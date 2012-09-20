TEXT-Fitch says Venezuelan election expected to have limited impact on creditworthiness

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 20 - The Oct. 7th presidential elections should have a limited impact on Venezuela’s ratings and outlook in the short term, regardless of who wins the race, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. A victory of President Hugo Chavez is likely to result in little change in current policies, which would be consistent with a gradual weakening of Venezuela’s credit profile. Upside potential for the ratings is limited in the near term even if the opposition candidate Henrique Capriles Radonski wins. ‘A Capriles’ victory would not be an instant panacea for Venezuela’s political and economic woes. A new president would face many challenges - most notably maintaining popular support and governability, while gradually taking the necessary steps to rebalance the Venezuelan economy,’ said Erich Arispe, Director in Fitch Ratings Sovereign Group. Addressing issues including the economic structural weaknesses caused by years of significant state interventionism, an overvalued exchange rate, capital controls, and heterodox policies such as price controls, is likely to require time and careful sequencing to avoid macroeconomic instability. In April, Fitch revised the Outlook of Venezuela’s long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘B+’ to Negative, reflecting the country’s deteriorating credit metrics and increased vulnerability to commodity price shocks. In line with Fitch’s view, the election year’s political imperative of boosting growth has led to the significant debt accumulation and weakening of the sovereign’s net external position in 2012. Recent polls fail to provide certainty about the outcome of the election, but they indicate a narrowing in the gap between President Chavez and the challenger, Mr. Capriles. Fitch expects that political and institutional actors will respect the Venezuelan constitution and recognize and abide by the electoral result. Weak institutional transition mechanisms combined with the high level of polarization currently observed in Venezuela, though, create risks for a smooth transition to an opposition-led government. While the sovereign’s weakening credit profile, political polarization and precedents of social and political unrest have increased election-related uncertainties and risks, Fitch does not anticipate a repeat of the political and economic crisis of 2002-2003. ‘The country benefits from favorable oil prices, manageable financing needs and policy tools that reduce immediate downside risks to the sovereign’s creditworthiness. Nevertheless, if political or social unrest would directly impact Venezuela’s FX inflows and seriously undermine governability, the ratings could come under downward pressure,’ added Arispe. If President Chavez is re-elected, the current policy mix is likely to be maintained, implying that the country’s volatile performance and deterioration in Venezuela’s key solvency and liquidity metrics could continue. If the opposition candidate wins the Presidential election, Fitch expects the Capriles-led government to maintain the fixed exchange regime, capital controls and an accommodative fiscal policy as part of a gradual economic adjustment process. Nevertheless, increased government coherence and the credibility of the macroeconomic policy framework, as well as improved administration of the country’s oil windfall, could strengthen economic performance and the build-up of external buffers over time. The special report ‘Venezuela Beyond the October Election’ is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)