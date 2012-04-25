TEXT-Fitch downgrades Titan Europe 2006-3 PLC

April 25 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Titan Europe 2006-3 plc's class E and F notes as follows: EUR32.0m Class E (XS0257770007) downgraded to 'D' from 'Csf''; RE0% EUR0m Class F (XS0257770775) downgraded to 'D' from 'Csf'; RE0% The rating actions reflect the note loss allocation which occurred on the April interest payment date, as a result of the crystallisation of losses following the sale of the SQY Ouest loan. Loss crystallisation reflects the abandonment by the servicer of a negligence claim against the original valuer by the issuer (to which Fitch had given no credit). The EUR82m losses have led to a complete write-down of the class F, as well as a partial (12.6%) loss on the Class E notes. Fitch expects no recovery to be made on the Class E notes. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria', dated 4 April 2012, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria