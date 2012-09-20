TEXT-S&P revises Dole Food outlook to positive

Overview -- Westlake Village, Calif.-based Dole Food Co. Inc. announced it has reached an agreement to sell its worldwide packaged food and Asia fresh produce businesses, and apply a portion of the almost $1.7 billion of proceeds to debt reduction. -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on Dole and revising our outlook to positive from developing. -- The outlook revision reflects the possibility of an upgrade over the next year if Dole is able to strengthen its financial risk profile through debt reduction and sustained improvement in operating performance of its remaining business following this proposed divestiture. Rating Action On Sept. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its corporate credit rating on Dole Food Co. Inc. at 'B', and revised its rating outlook to positive from developing. The outlook change follows Dole's recent announcement that it has signed a definitive agreement with ITOCHU Corp. (A-/Stable/A-2) for the sale of its worldwide packaged foods and Asia fresh produce businesses for $1.685 billion in cash. This proposed transaction is subject to Dole stockholder approval and customary regulatory approvals in multiple countries. Dole has indicated it will apply cash proceeds from the transaction to debt reduction, to pay deal-related expenses, and for restructuring and other corporate purposes. We believe a divestiture of these businesses will result in a weaker business risk profile given our opinion that this would reduce Dole's product diversity and profitability as the surviving, commodity-like produce business will be characterized by more-volatile earnings. However, we believe the company's planned debt reduction will result in a stronger financial risk profile. We will assess the impact of this planned debt reduction on Dole's financial risk profile and overall corporate credit rating as more information becomes available. We would withdraw the issue-level ratings on any currently outstanding debt that is repaid as part of this transaction. Dole had about $1.7 billion of total debt outstanding as of June 16, 2012, the end of its second fiscal quarter. Rationale The ratings on Dole reflect our view that the company's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged" and business risk profile is "weak." Key credit factors in our assessment of Dole's business risk profile include the company's participation in the competitive, commodity-oriented, seasonal, and volatile fresh produce industry, which is subject to political and economic risks. We also consider the benefits of Dole's strong market positions, good geographical, product and customer diversification (which we believe will diminish if the anticipated divestiture is completed), and its well-recognized brand name. It is our opinion that Dole's planned divestiture of its worldwide packaged food and Asia fresh produce businesses would likely weaken our assessment of the company's business risk profile to "vulnerable." Dole is currently one of the world's largest producers of bananas and pineapples, and a major marketer of packaged fruit products, value-added packaged salads, and fresh-packed vegetables. Dole is geographically diversified, with about 60% of its sales outside of the U.S., and has leading positions in several markets, including the No. 1 share in bananas in North America and Japan; the No. 1 share in packaged fruit products in the U.S.; and the No. 2 global share of fresh pineapples. However, we believe operating performance is susceptible to uncontrollable factors such as global supply, world trade policies, political risk, currency swings, weather, and crop disease. Dole is less dependent on volatile banana sales (29% of total 2011 sales) than its major competitors, although we believe this concentration in bananas will increase following the planned divestiture, and its top 10 customers currently represent about 34% of total 2011 sales. Dole's diversity of end markets, commodity produce supply sources, and product offerings enable the company to more effectively compete in the fresh produce industry, yet following this proposed divestiture we believe diversity will be substantially reduced. Operating results continue to reflect the inherent volatility of the produce industry. For the second quarter of fiscal 2012, Dole's reported revenues decreased about 10.3% relative to the comparable period in 2011 (excluding the impact of Dole's European divested businesses and SunnyRidge Farms acquisition, sales were flat), with lower sales in the fresh fruit segment partly offset by higher sales in Dole's fresh vegetables and packaged foods operating segments. Lower banana pricing in North America during the quarter reflected, in part, the absence of the force majeure surcharge in effect during the second quarter of 2011. Adjusted EBITDA as reported by the company (excluding the effects of unrealized hedging activity and gains on asset sales) decreased about 18% (to $132 million) in the second quarter of 2012, relative to the same period in 2011. Adjusted operating segment EBITDA (before corporate expenses) declines of 20% in fresh fruit (to $104 million) and 25% in packaged foods (to $24 million) during this period were only partly offset by a 60% improvement in fresh vegetables (to $16 million). It is our opinion that Dole's profitability as the surviving, commodity-like produce business following the proposed divestiture will be characterized by more-volatile earnings. Dole's highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects the company's significant debt obligations. Its ratio of lease- and pension-adjusted total debt to EBITDA of about 6.1x for the 12 months ended June 16, 2012, compares to 4.9x in the comparable prior-year period, and remains within our "highly leveraged" indicative ratio range of greater than 5x. We estimate the ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was about 12.1% for the 12 months ended June 16, 2012, compared to 18.4% in the prior year, and now closer to the indicative ratio range of below 12% for a highly leveraged financial risk profile. However, we also consider average credit measures in our analysis because of the seasonality of the business and inherent volatility of the fresh produce industry. We estimate rolling four-quarter averages of pro forma lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA and FFO to total debt were about 5.7x and 12.7%, respectively, for the 12 months ended June 16, 2012. Our forecast of Dole's financial results is based on the company in its current form and does not assume any major divestiture of operations, recapitalization, or application of sale proceeds to reduce debt. Key assumptions in our fiscal 2012 forecast include: -- Continued volatility in operating results and commodity input costs, with increases in many raw material costs and produce procurement costs continuing to pressure margins. -- Revenue growth of about 1.0% in 2012, reflecting decreased sales growth rates on all segments. -- EBITDA margin of about 4.5%, reflecting lower operating margins for the fresh fruit and fresh vegetables segments. -- Capital expenditures of about $110 million. -- Potential for nontransformational acquisitions and continuing sales of noncore assets. We expect credit measures to remain near recent levels over the near term, including projected average adjusted debt to EBITDA below 6x and average FFO to total debt above 10% at the end of fiscal 2012. However, based on preliminary information we estimate that with a substantial reduction in existing debt levels and loss of about 40% of Dole's EBITDA following the divestiture, adjusted leverage could decline to closer to 4x or less in 2013, resulting in leverage more consistent with indicative ratios for either an aggressive or significant financial risk profile, depending upon the amount of debt reduction that occurs. Liquidity We believe Dole's liquidity is currently "adequate," and we believe it will likely remain adequate following the proposed divestiture, with sources of cash likely to exceed cash uses for the next 12 months. Our assessment of Dole's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors, although this analysis is based upon Dole's current liquidity position as information about Dole's future credit facilities is not yet available: -- We believe cash flow sources will cover uses in excess of 1.2x for the next 12 months. -- We expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15% from current levels. (We also test a 50% decline in EBITDA from current levels because of the inherent volatility of the produce industry, and we believe net sources of cash remain positive at this level of decline for Dole in its current format.) -- Maintenance financial covenants were eliminated as part of Dole's July 2011 refinancing of its senior secured credit facilities. Information is not yet available about financial covenants subsequent to this transaction. -- We believe the company has sound relationships with banks and a satisfactory standing in the credit markets. Cash sources include revolver availability and cash flow from operations. As of June 16, 2012, Dole reported about $94 million in unrestricted cash on its balance sheet and had $239 million of availability on its undrawn $350 million asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL revolver). The ABL revolver's borrowing base was $320 million at that date, of which approximately $91 million was used by outstanding letters of credit. The ABL revolver agreement contains a springing covenant in the form of a minimum 1x fixed-charge coverage ratio, which becomes effective if availability under the facility falls below the greater of (i) $35 million and (ii) 12.5% of the lesser of the total facility commitment and the borrowing base. This springing covenant has never been effective and we do not expect it to become so given the current and expected amounts outstanding on the company's facility. We believe Dole will maintain adequate cash balances and availability on its credit facility to fund seasonal working capital needs and its debt service requirements. Peak working capital needs typically occur in the first quarter. Amortization payments under the term loans are less than $10 million annually, and the company's next debt maturity occurs in July 2013 for $155 million of notes, although this maturity schedule could change subsequent to the divestiture and corresponding repayment of debt. During the second quarter of fiscal 2012 Dole reduced its outstanding term loan debt by approximately $21 million, using cash proceeds from the sale of its German subsidiary. Recovery analysis We rate Dole's $900 million senior secured term loans 'BB-', two notches above our corporate credit rating on the company, with a recovery rating of '1', indicating expectations of very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The rating on the company's 13.875% secured notes and 8% secured notes issues aggregating $490 million is 'B+', one notch above the corporate credit rating, with a recovery rating of '2', indicating expectations of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The ratings on the company's 8.75% unsecured debentures aggregating $155 million are 'B-', one notch below the corporate credit rating, with a recovery rating of '5', indicating expectations of a modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Dole Food Co. Inc. published March 7, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) Outlook The ratings outlook is positive. We could raise the ratings over the outlook period if the company uses sale proceeds to reduce debt to an extent that would materially improve the company's financial risk profile, despite our opinion that Dole's business risk profile would weaken following a divestiture of the worldwide packaged food and Asia fresh produce businesses. A significant improvement in Dole's financial risk profile could occur if divestiture proceeds are used to reduce debt, while at the same time Dole demonstrates sustained improved performance in its remaining business, resulting in indicative ratios approaching those commensurate with a "significant" financial risk profile, which includes achieving and maintaining a rolling four-quarter average lease-adjusted leverage ratio of close to 4x and FFO to debt approaching 20%, while maintaining a prudent financial policy. We estimate this would require a reduction in current debt levels by significantly more than 50%, assuming flat EBITDA levels adjusted for the proposed divestiture. Alternatively, we would consider an outlook revision back to stable if Dole does not reduce debt levels as planned and/or operating performance weakens, resulting in credit measures commensurate with a highly leveraged financial risk profile, including leverage over 5x. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised To From Dole Food Co. Inc. Corporate credit rating B/Positive/-- B/Developing/-- Ratings Affirmed Dole Food Co. Inc. Senior Secured Junior lien notes B+ Recovery Rating 2 Term loan B-2 BB- Recovery Rating 1 Senior Unsecured Debentures B- Recovery Rating 5 Solvest Ltd. Senior Secured Term loan C-2 BB- Recovery Rating 1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.