#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 8:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Watson Pharmaceuticals outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S. generic pharmaceutical company Watson Pharmaceuticals has agreed 	
to purchase unrated Iceland-based Actavis Group hf. for about EUR4.25 billion in	
cash.	
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB' rating on Watson, and revising our rating 	
outlook to negative from stable.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects the integration risks inherent in this, 	
Watson's largest-ever acquisition.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' 	
corporate credit and senior unsecured ratings on Parsippany, N.J.-based Watson 	
Pharmaceuticals Inc., and revised the rating outlook to negative from
stable.	
	
Rationale	
The acquisition of rapidly growing Actavis hf. expands Watson's revenues by 	
about 50% and its key generic prescription pharmaceuticals business by over 	
70%. Importantly, the acquisition will more than double its international 	
operations, adding a strong presence in fast-growing central and western 	
European regions. 	
	
The rating on Watson reflects our expectation of a rapid expansion of EBITDA 	
from the acquired operations. We expect leverage measures to rapidly decline 	
from peak levels to values more consistent with an "intermediate" (according 	
to our criteria) financial risk profile. The acquisition of Actavis, including 	
transaction fees, will be financed with almost $6 billion in new borrowings, 	
raising pro forma debt to EBITDA to an estimated 4.1x. Our expectations for 	
2013 are for debt to EBITDA to fall to just under 3.0x, a level consistent 	
with an intermediate financial risk profile. We expect this measure to 	
continue to decline throughout 2014.	
	
While the benefits of the acquisition to Watson's global reach and market rank 	
are substantial, we believe that they are insufficient to change our view of 	
the business risk profile as "satisfactory." We expect operational performance 	
to reflect the launch of new generic products, the entry of several 	
competitors to Watson's generic version of Lipitor and acquisitions. A 	
pipeline of branded products and efforts to enter the biosimilars market are 	
unlikely to have a material operating impact for several years. Still, 	
Watson's well-established position in the highly competitive generic drug 	
industry, and its measured participation in the ongoing industry consolidation 	
are strong supports. We expect the generic drug industry to experience 	
double-digit growth over the next three years, because a record number of 	
patent expirations through 2014 will expand the range of generic drugs 	
available. At the same time, greater use of less expensive generic drugs is 	
being encouraged by payors and revenue-challenged governments worldwide. 	
	
Without any significant integration challenges, we expect debt to EBITDA to 	
fall below 3x in 2013 and funds from operations (FFO) to debt to rise to 27%, 	
a bit weak for an intermediate financial risk profile but a rapid improvement 	
from 2012.	
	
Watson exhibits a moderate level of business diversity, with operations in 	
three pharmaceutical business segments: generic, branded, and distribution. 	
The satisfactory business risk is further supported by its strong position in 	
the generics market. Watson's generic drug business, contributing 	
approximately 80% of pro forma revenues, is one of the largest in the U.S. 	
market. Specialty, patent-protected drugs are marketed through the branded 	
unit, where higher gross margins provide some insulation from the ferocious 	
level of price competition in the generic drug segment and contribute to an 	
overall strong level of profitability. The distribution segment, engaged in 	
drug distribution to independent pharmacy chains and physicians, contribute 	
11% of pro forma revenues and generates the lowest margins compared with the 	
other segments. Watson's generic operation traditionally focused on 	
harder-to-manufacture drugs (e.g., with a limited supply of raw material 	
sources or drugs for which new entrants would have to face additional 	
regulatory hurdles, limiting competitive pressure). Watson has expanded this 	
portfolio through internal development and product acquisitions. Recent 	
performance largely reflects Watson's favorable position as one of only two 	
marketers of atorvastatin (generic Lipitor), previously the largest selling 	
branded product in the world. Generic Concerta, a timed-release ADHD 	
treatment, also provides a boost, because Watson will be the only generic 	
marketer until the end of 2014.	
	
Liquidity	
We view Watson's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria. We expect sources 	
of cash to exceed mandatory uses of cash over the next two to three years. 	
Relevant aspects of Watson's liquidity are:	
     -- We expect liquidity sources to exceed uses by at least 1.5x over the 	
next two years. 	
     -- Even if EBITDA declines by 30%, we expect liquidity sources to 	
continue exceeding uses. 	
     -- Similarly, we expect an EBITDA decline of 50% would not cause a breach 	
of covenants. 	
     -- With an ample cash balance and $493 million remaining on its revolving 	
credit facility as of Dec. 31, 2011, we believe Watson could absorb, without 	
refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events. 	
     -- In our assessment, Watson has well-established, solid relationships 	
with banks, and a generally high standing in the credit markets. 	
	
Sources of liquidity as of Dec. 31, 2011, included cash and readily available 	
investments of about $224 million and $493 million available under its $500 	
million revolving credit facility, expiring in September 2016. Given Watson's 	
solid position in the expanding generic drug industry, we expect cash flows to 	
remain strong, with free operating cash flows of about $500 million annually 	
over the next two years. There are no significant near-term debt maturities, 	
dividends, or post-retirement obligations.	
	
Outlook	
Our rating outlook on Watson is negative. While we expect credit metrics to 	
fall back within the range indicative of an intermediate financial risk 	
profile within two years, this largest-ever acquisition could be characterized 	
by largest-ever integration challenges. If the revenue and EBITDA benefits of 	
the acquisition were substantially delayed, such that debt to EBITDA remained 	
above 3x for more than two years, we could lower the rating. Achievement of 	
expected credit improvement could indicate that integration risks were readily 	
handled and suggest a revision of the outlook to stable.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 	
     -- Acquisition Risk And Its Effect On Ratings, Sept. 11, 2006	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
	
Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc.	
                                        To                 From	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB/Negative/--    BBB/Stable/--	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                BBB	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

