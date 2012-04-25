FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: OGX Petroleo declares Waikiki field commercial
April 25, 2012 / 9:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: OGX Petroleo declares Waikiki field commercial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes S.A. (B/Stable/--) are not
immediately affected following the company's declaration that the Waikiki oil
field is commercial. This is because our ratings on OGX already factored the
company's successful exploratory campaign in the Campos Basin, where the Waikiki
field is located  (see "OGX Petroleo Outlook Revised To Stable From Positive,
'B' Rating Affirmed; OGX Austria's Proposed Unsecured Rated 'B'," published
March 27, 2012). Future rating actions will mostly depend on the company's
success and pace in increasing oil and gas production and converting its
contingent resources into reserves, in which should lead to a quick deleveraging
and stronger credit metrics.

