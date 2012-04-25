TEXT-S&P revises Hydro One outlook to negative

April 25 - Overview -- We are revising our outlook on Hydro One Inc. to negative from stable. -- We are also affirming our ratings, including our 'A+' long-term corporate credit rating, on Hydro One. -- The outlook revision reflects that on the Province of Ontario. -- Despite the revision, our view that there is a "high" likelihood that the province would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress has not changed. Rating Action On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on electricity transmitter and distributor Hydro One Inc. to negative from stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its ratings, including its 'A+' long-term corporate credit rating on Hydro One. The outlook revision reflects the outlook revision on the utility's owner, the Province of Ontario (AA-/Negative/A-1+), to negative from stable April 25, 2012. (For more information, see "Province of Ontario Outlook Revised To Negative From Stable On Risks To Fiscal Plan," published April 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) However, despite the outlook revision, our view that there is "high" likelihood the province would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress has not changed. Rationale The ratings on Hydro One reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the company's low-risk monopoly electricity transmission and distribution assets; secure and relatively predictable regulated cash flows; and the support of its owner, the province. We believe the utility has an excellent business risk profile and view its financial risk profile as significant on our expanded risk matrix. The company had C$8.0 billion in reported total debt outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011. We base our 'A+' rating on Hydro One on our assessment of the company's stand-alone credit risk profile (SACP) of 'a' and our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that the province would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress. We view the company's role as "important" to the province and the link between it and the province as "very strong." In our view, Hydro One has a significant financial risk profile. We believe its cash flow strength relative to its debt obligations has weakened in the past few years due to a material capital expenditure program. The company's annual capital expenditures were C$1.5 billion in 2010 and 2011, exceeding its internal cash flow generation (C$1.1 billion in adjusted funds from operations in both 2010 and 2011). Because Hydro One has budgeted annual capital expenditures of about C$1.8 billion in each of the next two years, we believe that it will continue to face significantly sizable negative free operating cash flow in the next few years. Liquidity The short-term rating on Hydro One is 'A-1'. We believe the company has adequate liquidity to cover its needs in the near term, even in the event of unforeseen earnings declines. Standard & Poor's assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- Hydro One's liquidity sources, including liquid short-term investments, FFO, and credit facility availability, will likely exceed its uses 1.2x or more in the next 12 months. -- Liquidity sources include an expectation of about C$1.3 billion of FFO, access to C$1.25 billion of the company's committed revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks, and C$228 million liquid short-term investments as of Dec. 31, 2011. The C$1.25 billion credit facility was fully available as of Dec. 31, and will expire in June 2014. Hydro One remains well within its banking covenant of 75% total debt-to-total capital. -- Liquidity uses include C$600 million of maturing debt in 2012, an estimated dividend payment of approximately C$300 million, and about C$1.8 billion of capital expenditures, of which about C$400 million is discretionary. -- The company has what we consider good relationships with its banks and good standing in the debt market. We understand that the utility also holds a C$250 million note issued by the province that matures in 2014, which it could liquidate if needed. It could also reduce its dividend payment to help satisfy its cash requirements. The company's debt maturities are well spread, in our view, with annual scheduled repayment in the next six years averaging about C$600 million. Hydro One provides the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) with C$325 million in parental guarantees in lieu of prudential support. If all the ratings on the utility were to fall, the IESO's prudential requirements would likely increase. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the outlook revision on Ontario. Based on our criteria for government-related entities, given a high likelihood of extraordinary support, an 'a' SACP for Hydro One and our 'AA-' rating on the province, a one- or two-notch downgrade on the province would affect the ratings on Hydro One, but likely not more than one notch given the company's underlying credit strength. We still consider Hydro One's performance to be consistent and expect continued predictable regulatory support despite its large capital expenditure program and negative free operating cash flows. In the event of lower-than-expected cash flows and earnings, we expect the company to maintain its leverage within the deemed capital structure of 60% reported debt-to-capital, AFFO-to-debt of about 12%, and AFFO interest coverage of about 3x, by curtailing its capital spending and additional debt financing. In our view, there is no cushion for Hydro One to deteriorate from our expectations on its key credit measures to maintain the ratings. A material adverse regulatory ruling or market restructuring (such as the assumption of the obligation to supply, not just deliver, electricity), or any deterioration of financial measures beyond our expectation, could lead us to lower the existing 'a' SACP and consequently the ratings, regardless of any changes to Ontario. An improvement in the company's SACP is unlikely without the assurance of a much stronger balance sheet, and deeper cash flow-interest and debt coverage. A change in the relationship with the province that leads us to reconsider the likelihood of Hydro One receiving support could also move the ratings. Related Criteria And Research -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 Ratings List Outlook Revised To Negative To From Hydro One Inc. Corporate credit rating A+/Negative/A-1 A+/Stable/A-1 Ratings Affirmed Hydro One Inc. Senior unsecured debt A+ Commercial paper Global scale A-1 Canada scale A-1(Mid) Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.