TEXT-Fitch publishes servicer report on Hudson Americas LLC
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch publishes servicer report on Hudson Americas LLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 - Fitch Ratings has published a servicer report on Hudson Americas
LLC. This report provides an overview of the company's servicing operations and
a discussion of the areas evaluated by Fitch.	
	
The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:	
	
Sectors >> Structured Finance >> CMBS >> CMBS Servicers	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria' (Feb. 18, 2011);	
--'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' (Aug. 16, 2010).	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Hudson Americas LLC	
	
U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria	
Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers

