility, and our expectation of about US$25 million in funds from operations in the next 12 months. Uses of funds in the next year include capital expenditures, which we estimate will total about US$10 million, and principal repayments of about US$3 million (excluding excess cash flow repayments). Recovery analysis Standard & Poor's rates Mitel's US$300 million first-lien term loan due 2014 'BB-', with a recovery rating of '1', reflecting our expectation of a very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a default. We rate the company's US$130 million second-lien bank facility 'CCC+', with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of default. Standard & Poor's rates the proposed US$330 million first-lien facilities due 2019, including the US$40 million operating revolver (due 2017), 'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating on the company), with a recovery rating of '3', reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of default. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Mitel's operating results will weaken in the near term, causing credit protection metrics to remain at a level more commensurate with a highly leveraged financial risk profile. The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Mitel's operating results will weaken in the near term, causing credit protection metrics to remain at a level more commensurate with a highly leveraged financial risk profile. As such, we could lower the ratings if adjusted debt-to-EBITDA remains at or above 5x on a sustained basis. We would likely revise the outlook to stable if adjusted debt-to-EBITDA were to improve to the mid-4x level with adequate liquidity (as defined by our criteria). Given our expectation of tough market conditions in the near-to-medium term, we are unlikely to consider raising the ratings unless leverage were to decline below 3.5x due to improved operating performance. Proposed US$330 mil. first-lien facilities due 2019 B Recovery rating 3 Mitel US Holdings Inc. Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged First-lien sr sec debt BB- Recovery rating 1 Second-lien sr sec debt CCC+ Recovery rating 6