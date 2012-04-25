TEXT-S&P revises Watson Pharmaceuticals outlook to negative

Overview -- U.S. generic pharmaceutical company Watson Pharmaceuticals has agreed to purchase unrated Iceland-based Actavis Group hf. for about EUR4.25 billion in cash. -- We are affirming our 'BBB' rating on Watson, and revising our rating outlook to negative from stable. -- The negative outlook reflects the integration risks inherent in this, Watson's largest-ever acquisition. Rating Action On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' corporate credit and senior unsecured ratings on Parsippany, N.J.-based Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc., and revised the rating outlook to negative from stable. Rationale The acquisition of rapidly growing Actavis hf. expands Watson's revenues by about 50% and its key generic prescription pharmaceuticals business by over 70%. Importantly, the acquisition will more than double its international operations, adding a strong presence in fast-growing central and western European regions. The rating on Watson reflects our expectation of a rapid expansion of EBITDA from the acquired operations. We expect leverage measures to rapidly decline from peak levels to values more consistent with an "intermediate" (according to our criteria) financial risk profile. The acquisition of Actavis, including transaction fees, will be financed with almost $6 billion in new borrowings, raising pro forma debt to EBITDA to an estimated 4.1x. Our expectations for 2013 are for debt to EBITDA to fall to just under 3.0x, a level consistent with an intermediate financial risk profile. We expect this measure to continue to decline throughout 2014. While the benefits of the acquisition to Watson's global reach and market rank are substantial, we believe that they are insufficient to change our view of the business risk profile as "satisfactory." We expect operational performance to reflect the launch of new generic products, the entry of several competitors to Watson's generic version of Lipitor and acquisitions. A pipeline of branded products and efforts to enter the biosimilars market are unlikely to have a material operating impact for several years. Still, Watson's well-established position in the highly competitive generic drug industry, and its measured participation in the ongoing industry consolidation are strong supports. We expect the generic drug industry to experience double-digit growth over the next three years, because a record number of patent expirations through 2014 will expand the range of generic drugs available. At the same time, greater use of less expensive generic drugs is being encouraged by payors and revenue-challenged governments worldwide. Without any significant integration challenges, we expect debt to EBITDA to fall below 3x in 2013 and funds from operations (FFO) to debt to rise to 27%, a bit weak for an intermediate financial risk profile but a rapid improvement from 2012. Watson exhibits a moderate level of business diversity, with operations in three pharmaceutical business segments: generic, branded, and distribution. The satisfactory business risk is further supported by its strong position in the generics market. Watson's generic drug business, contributing approximately 80% of pro forma revenues, is one of the largest in the U.S. market. Specialty, patent-protected drugs are marketed through the branded unit, where higher gross margins provide some insulation from the ferocious level of price competition in the generic drug segment and contribute to an overall strong level of profitability. The distribution segment, engaged in drug distribution to independent pharmacy chains and physicians, contribute 11% of pro forma revenues and generates the lowest margins compared with the other segments. Watson's generic operation traditionally focused on harder-to-manufacture drugs (e.g., with a limited supply of raw material sources or drugs for which new entrants would have to face additional regulatory hurdles, limiting competitive pressure). Watson has expanded this portfolio through internal development and product acquisitions. Recent performance largely reflects Watson's favorable position as one of only two marketers of atorvastatin (generic Lipitor), previously the largest selling branded product in the world. Generic Concerta, a timed-release ADHD treatment, also provides a boost, because Watson will be the only generic marketer until the end of 2014. Liquidity We view Watson's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria. We expect sources of cash to exceed mandatory uses of cash over the next two to three years. Relevant aspects of Watson's liquidity are: -- We expect liquidity sources to exceed uses by at least 1.5x over the next two years. -- Even if EBITDA declines by 30%, we expect liquidity sources to continue exceeding uses. -- Similarly, we expect an EBITDA decline of 50% would not cause a breach of covenants. -- With an ample cash balance and $493 million remaining on its revolving credit facility as of Dec. 31, 2011, we believe Watson could absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events. -- In our assessment, Watson has well-established, solid relationships with banks, and a generally high standing in the credit markets. Sources of liquidity as of Dec. 31, 2011, included cash and readily available investments of about $224 million and $493 million available under its $500 million revolving credit facility, expiring in September 2016. Given Watson's solid position in the expanding generic drug industry, we expect cash flows to remain strong, with free operating cash flows of about $500 million annually over the next two years. There are no significant near-term debt maturities, dividends, or post-retirement obligations. Outlook Our rating outlook on Watson is negative. While we expect credit metrics to fall back within the range indicative of an intermediate financial risk profile within two years, this largest-ever acquisition could be characterized by largest-ever integration challenges. If the revenue and EBITDA benefits of the acquisition were substantially delayed, such that debt to EBITDA remained above 3x for more than two years, we could lower the rating. Achievement of expected credit improvement could indicate that integration risks were readily handled and suggest a revision of the outlook to stable. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc. To From Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Negative/-- BBB/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured BBB BBB